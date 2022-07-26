Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Best Weapons Guide

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands offers a wide variety of weapons to choose from. Since there are a lot of factors that come into play when deciding the efficiency of a weapon, like strength/damage output or rarity, it may be difficult to decide which weapon to go with.

Nevertheless, we have selected some weapons that the game has to offer which seem to rank among the top ones.

This guide will list down some of the best weapons in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

The Best Weapons In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Donkey

The Donkey is a basic saw launcher in essence, but there’s so much more to it. It doesn’t just fire saw blades; it fires explosive saw blades. These saw blades stick to enemies upon contact and explode later on to deal extra damage (about 30% more) that covers a small area.

Though it may have a longer reload time, it offers a pretty large magazine size, often sitting around 100 – 150 rounds depending on the rarity. All these buffs along with a very high rate of fire will have you destroying enemies all over, making it one of the best weapons in the game.

This weapon can only be dropped by Droll the Troll in Queen’s Gate

Lil K’s Bread Slicer

This weapon is much more than just a bread slicer. It’s also a saw blade launcher but works a little bit differently than the previous one.

Lil K’s Bread Slicer shoots three blades at once which can bounce off of floors and walls before hitting enemies. On top of that, the blades also often deal Elemental Damage.

Though not having a great magazine capacity, this gun often comes with Fire Rate and Damage bonuses. Top that off with a 150% chance of landing a Critical Hit and you’ve got yourself one of the best weapons in the game.

Sapsucker

The Sapsucker is known for its high damage output. It’s a powerful assault rifle that has two modes; burst-fire and automatic.

Instead of firing bullets though, the Sapsucker fires away Crossbolts that penetrate enemies and deal additional damage as long as they’re in there, which is often only for a few seconds depending on the rarity.

This weapon can be accessed earlier on in the game, but you can receive better variants as you progress through it.

Pincushion

This guide wouldn’t be complete without the phenomenal hammer – the Pincushion. The Pincushion is a hammer that mainly deals melee damage but may deal a little extra depending on how you use it. If Elemental Damage is imbued, it can be an absolute beast, particularly with Frost, which slows down enemies.

It’s best used with weapons like the Sapsucker, where the crossbolts stuck in enemies allow you to deal even more damage with it. An absolute monster, this weapon ranks among the best, especially if you have the legendary variant.

Liquid Cooling

This is a special automatic pistol that has an unlimited magazine size, allowing you to go bonkers with it without the need to reload, ever. Though there is a catch, if you keep firing it for long enough, it will overheat and break.

With impeccable precision, this weapon can destroy enemies with ease, especially if imbued with Elemental Effects like Dark Magic. With buffs to Critical Hit Damage and regular Gun Damage, this weapon can prove to be even deadlier, a good choice for run-and-gun players, and certainly one of the best weapons in the game.