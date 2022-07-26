Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Envy Location Guide

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands allows you to hunt down a seemingly infinite supply of loot for hours on end, with legendary items at the top. If you’re looking for these legendary weapons in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Envy should be definitely on your list.

In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Envy is a fancy and futuristic legendary sniper rifle manufactured by Blackpowder. When it comes to element type, this rifle rolls with Poison. Continue reading to find out where you can find Envy in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Where To Find Envy In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Envy can be found from any loot source in the open world as the weapon is a world drop, but King Q’urub Hullsunder has a better chance of dropping it.

As a result, you should seek out King Q’urub Hullsunder. Drowned Abyss is home to King Q’urub Hullsunder. Here’s how to get to him. First off, you should hit up Dry’l’s Gallery in the Drowned Abyss.

Once you’ve arrived, you must proceed to the Obelisk. The Obelisk is a far bit away therefore you’ll have to run a long way. The run would be worthwhile because there will be a Save Station at the end of your journey.

This will save your progress and prevent you from having to respawn at Dry’l Gallery. When the Obelisk is activated, a swarm of enemies will rush at you. After you defeat the mob enemies, you will face the boss, King Q’urub Hellsunder.

It’s worth noting that there will be three waves of enemy mobs before you reach the boss, so come prepared. The boss, on the other hand, is a crab opponent who isn’t too difficult to defeat.

Q’urub Hellsunder uses timed attacks and prefers melee attacks, so you must predict its timed attacks in order to avoid them. Jumping over them will suffice to avoid these attacks.

Since the boss excels at melee attacks, you should keep a safe distance from him and attack to take him down. Once you’ve defeated Q’urub Hellsunder, you’ll be able to obtain the Envy Legendary Sniper Rifle.

Envy Stats And Effects

Envy is hyped because of the stats and effects it comes with. Since the stats on the weapon are based on RNG, you just have to hope for a good roll. Although it does come with 14% chance to deal poison damage over time.

When it comes to special effects, a Critical Hit with the Envy causes that opponent to deposit corrosive pools wherever they tread, causing Poison Damage to enemies within. Furthermore, the bullet also ricochets towards the nearest enemy, delivering Dark Magic Damage and creating a Dark Magic Pool with the same effect.

These cool effects make Envy a must-have when it comes to legendary sniper rifles in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.