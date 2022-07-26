Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Cape Of Tides Location Guide

Cape of Tides is a legendary armor from manufacturer Valora that was introduced in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands with the Coiled Captors DLC.

Owning the DLC naturally becomes a requirement for finding the armor. However, the RNG mechanics of the game will still make it a grind. Thankfully, there is a way to increase your chances.

The following guide will show you how and where to find Cape of Tides in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Where To Find Cape of Tides In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

As already stated, you will need to own the Coiled Captors DLC in order to have a chance of looting Cape of Tides. This is because the legendary armor drops randomly from enemies in the DLC.

There is, however, a higher chance for Cape of Tides to drop from Chums, the Old god boss, in Dreamveil Overlook.

Take note that once you complete the DLC content, the Cape of Tides will be added to the loot pool of the Chaos Chamber. You can hence then do Chaos Chamber runs to have an even higher chance of getting the armor from the rabbits at the end.

Cape of Tides Stats And Effects

Cape of Tides has a lot to offer. The armor firstly gives your critical hits a 25% chance to create a Water Nova that applies a Soaked status effect to enemies for a duration. The armor also increases the duration of all Soaked effects by 76%. Lastly, Soaked enemies take up to 150% extra damage from lightning and frost damage.

Soaked is new to Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and was introduced with the Coiled Captors DLC. Enemies inflicted with Soaked effects take 50% extra damage from lightning and frost damage types.

Hence, it goes without saying that the Cape of Tides is a very useful armor to have if your build focuses on lightning and frost damage.