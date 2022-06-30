Fire Emblem: Three Houses Dialogue Choices Guide

You will be given a lot of dialogue choices throughout the Fire Emblem: Three Houses. If you pick the correct response, you can get the support boost, but it is unnecessary as some choices are just added as part of the story. This guide will cover all the correct responses to the FE: Three Houses dialogue choices so you can get the support boost.
You will find the complete list of correct dialogue choices for all chapters in Fire Emblem: Three Houses.
Prologue Chapter: An Inevitable Encounter
Prologue Chapter: An Inevitable Encounter
- Jeralt: Of Course
- Sothis: I’m less than a child?
- Sothis: Turn back the hands of time.
- Alois: I’m a bandit.
- Edelgard: I didn’t know he was a captain.
- Edelgard: You can Pick Any.
- Dimitri: You can Pick Any.
- Claude: You can Pick Any.
Chapter 1: Great Tree Moon
Chapter 1: Great Tree Moon
- Rhea: My name is…
- Manuela: You’re a songstress?
- Hanneman: Do what you can to find out.
- Caspar: Not a chance.
- Linhardt: Now I’m feeling sleepy too.
- Felix: I was hoping to spar with you.
- Ashe: You seemed well-informed on the subject.
- Annette: Looking for someone?
- Lysithea: You like reading?
- Flayn: That’s a shame.
- Cyril: Can’t we talk just a little?
- Manuela: Visit and talk to her in the Infirmary.
- Edelgard: Leave it to me.
- Dimitri: I’m looking forward to it.
- Claude: If they insist.
Chapter 2: Harpstring Moon
Chapter 2: Harpstring Moon
- Jeralt: Not Quite
- Rhea: About the teachings of Seiros…
- Jeritza: About the teachings of Seiros…
- Alois: About the teachings of Seiros…
- Dorothea: (if Female Byleth): Let’s search for it.
- Dorothea: (if Male Byleth): I’ll tell Manuela.
- Ferdinand: All choices are +0
- Ferdinand: I look forward to that.
- Bernadetta: Hey, what’s this cake doing out here.
- Petra: The Cold.
- Mercedes: That’s Right.
- Annette:
- Lorenz: Not Exactly.
- Hilda: If you’re busy, never mind.
- Raphael:
- Ignace: You can learn so much from books.
- Yuri: I got lost and stumbled upon this place.” (Expansion Pass Only)
- Balthus: No, I’m a professor. (Expansion Pass Only)
- Constance: I’m just looking around. (Expansion Pass Only)
- Hapi: How did you know that?” (Expansion Pass Only)
- Sothis: I remember this being a peaceful place -> You surprised me.
- Edelgard: (Black Eagles only): I did.
- Edelgard: (Black Eagles only): A culture long since perished.
- Dimitri: Puppy Love?
- Claude:
- Rhea: I will do all that I can.
Chapter 3: Garland Moon
Chapter 3: Garland Moon
- Sothis: I should have listened more intently
- Jeritza: You can Pick Any.
- Seteth: (if Female Byleth): Actually…
- Seteth: (if Male Byleth): Not at all.
- Catherine: You can Pick Any.
- Caspar: When you’re busy, there’s no alternative.
- Linhardt: Sounds Unhealthy.
- Ferdinan: I hope no one is hurt
- Dimitri: You can Pick Any.
- Sylvain: I saw him at the training ground.
- Annette: I hope you find whomever you’re looking for.
- Marianne: I came to see the horses.
- Lorenz: I agree.
- Leonie: You really want to bring in the money, huh?
- Ignace: Do you like art?
- Yuri: What writing on which wall?” (Expansion Pass Only)
- Balthus: I have not (Expansion Pass Only)
- Constance: I don’t” (Expansion Pass Only)
- Hapi: You must really hate the church (Expansion Pass only)
- Thief NPC: I can’t do that (Expansion Pass only)
- Edelgard: Agreed
- Rhea: We won’t let her down.
Chapter 4: Blue Sea Moon
Chapter 4: Blue Sea Moon
- Edelgard: It’s a distraction?”
- Dimitri: I agree.”
- Claude: It’s a distraction.”
- Sothis: Do you know something?
- Hubert: Of course not.
- Dorothea: (Black Eagles only or if recruited): It’s different if it’s someone you know who was lost.
- Petra: I’m happy you survived.
- Felix: (Blue Lions only or if recruited): I hope so too.
- Ashe: Pull yourself together.
- Annette: (Blue Lions only or if recruited): Good thinking.
- Raphael: You may be right.
- Lysithea: (Golden Deer only or if recruited): Some things are more important than that.
- Marianne: We only know a small part of this world.
- Rhea: I was worried.
- Seteth: Did you encounter any danger?
- Catherine: I dare you to try.
- Shamir: I was thinking about the enemy’s objectives.
- Cyril: Of course not.
- Balthus: I’d appreciate that” (Expansion Pass Only)
- Constance: What kind of services?” (Expansion Pass Only)
Chapter 5: Verdant Rain Moon
Chapter 5: Verdant Rain Moon
- Dimitri: I’m happy to help.
- Manuela: I’ll protect them.
- Gilbert: It’s a pleasure to meet you.
- Seteth: No problem.
- Hanneman: I respect your self-control.
- Bernadetta: I’ll take your word for it.
- Caspar: (Black Eagles only or if recruited): We can’t allow a Hero’s Relic to be stolen.
- Linhardt: They didn’t.
- Felix: (Blue Lions only or if recruited): I have.
- Annette: (Blue Lions only or if recruited): I might have seen him.
- Hilda: I believe so.
- Raphael: I’m not sure.
- Leonie: I don’t know.
- Yuri: You’re worried people might compare you?” (Expansion Pass only)
- Hapi: ” (Expansion Pass only)
- Rhea: Yes, of course.
- Rhea: (if you want to return the hero’s relic): As you wish.
- Rhea: (if you want to keep the hero’s relic but lose support from Rhea): I will not.
- Edelgard: (if the hero’s relic is kept): I did not return it.
- Edelgard: I would like to hear this as well.
- Claude: He doesn’t have to answer to you.
- Claude: If it’s a noble dream.
Chapter 6: Horsebow Moon
Chapter 6: Horsebow Moon
- Dedue: Get some rest.
- Rhea: We fill find her, together.
- Seteth: I will find her, I swear it.
- Catherine: I heard he goes out every night.
- Hanneman: Is her Crest rare enough to justify kidnapping her?
- Ferdinand: Perhaps she went looking for treats?
- Ashe: Then it could be the same culprit.
- Mercedes: She must have been.
- Annette: We can’t rule it out.
- Sylvain: Is that a possibility?
- Lorenz: Is that a possibility?
- Ignatz: You think she’d be easily deceived?
- Lysithea: Maybe she’s lived a very sheltered life.
- Hapi: That’s kind of you” (Expansion Pass only)
- Tomas: You can Pick Any.
- Gilbert: You can Pick Any.
- Shamir: You can Pick Any.
- Alois: You can Pick Any.
- Jeralt: You can Pick Any.
- NPC Rogue: You can Pick Any.
- Dimitri: Like this?
- Flayn: That is a great idea.
- Seteth: It would be my pleasure.
- Jeralt: Don’t say things like that.
Chapter 7: Wyvern Moon
Chapter 7: Wyvern Moon
- Rhea: It will be difficult.
- Seteth: Leave it to me
- Alois: Maybe the fish are frightened by you.
- Gilbert: Are you good at fishing?
- Hanneman: You should give up.
- Manuela: I’ll help you get revenge.
- Hubert: I’m not interested in rewards.
- Dorothea: (Black Eagles only) Very or
- Dorothea: (not recruited) Not really.
- Bernadetta: I don’t think nobles are allowed to watch.
- Linhardt: It is what it is.
- Mercedes: 1st Choice: You seem a bit down.
- Sylvain: I’m sure they do.
- Hilda: Now that you mention it.
- Marianne: Don’t you want to participate.
- Leonie: No I’m not taking part.
- Cyril: Do you want to travel around Fodlan someday?
- Edelgard: I would fight them head-on. or
- Hubert: I would surprise them with clever schemes.
- Dimitri: Very, 2nd Choice: That’s reassuring.
- Claude:
- Edelgard: We’ll celebrate our victory.
- Edelgard: Am I that someone?
- Dimitri: We all did our part.
- Claude: You all worked hard.
- Hilda: Just wait until you see my true power.
- Jeralt: I just got a little dizzy.
- Manuela: That’s nice of you.
- Edelgard: I do not.
- Hubert: They are.
- Dimitri: So, you and Edelgard.
- Sothis: So that’s why he was worried about her.
Chapter 8: Red Wolf Moon
Chapter 8: Red Wolf Moon
- Sothis: I am.
- Rhea: I do not.
- Alois: Time to give up.
- Gilbert: Any except Punishment from the Goddess.
- Flayn: How long ago?
- Jeralt: Still a little unsteady.
- Bernadetta: No you don’t.
- Caspar: any
- Dedue: (Blue Lions only): As I recall.
- Ashe: I’ve heard it’s not an ordinary disease.
- Raphael: Time heals all wounds.
- Lysithea: I’ll handle it.
- Lorenz: Nothing gets by you.
- Edelgard: (Black Eagles only): I am.
- Edelgard: any except I’m revolted too.
- Dimitri: Are you OK?
- Hilda: It’s horrifying.
- Dimitri: I feel the same.
- Dimitri: any except The Flame Emperor said he wasn’t involved.
- Claude: World domination.
- Claude: any except We can’t go easy on her.
- Rhea: They must be stopped.
- Rhea: any except I had never heard the name of the Goddess.
Chapter 9: Ethereal Moon
Chapter 9: Ethereal Moon
- Alois: That’s a wonderful story.
- Gilbert: Even the students.
- Edelgard: Of course.
- Dimitri: I’ll be there.
- Claude: Choose Any
- Dimitri: A dagger?
- Sothis: It is difficult, any except I have no reason to, and Our enemies will pay.
- Alois: I was?
- Edelgard: If answering Edelgard, It’s fine.
- Dimitri: If answering Dimitri, It’s time for revenge.
- Claude: If answering Edelgard, Choose Any
Chapter 10: Guardian Moon
Chapter 10: Guardian Moon
- Manuela: I’ll listen.
- Ferdinand: You may return home if you so, please.
- Petra: You do not have to leave if you do not wish it.
- Annette: I’m fine.
- Mercedes: Thank you for the thought.
- Felix: It would be a shame if we were invaded.
- Sylvain: It would be a shame if we were invaded.
- Bernadetta: Thank you.
- Ignatz: Even though you are scared, push through.
- Lysithea: We should be careful.
- Hilda: We’ll defeat the bad guys. We’ll show them, or Just ignore it.
- Marianne: We’ll defeat the bad guys. We’ll show them, or Just ignore it.
- Rhea: Isn’t that too dangerous?
Chapter 11: Pegasus Moon
Chapter 11: Pegasus Moon
- Edelgard: Choosing to side with Edelgard with end Free Exploration.
- Rhea: Thank you.
- Dorothea: I don’t know what to say to that.
- Petra:
- Caspar: Try to catch up to me.
- Dimitri: You should rest.
- Ashe: I don’t know either.
- Annette: It’s only my appearance that has changed.
- Sylvain: Isn’t it weird?
- Lorenz: That is my intention.
- Raphael: I’ve changed quite a bit.
- Lysithea: Don’t worry, I’m fine.
- Shamir: Is the world different outside of Fodlan?
- Gilbert: Where should you have been?
- Cyril: That would be exciting, wouldn’t it?
- Rhea: I do.
- Edelgard: For Crimson Flower / Edelgard, select Protect Edelgard.
- Edelgard: For Silver Snow / Monastery, select Kill Edelgard.
Part 2: Crimson Flower
Part 2: Crimson Flower

You will find the complete list of correct responses for all chapters that are under the Crimson Flower storyline.
Chapter 12: Lone Moon
Chapter 12: Lone Moon
- Edelgard: I do.
- Dorothea: We will not lose.
- Edelgard: We have to try.
Chapter 13: Ethereal Moon
Chapter 13: Ethereal Moon
- Bernadetta: That’s the spirit!
- Linhardt: Morning…nap?
- Caspar: I’m counting on you.
- Felix: (when recruited): You’re right.
- Annette: (when recruited): Does that frighten you?
- Ingrid: (when recruited): Can you fight against your homeland?
- Raphael: (when recruited): You look very strong.
- Lysithea: (when recruited): You have to cast aside your doubt↗s.
- Leonie: (when recruited): Promise?
- Hanneman: (when recruited): We can talk about that.
Chapter 14: Guardian Moon
Chapter 14: Guardian Moon
- Ferdinand: Like, what if I had turned against the Empire?
- Dorothea: I don’t think so.
- Petra: That’s part of your charm.
- Sylvain: (when recruited): Maybe once the war is over…
- Ingrid: (when recruited): I understand the sentiment.
- Lorenz: (when recruited): Will he put up a hard fight?
- Raphael: (when recruited): Were you close?
- Ignatz: (when recruited): Are you feeling conflicted?
- Lysithea: (when recruited): We must let our guard down.
- Marianne: (when recruited): The way he sees it, we can’t both exist.
- Alois: (when recruited):
- Shamir: (when recruited): I have no desire to kill them, but…
Chapter 15: Pegasus Moon
Chapter 15: Pegasus Moon
- Hanneman: (if recruited): We should mourn his death.
- Manuela: (if recruited): Sometimes it can be better to retreat.
- Edelgard:
- Bernadetta: Isn’t that a little pessimistic?
- Linhardt: Your research will find something.
- Caspar: You should study more.
- Felix: (if recruited): I’m counting on you.
- Annette: (if recruited): Perhaps.
- Sylvain: (if recruited): Maybe there is.
- Ignatz: (if recruited): Why not paint a picture?
- Marianne: (if recruited): It couldn’t be helped.
- Leonie: (if recruited): I still hesitate.
Chapter 16: Lone Moon
Chapter 16: Lone Moon
- Alois: (if recruited): How about you go fishing?
- Shamir: (if recruited): You seem fine.
- Ferdinand: Kings can’t be emotional?
- Dorothea: We’ll make it through together.
- Petra: Because it’s like hunting?
- Mercedes: (if recruited): The church?
- Sylvain: (if recruited): He wasn’t like that before?
- Lorenz: (if recruited): Were you an exchange student?
- Ignatz: (if recruited): Bravo. You put on a good show.
- Edelgard: It was.
- Hubert: The same thing happened in the past?
- Edelgard: I will protect you.
Chapter 17: Great Tree Moon
Chapter 17: Great Tree Moon
- Shamir: (if recruited): Catherine?
- Manuela: (if recruited): You aren’t married yet?
- Edelgard: I’ll do what I can.
- Ferdinand: You’ve really grown up.
- Dorothea: For now, just trust in me.
- Bernadetta: You’re doing just fine.
- Linhardt: We’re far from safe ourselves.
- Petra: Only you can answer that.
- Caspar: Let’s head to the Kingdom’s Capital!
- Annette: (if recruited): I’m counting on you.
- Ingrid: (if recruited): I’ll see this through.
- Lorenz: (if recruited): Disappointed in the nobility?
- Marianne: (if recruited): What are you praying for?
- Lysithea: (if recruited): It’s hard to say.
- Leonie: (if recruited): Not a chance.
Part 2: Silver Snow
Part 2: Silver Snow

You will find the complete list of correct responses for all chapters that are under the Silver Snow storyline.
Chapter 12: Lone Moon
Chapter 12: Lone Moon
- Rhea: I will try.
- Alois: I’m depending on you.
- Dorothea: Us or her, you mean?
- Dedue: You’re truly alright with that?
- Ashe: Everything will be alright.
- Sylvain: I have no idea.
- Marianne: We can’t win if you run.
- Ignatz: (if recruited): I feel the same.
- Leonie: Her ideals are in conflict with yours.
- Seteth: Let’s win, no matter what.
Chapter 12: Guardian Moon
Chapter 12: Guardian Moon
- Alois: (if recruited): Right, the promise.
- Catherine: That’s fine.
- Seteth: We’ll do whatever we can to find her.
- Hanneman: (if recruited): We can talk about that.
- Ferdinand: We’ll find out soon enough.
- Bernadetta: Hear what?
- Felix: (if recruited): Let’s forge ahead.
- Hilda: (if recruited): I’m happy too.
- Lysithea: (if recruited): I didn’t do anything.
- Seteth: I agree.
- Flayn:
Chapter 15: Pegasus Moon
- Shamir: (if recruited): All right, I will.
- Flayn: It’s true – it’s just like it was all those years ago.
- Petra: That’s part of your charm.
- Caspar: You’re very resolute.
- Sylvain: (if recruited): Why not?
- Raphael: (if recruited): She is very much like a goddess.
- Ignatz: (if recruited): It sounds painful.
- Marianne: (if recruited): Something wrong?
- Leonie: (if recruited): Call me by my name.
- Cyril: (if recruited): Do you need any help?
- Seteth: any except They might be allies.
- Seteth: any except It’s an easy win.
Chapter 16: Pegasus Moon
Chapter 16: Pegasus Moon
- Catherine: Is it different in the Kingdom and Empire?
- Manuela: (if recruited): Yes.
- Flayn: Did she act similarly?
- Dorothea: I wouldn’t blame you.
- Ferdinand: Someday we’ll take it back.
- Bernadetta: Isn’t that a little pessimistic.
- Linhardt:
- Marianne: (if recruited): Yes, and it’ll likely happen again.
- Annette: (if recruited): During the Battle of the Eagle and Lion?
- Ingrid: (if recruited): You’re actually quite alike.
- Manuela: Let’s end this quickly.” or Steady now.
- Hanneman: Let’s end this quickly.” or Steady now.
- Flayn: In time.” or Let’s decide where to invade first.
- Seteth: In time.” or Let’s decide where to invade first.
Chapter 17: Harpstring Moon
Chapter 17: Harpstring Moon
- Alois: (if recruited): That’s a bad pun.
- Hanneman: (if recruited): The Stubborn Old General.
- Dorothea: Though actors die, the show goes on?
- Ferdinand: Don’t leaders have feelings, like everyone else?
- Bernadetta: It’s going to be tough.
- Petra: Because it’s like hunting?
- Ashe: (if recruited): Don’t believe everything you hear.
- Ingrid: (if recruited): Are you having regrets?
- Sylvain: (if recruited): You might be right.
- Hilda: (if recruited): We could dress you as the emperor.
- Lorenz: (if recruited): Guess We’ll find out.
- Raphael: (if recruited): You can tell how your muscles are feeling?
- Cyril: You could find our targets quicker than anyone.
- Seteth: We’ve beaten him before.
Chapter 18: Garland Moon
Chapter 18: Garland Moon
- Catherine:
- Seteth: I am.
- Caspar: It sounds like you’re scared.
- Marianne: (if recruited): That might be the case.
- Ingrid: (if recruited): Peace will reign.
- Sylvain: (if recruited): We’ll get through this together.
- Raphael: (if recruited): Mittelfrank Opera Company.
- Marianne: (if recruited): That might be the case.
- Lysithea: (if recruited): I don’t know.
- Leonie: (if recruited): I think you’re right.
- Cyril: We’ll meet her for sure.
Chapter 20: Blue Sea Moon
Chapter 20: Blue Sea Moon
- Alois: (if recruited): Let’s not celebrate just yet.
- Shamir: (if recruited): Please stay with us a little longer.
- Bernadetta: How about we exile him?
- Ingrid: (if recruited): It’s her decision, ultimately.
- Sylvain: (if recruited): Even so…
- Lorenz: (if recruited): Aren’t you frightened?
- Raphael: (if recruited): You’re doing plenty.
- Ignatz: (if recruited): Beasts?
- Leonie: (if recruited): You’re not scared?
Chapter 21: Verdant Rain Moon
Chapter 21: Verdant Rain Moon
- Shamir: (if recruited): I’m not sure.
- Manuela: (if recruited): There’s still hope.
- Dorothea: We protected more than we lost.
- Ferdinand: Thank you.
- Bernadetta: Suit yourself.
- Petra: Same to you.
- Linhardt: Either would be a hassle.
- Caspar: Me too.
- Felix: (if recruited): I’m more interested in what you’ll do.
- Mercedes: (if recruited): That’s the plan.
- Annette: (if recruited): I’m sure she’ll be fine.
- Ingrid: (if recruited): Maybe you should think about the future now.
- Sylvain: (if recruited): Don’t need anything, but…
- Lorenz: (if recruited): Absolutely.
- Hilda: (if recruited): I don’t think so.
- Raphael: (if recruited): That makes sense.
- Ignatz: (if recruited): OK.
- Marianne: (if recruited): You’ve become quite the optimist.
- Lysithea: (if recruited): No, thank you, Lysithea.
Part 2: Azure Moon
Part 2: Azure Moon

You will find the complete list of correct responses for all chapters that are under the Azure Moon storyline.
Chapter 12: Lone Moon
Chapter 12: Lone Moon
- Rhea: I will try.
- Alois: I’m depending on you.
- Dorothea: We will not lose.
- Dedue: You’re truly alright with that?
- Ashe: Everything will be alright
- Sylvain: I have no idea.
- Ignatz: I feel the same.
- Marianne: We can’t win if you run.
- Leonie: Her ideals are in conflict with yours.