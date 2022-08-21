Thymesia Endings Guide

It is common for games of the Soulsborne genre to have multiple endings, and none of these are clear and easy to get. The same is true for Thymesia. Thymesia features five different endings for you to unlock in the game and getting to all of them is extremely vague. This guide will help you unlock all the endings in Thymesia.

How to Get the Hermes Answer Formula

So, what you need to craft basically to get the different endings is a potion, called Hermes Formula. Crafting Hermes Potion is the main quest of the game. Different formulas will unlock different endings for you. These are made at the end of the game, and you need a specific item to make each of them.

The items you need are the Boss Cores. These are collected by defeating the different bosses in the game. As you know that you need to only defeat four out of the total eight bosses to get through the game, you need to defeat all of the bosses to get all the cores you need to unlock the different endings of Thymesia. Combining cores will allow you to unlock the different endings.

For this, first, we need to make clear that there are three types of cores that you will get in Thymesia:

Vile Blood Cores – Dropped by Odur, The Sound of the Abyss and Fool’s God

Pure Blood Cores – Dropped by Varg and Urd

Fused Cores – Dropped by The Hanged Queen and Mutated Odur

Since you need all eight Cores to make different potions for different endings, you can either get them all in the same run or focus on which cores you want depending on which ending you are going for.

How to Unlock All Endings in Thymesia

Now, the following are the different endings you can get in Thymesia.

Power of Vile Blood

For this ending, you need to combine any two of the three Vile Blood Cores that you get. It is better that you select the Sound of the Abyss and Fool’s God cores for this ending.

The ending sees that the kingdom is free of the Plague, but all the humans have turned into monsters and Corvus himself becomes a villainous murderer, worst then anyone he had fought.

Blessing of Pure Blood

For this ending, you need to combine the two Pure Blood Cores, namely Varg and Urd’s cores. The ending has the Plague lifted from humanity and all the monsters gone. Seems all good, right? However, greed consumes men, making them paranoid and power hungry. The men, themselves have become the monsters.

Harmonized Force

For this ending, you need to combine the two Fused Cores from The Hanged Queen and Mutated Odur. Speaking to Emerald reveals that you need to balance both the Vile and Pure blood to make a whole.

This ending doesn’t relieve humanity of the plague, but they get free will. The kingdom will make its own choices and deal with the plague by seeking miracles from Eldritch Sources.

Power of Cleansing

This ending is accessed the same way as the Harmonized Force, but to get this ending, you need to move your analog forward during the cutscene. At a specific point, you will gain control of Corvus during the cutscene, and you will see Corvus move forward and sacrifice himself as well.

In this ending, Corvus uses his Memories as an additional ingredient and people will find out that the cause of the plague is Alchemy. You need to have collected all your memories for this.

Chaotic Power

Any two cores that do not trigger any of the above endings, will trigger the Chaotic Power ending when mixed. The easiest options are The Hanged Queen Core and Varg Core. The ending shows that chaos has befallen the kingdom.

Some of the people are cured of the plague, some have turned into monsters and there are others who are half human, half monster hybrids. This ending is considered the bad ending of the game.

These are alt he endings that you can unlock in Thymesia. If you have all the cores, you can simply make a separate save file and from there, you can go on and get all the different endings at once without having to replay the game again and again, since the main choice is made after you defeat the final boss.