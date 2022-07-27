Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Kao Khan Location Guide

Kao Khan is the name of one of the Legendary Sniper Rifles in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. This Legendary weapon, Kao Khan, is manufactured by Hyperius, who specialize in creating weapons with great damage and defensive abilities.

If you’re looking to find the Kao Khan in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and are in need of a little help, we’ve prepared this guide where we’ll be showing you where to find the Kao Khan and what stats and effects it comes with.

Where to Find Kao Khan in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Kao Khan Sniper Rifle in TTW is a Legendary item which comes in every type of element damage and just like all the other Legendary items in the game, the Kao Khan can be obtained as a World Drop. If you don’t know already, the term “World Drop” means that this item can be obtained from any loot source in the entire game.

Anything and everything in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands that can drop loot has a chance to drop the Kao Khan sniper. This includes things like regular enemies, bosses, dungeons, chests, loot boxes, Lucky Dice etc.

This may give you the idea that the Kao Khan is easily obtainable as pretty much everything in the game has a Kao Khan drop chance.

However, that’s not the case at all. You have to keep in mind that there are a lot of items in the game (other than the Kao Khan) that can also be obtained as World Drops. This means that your overall chances of acquiring the Kao Khan through World Drops is quite low.

This makes it very difficult to obtain the Kao Khan through World Drops. But worry not, as there are other ways to farm the Kao Khan with a higher drop chance.

The best way to farm the Kao Khan in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is through the boss named Dry’l. Dry’l is the fifth main boss of the game’s campaign. You’ll find this boss in the location named The Godswell.

The Dry’l boss has a higher chance to drop the Kao Khan, so you can simply farm this boss until you get the Kao Khan. This makes The Godswell the best Kao Khan farming location in TTW.

The next best way to obtain the Kao Khan is through the Chaos Chamber. This dungeon becomes available inside the castle in Brighthoof after you’ve completed the campaign of the game.

Inside the Chaos Chamber, you’ll find Bunny Statues which grant random Legendary Items of a specific type (armor, spells, sniper rifles etc) when you give them crystals. The crystals can be found inside the dungeon itself.

These Bunny Statues have a fairly high chance of dropping the Kao Khan as the statue you’ll get it from will only drop Legendary Sniper Rifles. If you don’t get it on your first run, don’t be discouraged.

Keep doing runs of the Chaos Chamber until you get the Kao Khan. And if you’re still struggling, you can try doing extended runs of the dungeon and using Lucky Dice. This will allow you to farm more crystals to spend at the Bunny Statues.

Kao Khan Stats and Effects

The Special Effect of the Kao Khan is “He Shaped the world with his hands.”. This special effect allows the Kao Khan to consume 5 ammo per shot and use that 5 ammo to fire 5 crossbolts at once.

These crossbolts travel in a horizontal line and stick to their target for 8 seconds. While they are stuck to their target, each crossbolt increases the damage of subsequent shots by +5%.

While zoomed in, the Kao Khan has a “Weapon Ward”. The Weapon Ward acts as a shield that can absorb 1500 damage before it breaks. The Kao Khan also has a feature where damage to the ward increases weapon damage.

Despite being a Sniper Rifle, the Kao Khan has to be used up close and personal. The biggest downside of the Kao Khan is that its crossbolts fire in a horizontal manner.

This means that if you’re far away from the enemy, most of your bullets will not hit the enemy at all. This will force you to get closer to the target, which goes against the entire purpose of a Sniper Rifle.

The Weapon Ward of the Kao Khan is also extremely underpowered as it is only active while the weapon is zoomed in. This makes it helpful in only specific situations.

Overall, there are much better choices when it comes to Sniper Rifles. But the Kao Khan is very easy to obtain and fun to use, so there’s no issue in using it.