Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands How To Defeat Dry’l

Dry’l is the fifth main boss that you must defeat in order to advance in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. He will be encountered in Mortal Coil, the seventh mission of the game, and is rather a tough fight since he has multiple phases.

The following guide will detail all of those phases and explain how to defeat Dry’l in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Where To Find Dry’l In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Dry’l is a behemoth that is waiting for you in the Drowned Abyss area of the fifth mission of the game. From the Dry’l Galley fast travel point here, head to the Godswell area to start this boss fight.

There is no direct way to spawn right into the Godswell area. In case you are looking to farm this boss, you’ll have to take a walk from the fast travel point every time.

How To Defeat Dry’l In Tiny Tina’s Wonderland

There are three phases to this boss fight and Dry’l will chance tactics in each phase.

Phase 1

Dry’l will use melee strikes against you in the initial stages of the boss battle by twisting his arm up before slamming it into the ground. To prevent his arm slam, you will need to move about continuously. Watch out for Coiled as well; they will spawn into the arena. Use fire-damaging weapons to eliminate Dry’l’s red health bar during the first phase of the battle.

Phase 2

Dry’l will go further into the purple swamp if his initial health bar is completely depleted. He will now start firing shock missiles in your direction, which will severely hurt you if they make contact.

Your best option is to move to the side when you see them headed your way, but you must be careful to avoid stepping in the electric puddles that these missiles leave behind since they will hurt you if you do.

In this stage, Dry’l’s ward is also introduced. To defeat this ward, use a weapon that causes shock damage. Then, switch back to a fire weapon to lower his red life bar. Keep in mind that throughout this phase, Coiled enemies will continue to spawn and assault you.

Phase 3

The third and last phase of the boss battle will include Dry’l, Whose Heart is Fire switching to powerful fire missiles. The boss will also employ a ward to shield himself from harm, which you must destroy using a shock weapon.

Use weapons that do Fire damage to reduce Dry ‘l’s health bar. For the third phase, the arena will also be covered with oil, which Dry’l will ignite with a fire breath attack.

To escape harm, you must stay away from both the attack and the oil. Along with Dry’l, certain smaller adversaries will also be called to battle during this boss battle.

Dry’l Loot Drops

You have a higher chance of looting the legendary Dry’l’s Fury sniper rifle by defeating Dry’l in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. This sniper rifle can fire an explosive orb that explodes to deal fire damage to all enemies in an area.