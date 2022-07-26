Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands How To Defeat LeChance

LeChance is the fourth main boss of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. You will face this undead pirate in Ballad of Bones, the sixth mission of the game.

The following guide will explain how to encounter and defeat LeChance in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Where To Find LeChance In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

You can find LeChance in Wargtooth Shallows only after you have made an effort to get Captain Bones back to his crew.

Remember that all of these bosses can be farmed over and over again. Since they all drop random loot, you can save and defeat them as many times as possible for a chance to get a specific loot drop.

How To Defeat LeChance In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The first thing to note is the damage type you need to inflict the most damage possible. LeChance has grey health bars, meaning that you will need a weapon or spell book that does Frost damage.

As for the fight itself, LeChance mostly does close-ranged attacks and hence, he will be charging you all the time. You will want to be as mobile as possible because as long as you maintain distance, LeChance won’t be able to hurt you.

That being said, the boss does have a projectile attack where he hurls a chain at you. This attack, however, has a short range and you can also dodge the attack by simply moving out of the way.

Remember when you convinced Captain Bones to go back to his crew? LeChance also has a pirate crew with him, but they will mostly be engaged with Bones and his crew.

All you have to do is keep circling the arena before turning back and shooting LeChance for some damage. Once the boss starts closing in, start circling the arena again. Rinse and repeat to take down LeChance once and for all.

LeChance Loot Drops

LeChance has a higher chance to drop the legendary Swordsplosion shotgun in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. This weapon comes from Torgue, so you can bet that it does a considerable amount of splash and explosive damage.