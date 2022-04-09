The Blank Slate in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a legendary item that players can get as a drop. It is a piece of armor with a very confusing description. In this guide, we’ll shed some light on what exactly the Blank Slate description means and how you can get this item for yourself in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

How to Get Blank Slate in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Blank Slate, just as its name suggests, is literally open for anything. Its buffs are completely randomized and you may get a surprise when you find them. The surprise can be good or bad since there are possibilities that you get nothing from this.

The text you find in its description essentially means nothing tangible. “Krangled” and the “Requires at least 1500 Clicks” is a reference to a hard to acquire Path of Exile item meme.

The only thing that matters in its description is the text that you will find in white color. That text will tell the players what they got with this legendary item. That will be completely randomized and dependent on your luck.

There is no special requirement for finding the legendary Black Slate in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. You just have to continue to play the game and you can get it anytime. You can farm camps, fight with the bosses, etc.

The only thing that you can do to improve your chances of getting the best version of it is to find all the Lucky Dice items as they will increase your loot luck. With increased loot luck there are possibilities that you may get the best perk.

Here another thing to mention is it is not something that you should go after. You should just continue to play the game and you will get it automatically.

There is nothing guaranteed about Blake Slate as it is more of a meme. Moreover, you may get nothing even if you find this legendary item by putting in the extra effort.

So, what we would recommend to you is just enjoy your game and you will get this eventually. There is no need to specifically find this piece of armor in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.