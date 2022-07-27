Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Fragment Rain Location Guide

Fragment Rain like Liquid Cooling is another legendary gun in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands whose element type is Frost. Fragment Rain is like an upgraded version of Liquid Cooling as it is a submachine gun. This powerful SMG is manufactured by Feriore. Below are all the details that will help you find Fragment Rain in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and understand its effects better.

Where To Find Fragment Rain In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

There are several notable loot sources that can drop Fragment Rain in TTW, making it a world drop. Lucky dice, minibosses, bosses, and chests are all good loot sources. In this particular case, the drop rate is relatively low since it is a world drop. You need to wait until the end of the game to have the best chance of getting this weapon.

By beating the game, the Chaos Chamber will be unlocked. Brighthoof’s Queen Butt Stallion’s castle has a Chaos Chamber that you can access.

The Dragon Lord can begin your Chaos Chamber run by interacting with you there. There are several bosses and minibosses that drop Fragment Rain in the Chaos Chamber. Farming the bosses from the encounters can be an easy way to get one.

Loot Luck is an important stat to increase before you start farming for Fragment Rain. Obtaining Lucky Dice throughout the world, completing the Shrine of Aaron G, and acquiring gear that increases your Loot Luck can all help you obtain this goal. Legendary items are also more likely to be obtained when you play at higher Chaos Levels.

Fragment Rain Stats And Effects

Fragment Rain in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has an 18% chance of dealing Frost damage over time. On top of that, Fragment Rain has a special effect that its bullets ricochet and hit other enemies with extra damage. Being a Feriore weapon, once you reload the thrown SMG turns into a Frost Hydra that attacks enemies for 8 seconds.

Those players who prefer their builds to be around Frost can benefit a lot from this weapon. Stabbomancer’s From the Shadows skill is very well suited for Frost-based Builds as this skill will help you land critical hits on enemies while being invisible so Fragment Rain is ideal for someone using that skill.