Fire Emblem: Three Houses Dialogue Choices Guide

You will be given a lot of dialogue choices throughout the Fire Emblem: Three Houses. If you pick the correct response, you can get the support boost, but it is unnecessary as some choices are just added as part of the story. This guide will cover all the correct responses to the FE: Three Houses dialogue choices so you can get the support boost.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses Dialogue Choices

You will find the complete list of correct dialogue choices for all chapters in Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

Prologue Chapter: An Inevitable Encounter

Here you will find correct responses for all the choices given to you by different characters.

Jeralt: Of Course

Of Course Sothis: I’m less than a child?

I’m less than a child? Sothis: Turn back the hands of time.

Turn back the hands of time. Alois: I’m a bandit.

I’m a bandit. Edelgard: I didn’t know he was a captain.

I didn’t know he was a captain. Edelgard: You can Pick Any.

You can Pick Any. Dimitri: You can Pick Any.

You can Pick Any. Claude: You can Pick Any.

Chapter 1: Great Tree Moon

Below you will find correct responses for all the dialogue choices given to you by different characters in Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

Rhea: My name is…

My name is… Manuela: You’re a songstress?

You’re a songstress? Hanneman: Do what you can to find out.

Do what you can to find out. Caspar: Not a chance.

Not a chance. Linhardt: Now I’m feeling sleepy too.

Now I’m feeling sleepy too. Felix: I was hoping to spar with you.

I was hoping to spar with you. Ashe: You seemed well-informed on the subject.

You seemed well-informed on the subject. Annette: Looking for someone?

Looking for someone? Lysithea: You like reading?

You like reading? Flayn: That’s a shame.

That’s a shame. Cyril: Can’t we talk just a little?

Can’t we talk just a little? Manuela: Visit and talk to her in the Infirmary.

Visit and talk to her in the Infirmary. Edelgard: Leave it to me.

Leave it to me. Dimitri: I’m looking forward to it.

I’m looking forward to it. Claude: If they insist.

Chapter 2: Harpstring Moon

Below you will find correct responses for all the choices given to you by different characters.

Jeralt: Not Quite

Not Quite Rhea: About the teachings of Seiros…

About the teachings of Seiros… Jeritza: About the teachings of Seiros…

About the teachings of Seiros… Alois: About the teachings of Seiros…

About the teachings of Seiros… Dorothea: (if Female Byleth): Let’s search for it.

(if Female Byleth): Let’s search for it. Dorothea: (if Male Byleth): I’ll tell Manuela.

(if Male Byleth): I’ll tell Manuela. Ferdinand: All choices are +0

All choices are +0 Ferdinand: I look forward to that.

I look forward to that. Bernadetta: Hey, what’s this cake doing out here.

Hey, what’s this cake doing out here. Petra: The Cold.

The Cold. Mercedes: That’s Right.

That’s Right. Annette:

Lorenz: Not Exactly.

Not Exactly. Hilda: If you’re busy, never mind.

If you’re busy, never mind. Raphael:

Ignace: You can learn so much from books.

You can learn so much from books. Yuri: I got lost and stumbled upon this place.” (Expansion Pass Only)

I got lost and stumbled upon this place.” (Expansion Pass Only) Balthus: No, I’m a professor. (Expansion Pass Only)

No, I’m a professor. (Expansion Pass Only) Constance: I’m just looking around. (Expansion Pass Only)

I’m just looking around. (Expansion Pass Only) Hapi: How did you know that?” (Expansion Pass Only)

How did you know that?” (Expansion Pass Only) Sothis: I remember this being a peaceful place -> You surprised me.

I remember this being a peaceful place -> You surprised me. Edelgard: (Black Eagles only): I did.

(Black Eagles only): I did. Edelgard: (Black Eagles only): A culture long since perished.

(Black Eagles only): A culture long since perished. Dimitri: Puppy Love?

Puppy Love? Claude:

Rhea: I will do all that I can.

Chapter 3: Garland Moon

Below you will find correct responses for all the choices given to you by different characters.

Sothis: I should have listened more intently

I should have listened more intently Jeritza: You can Pick Any.

You can Pick Any. Seteth: (if Female Byleth): Actually…

(if Female Byleth): Actually… Seteth: (if Male Byleth): Not at all.

(if Male Byleth): Not at all. Catherine: You can Pick Any.

You can Pick Any. Caspar: When you’re busy, there’s no alternative.

When you’re busy, there’s no alternative. Linhardt: Sounds Unhealthy.

Sounds Unhealthy. Ferdinan: I hope no one is hurt

I hope no one is hurt Dimitri: You can Pick Any.

You can Pick Any. Sylvain: I saw him at the training ground.

I saw him at the training ground. Annette: I hope you find whomever you’re looking for.

I hope you find whomever you’re looking for. Marianne: I came to see the horses.

I came to see the horses. Lorenz: I agree.

I agree. Leonie: You really want to bring in the money, huh?

You really want to bring in the money, huh? Ignace: Do you like art?

Do you like art? Yuri: What writing on which wall?” (Expansion Pass Only)

What writing on which wall?” (Expansion Pass Only) Balthus: I have not (Expansion Pass Only)

I have not (Expansion Pass Only) Constance: I don’t” (Expansion Pass Only)

I don’t” (Expansion Pass Only) Hapi: You must really hate the church (Expansion Pass only)

You must really hate the church (Expansion Pass only) Thief NPC: I can’t do that (Expansion Pass only)

I can’t do that (Expansion Pass only) Edelgard: Agreed

Agreed Rhea: We won’t let her down.

Chapter 4: Blue Sea Moon

Below you will find correct responses for all the choices given to you by different characters.

Edelgard: It’s a distraction?”

It’s a distraction?” Dimitri: I agree.”

I agree.” Claude: It’s a distraction.”

It’s a distraction.” Sothis: Do you know something?

Do you know something? Hubert: Of course not.

Of course not. Dorothea: (Black Eagles only or if recruited): It’s different if it’s someone you know who was lost.

(Black Eagles only or if recruited): It’s different if it’s someone you know who was lost. Petra: I’m happy you survived.

I’m happy you survived. Felix: (Blue Lions only or if recruited): I hope so too.

(Blue Lions only or if recruited): I hope so too. Ashe: Pull yourself together.

Pull yourself together. Annette: (Blue Lions only or if recruited): Good thinking.

(Blue Lions only or if recruited): Good thinking. Raphael: You may be right.

You may be right. Lysithea: (Golden Deer only or if recruited): Some things are more important than that.

(Golden Deer only or if recruited): Some things are more important than that. Marianne: We only know a small part of this world.

We only know a small part of this world. Rhea: I was worried.

I was worried. Seteth: Did you encounter any danger?

Did you encounter any danger? Catherine: I dare you to try.

I dare you to try. Shamir: I was thinking about the enemy’s objectives.

I was thinking about the enemy’s objectives. Cyril: Of course not.

Of course not. Balthus: I’d appreciate that” (Expansion Pass Only)

I’d appreciate that” (Expansion Pass Only) Constance: What kind of services?” (Expansion Pass Only)

Chapter 5: Verdant Rain Moon

Below you will find correct responses for all the choices given to you by different characters.

Dimitri: I’m happy to help.

I’m happy to help. Manuela: I’ll protect them.

I’ll protect them. Gilbert: It’s a pleasure to meet you.

It’s a pleasure to meet you. Seteth: No problem.

No problem. Hanneman: I respect your self-control.

I respect your self-control. Bernadetta: I’ll take your word for it.

I’ll take your word for it. Caspar: (Black Eagles only or if recruited): We can’t allow a Hero’s Relic to be stolen.

(Black Eagles only or if recruited): We can’t allow a Hero’s Relic to be stolen. Linhardt: They didn’t.

They didn’t. Felix: (Blue Lions only or if recruited): I have.

(Blue Lions only or if recruited): I have. Annette: (Blue Lions only or if recruited): I might have seen him.

(Blue Lions only or if recruited): I might have seen him. Hilda: I believe so.

I believe so. Raphael: I’m not sure.

I’m not sure. Leonie: I don’t know.

I don’t know. Yuri: You’re worried people might compare you?” (Expansion Pass only)

You’re worried people might compare you?” (Expansion Pass only) Hapi: ” (Expansion Pass only)

” (Expansion Pass only) Rhea: Yes, of course.

Yes, of course. Rhea: (if you want to return the hero’s relic): As you wish.

(if you want to return the hero’s relic): As you wish. Rhea: (if you want to keep the hero’s relic but lose support from Rhea): I will not.

(if you want to keep the hero’s relic but lose support from Rhea): I will not. Edelgard: (if the hero’s relic is kept): I did not return it.

(if the hero’s relic is kept): I did not return it. Edelgard: I would like to hear this as well.

I would like to hear this as well. Claude: He doesn’t have to answer to you.

He doesn’t have to answer to you. Claude: If it’s a noble dream.

Chapter 6: Horsebow Moon

Below you will find correct responses for all the choices given to you by different characters.

Dedue: Get some rest.

Get some rest. Rhea: We fill find her, together.

We fill find her, together. Seteth: I will find her, I swear it.

I will find her, I swear it. Catherine: I heard he goes out every night.

I heard he goes out every night. Hanneman: Is her Crest rare enough to justify kidnapping her?

Is her Crest rare enough to justify kidnapping her? Ferdinand: Perhaps she went looking for treats?

Perhaps she went looking for treats? Ashe: Then it could be the same culprit.

Then it could be the same culprit. Mercedes: She must have been.

She must have been. Annette: We can’t rule it out.

We can’t rule it out. Sylvain: Is that a possibility?

Is that a possibility? Lorenz: Is that a possibility?

Is that a possibility? Ignatz: You think she’d be easily deceived?

You think she’d be easily deceived? Lysithea: Maybe she’s lived a very sheltered life.

Maybe she’s lived a very sheltered life. Hapi: That’s kind of you” (Expansion Pass only)

That’s kind of you” (Expansion Pass only) Tomas: You can Pick Any.

You can Pick Any. Gilbert: You can Pick Any.

You can Pick Any. Shamir: You can Pick Any.

You can Pick Any. Alois: You can Pick Any.

You can Pick Any. Jeralt: You can Pick Any.

You can Pick Any. NPC Rogue: You can Pick Any.

You can Pick Any. Dimitri: Like this?

Like this? Flayn: That is a great idea.

That is a great idea. Seteth: It would be my pleasure.

It would be my pleasure. Jeralt: Don’t say things like that.

Chapter 7: Wyvern Moon

Below you will find correct responses for all the choices given to you by different characters.

Rhea: It will be difficult.

It will be difficult. Seteth: Leave it to me

Leave it to me Alois: Maybe the fish are frightened by you.

Maybe the fish are frightened by you. Gilbert: Are you good at fishing?

Are you good at fishing? Hanneman: You should give up.

You should give up. Manuela: I’ll help you get revenge.

I’ll help you get revenge. Hubert: I’m not interested in rewards.

I’m not interested in rewards. Dorothea: (Black Eagles only) Very or

(Black Eagles only) Very or Dorothea: (not recruited) Not really.

(not recruited) Not really. Bernadetta: I don’t think nobles are allowed to watch.

I don’t think nobles are allowed to watch. Linhardt: It is what it is.

It is what it is. Mercedes: 1st Choice: You seem a bit down.

1st Choice: You seem a bit down. Sylvain: I’m sure they do.

I’m sure they do. Hilda: Now that you mention it.

Now that you mention it. Marianne: Don’t you want to participate.

Don’t you want to participate. Leonie: No I’m not taking part.

No I’m not taking part. Cyril: Do you want to travel around Fodlan someday?

Do you want to travel around Fodlan someday? Edelgard: I would fight them head-on. or

I would fight them head-on. or Hubert: I would surprise them with clever schemes.

I would surprise them with clever schemes. Dimitri: Very, 2nd Choice: That’s reassuring.

Very, 2nd Choice: That’s reassuring. Claude:

Edelgard: We’ll celebrate our victory.

We’ll celebrate our victory. Edelgard: Am I that someone?

Am I that someone? Dimitri: We all did our part.

We all did our part. Claude: You all worked hard.

You all worked hard. Hilda: Just wait until you see my true power.

Just wait until you see my true power. Jeralt: I just got a little dizzy.

I just got a little dizzy. Manuela: That’s nice of you.

That’s nice of you. Edelgard: I do not.

I do not. Hubert: They are.

They are. Dimitri: So, you and Edelgard.

So, you and Edelgard. Sothis: So that’s why he was worried about her.

Chapter 8: Red Wolf Moon

Below you will find correct responses for all the choices given to you by different characters.

Sothis: I am.

I am. Rhea: I do not.

I do not. Alois: Time to give up.

Time to give up. Gilbert: Any except Punishment from the Goddess.

Any except Punishment from the Goddess. Flayn: How long ago?

How long ago? Jeralt: Still a little unsteady.

Still a little unsteady. Bernadetta: No you don’t.

No you don’t. Caspar: any

any Dedue: (Blue Lions only): As I recall.

(Blue Lions only): As I recall. Ashe: I’ve heard it’s not an ordinary disease.

I’ve heard it’s not an ordinary disease. Raphael: Time heals all wounds.

Time heals all wounds. Lysithea: I’ll handle it.

I’ll handle it. Lorenz: Nothing gets by you.

Nothing gets by you. Edelgard: (Black Eagles only): I am.

(Black Eagles only): I am. Edelgard: any except I’m revolted too.

any except I’m revolted too. Dimitri: Are you OK?

Are you OK? Hilda: It’s horrifying.

It’s horrifying. Dimitri: I feel the same.

I feel the same. Dimitri: any except The Flame Emperor said he wasn’t involved.

any except The Flame Emperor said he wasn’t involved. Claude: World domination.

World domination. Claude: any except We can’t go easy on her.

any except We can’t go easy on her. Rhea: They must be stopped.

They must be stopped. Rhea: any except I had never heard the name of the Goddess.

Chapter 9: Ethereal Moon

Below you will find correct responses for all the choices given to you by different characters.

Alois: That’s a wonderful story.

That’s a wonderful story. Gilbert: Even the students.

Even the students. Edelgard: Of course.

Of course. Dimitri: I’ll be there.

I’ll be there. Claude: Choose Any

Choose Any Dimitri: A dagger?

A dagger? Sothis: It is difficult, any except I have no reason to, and Our enemies will pay.

It is difficult, any except I have no reason to, and Our enemies will pay. Alois: I was?

I was? Edelgard: If answering Edelgard, It’s fine.

If answering Edelgard, It’s fine. Dimitri: If answering Dimitri, It’s time for revenge.

If answering Dimitri, It’s time for revenge. Claude: If answering Edelgard, Choose Any

Chapter 10: Guardian Moon

Below you will find correct responses for all the choices given to you by different characters.

Manuela: I’ll listen.

I’ll listen. Ferdinand: You may return home if you so, please.

You may return home if you so, please. Petra: You do not have to leave if you do not wish it.

You do not have to leave if you do not wish it. Annette: I’m fine.

I’m fine. Mercedes: Thank you for the thought.

Thank you for the thought. Felix: It would be a shame if we were invaded.

It would be a shame if we were invaded. Sylvain: It would be a shame if we were invaded.

It would be a shame if we were invaded. Bernadetta: Thank you.

Thank you. Ignatz: Even though you are scared, push through.

Even though you are scared, push through. Lysithea: We should be careful.

We should be careful. Hilda: We’ll defeat the bad guys. We’ll show them, or Just ignore it.

We’ll defeat the bad guys. We’ll show them, or Just ignore it. Marianne: We’ll defeat the bad guys. We’ll show them, or Just ignore it.

We’ll defeat the bad guys. We’ll show them, or Just ignore it. Rhea: Isn’t that too dangerous?

Chapter 11: Pegasus Moon

Below you will find correct responses for all the choices given to you by different characters.

Edelgard: Choosing to side with Edelgard with end Free Exploration.

Choosing to side with Edelgard with end Free Exploration. Rhea: Thank you.

Thank you. Dorothea: I don’t know what to say to that.

I don’t know what to say to that. Petra:

Caspar: Try to catch up to me.

Try to catch up to me. Dimitri: You should rest.

You should rest. Ashe: I don’t know either.

I don’t know either. Annette: It’s only my appearance that has changed.

It’s only my appearance that has changed. Sylvain: Isn’t it weird?

Isn’t it weird? Lorenz: That is my intention.

That is my intention. Raphael: I’ve changed quite a bit.

I’ve changed quite a bit. Lysithea: Don’t worry, I’m fine.

Don’t worry, I’m fine. Shamir: Is the world different outside of Fodlan?

Is the world different outside of Fodlan? Gilbert: Where should you have been?

Where should you have been? Cyril: That would be exciting, wouldn’t it?

That would be exciting, wouldn’t it? Rhea: I do.

I do. Edelgard: For Crimson Flower / Edelgard, select Protect Edelgard.

For Crimson Flower / Edelgard, select Protect Edelgard. Edelgard: For Silver Snow / Monastery, select Kill Edelgard.

Part 2: Crimson Flower

You will find the complete list of correct responses for all chapters that are under the Crimson Flower storyline.

Chapter 12: Lone Moon

Below you will find correct responses for all the choices given to you by different characters.

Edelgard: I do.

I do. Dorothea: We will not lose.

We will not lose. Edelgard: We have to try.

Chapter 13: Ethereal Moon

Below you will find correct responses for all the choices given to you by different characters.

Bernadetta: That’s the spirit!

That’s the spirit! Linhardt: Morning…nap?

Morning…nap? Caspar: I’m counting on you.

I’m counting on you. Felix: (when recruited): You’re right.

(when recruited): You’re right. Annette: (when recruited): Does that frighten you?

(when recruited): Does that frighten you? Ingrid: (when recruited): Can you fight against your homeland?

(when recruited): Can you fight against your homeland? Raphael: (when recruited): You look very strong.

(when recruited): You look very strong. Lysithea: (when recruited): You have to cast aside your doubt↗s.

(when recruited): You have to cast aside your doubt↗s. Leonie: (when recruited): Promise?

(when recruited): Promise? Hanneman: (when recruited): We can talk about that.

Chapter 14: Guardian Moon

Below you will find correct responses for all the choices given to you by different characters.

Ferdinand: Like, what if I had turned against the Empire?

Like, what if I had turned against the Empire? Dorothea: I don’t think so.

I don’t think so. Petra: That’s part of your charm.

That’s part of your charm. Sylvain: (when recruited): Maybe once the war is over…

(when recruited): Maybe once the war is over… Ingrid: (when recruited): I understand the sentiment.

(when recruited): I understand the sentiment. Lorenz: (when recruited): Will he put up a hard fight?

(when recruited): Will he put up a hard fight? Raphael: (when recruited): Were you close?

(when recruited): Were you close? Ignatz: (when recruited): Are you feeling conflicted?

(when recruited): Are you feeling conflicted? Lysithea: (when recruited): We must let our guard down.

(when recruited): We must let our guard down. Marianne: (when recruited): The way he sees it, we can’t both exist.

(when recruited): The way he sees it, we can’t both exist. Alois: (when recruited):

(when recruited): Shamir: (when recruited): I have no desire to kill them, but…

Chapter 15: Pegasus Moon

Below you will find correct responses for all the choices given to you by different characters.

Hanneman: (if recruited): We should mourn his death.

(if recruited): We should mourn his death. Manuela: (if recruited): Sometimes it can be better to retreat.

(if recruited): Sometimes it can be better to retreat. Edelgard:

Bernadetta: Isn’t that a little pessimistic?

Isn’t that a little pessimistic? Linhardt: Your research will find something.

Your research will find something. Caspar: You should study more.

You should study more. Felix: (if recruited): I’m counting on you.

(if recruited): I’m counting on you. Annette: (if recruited): Perhaps.

(if recruited): Perhaps. Sylvain: (if recruited): Maybe there is.

(if recruited): Maybe there is. Ignatz: (if recruited): Why not paint a picture?

(if recruited): Why not paint a picture? Marianne: (if recruited): It couldn’t be helped.

(if recruited): It couldn’t be helped. Leonie: (if recruited): I still hesitate.

Chapter 16: Lone Moon

Below you will find correct responses for all the choices given to you by different characters.

Alois: (if recruited): How about you go fishing?

(if recruited): How about you go fishing? Shamir: (if recruited): You seem fine.

(if recruited): You seem fine. Ferdinand: Kings can’t be emotional?

Kings can’t be emotional? Dorothea: We’ll make it through together.

We’ll make it through together. Petra: Because it’s like hunting?

Because it’s like hunting? Mercedes: (if recruited): The church?

(if recruited): The church? Sylvain: (if recruited): He wasn’t like that before?

(if recruited): He wasn’t like that before? Lorenz: (if recruited): Were you an exchange student?

(if recruited): Were you an exchange student? Ignatz: (if recruited): Bravo. You put on a good show.

(if recruited): Bravo. You put on a good show. Edelgard: It was.

It was. Hubert: The same thing happened in the past?

The same thing happened in the past? Edelgard: I will protect you.

Chapter 17: Great Tree Moon

Below you will find correct responses for all the choices given to you by different characters.

Shamir: (if recruited): Catherine?

(if recruited): Catherine? Manuela: (if recruited): You aren’t married yet?

(if recruited): You aren’t married yet? Edelgard: I’ll do what I can.

I’ll do what I can. Ferdinand: You’ve really grown up.

You’ve really grown up. Dorothea: For now, just trust in me.

For now, just trust in me. Bernadetta: You’re doing just fine.

You’re doing just fine. Linhardt: We’re far from safe ourselves.

We’re far from safe ourselves. Petra: Only you can answer that.

Only you can answer that. Caspar: Let’s head to the Kingdom’s Capital!

Let’s head to the Kingdom’s Capital! Annette: (if recruited): I’m counting on you.

(if recruited): I’m counting on you. Ingrid: (if recruited): I’ll see this through.

(if recruited): I’ll see this through. Lorenz: (if recruited): Disappointed in the nobility?

(if recruited): Disappointed in the nobility? Marianne: (if recruited): What are you praying for?

(if recruited): What are you praying for? Lysithea: (if recruited): It’s hard to say.

(if recruited): It’s hard to say. Leonie: (if recruited): Not a chance.

Part 2: Silver Snow

You will find the complete list of correct responses for all chapters that are under the Silver Snow storyline.

Chapter 12: Lone Moon

Below you will find correct responses for all the choices given to you by different characters.

Rhea: I will try.

I will try. Alois: I’m depending on you.

I’m depending on you. Dorothea: Us or her, you mean?

Us or her, you mean? Dedue: You’re truly alright with that?

You’re truly alright with that? Ashe: Everything will be alright.

Everything will be alright. Sylvain: I have no idea.

I have no idea. Marianne: We can’t win if you run.

We can’t win if you run. Ignatz: (if recruited): I feel the same.

(if recruited): I feel the same. Leonie: Her ideals are in conflict with yours.

Her ideals are in conflict with yours. Seteth: Let’s win, no matter what.

Chapter 12: Guardian Moon

Below you will find correct responses for all the dialogue choices given to you by different characters in Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

Alois: (if recruited): Right, the promise.

(if recruited): Right, the promise. Catherine: That’s fine.

That’s fine. Seteth: We’ll do whatever we can to find her.

We’ll do whatever we can to find her. Hanneman: (if recruited): We can talk about that.

(if recruited): We can talk about that. Ferdinand: We’ll find out soon enough.

We’ll find out soon enough. Bernadetta: Hear what?

Hear what? Felix: (if recruited): Let’s forge ahead.

(if recruited): Let’s forge ahead. Hilda: (if recruited): I’m happy too.

(if recruited): I’m happy too. Lysithea: (if recruited): I didn’t do anything.

(if recruited): I didn’t do anything. Seteth: I agree.

I agree. Flayn:

Chapter 15: Pegasus Moon

Shamir: (if recruited): All right, I will.

(if recruited): All right, I will. Flayn: It’s true – it’s just like it was all those years ago.

It’s true – it’s just like it was all those years ago. Petra: That’s part of your charm.

That’s part of your charm. Caspar: You’re very resolute.

You’re very resolute. Sylvain: (if recruited): Why not?

(if recruited): Why not? Raphael: (if recruited): She is very much like a goddess.

(if recruited): She is very much like a goddess. Ignatz: (if recruited): It sounds painful.

(if recruited): It sounds painful. Marianne: (if recruited): Something wrong?

(if recruited): Something wrong? Leonie: (if recruited): Call me by my name.

(if recruited): Call me by my name. Cyril: (if recruited): Do you need any help?

(if recruited): Do you need any help? Seteth: any except They might be allies.

any except They might be allies. Seteth: any except It’s an easy win.

Chapter 16: Pegasus Moon

Below you will find correct responses for all the choices given to you by different characters.

Catherine: Is it different in the Kingdom and Empire?

Is it different in the Kingdom and Empire? Manuela: (if recruited): Yes.

(if recruited): Yes. Flayn: Did she act similarly?

Did she act similarly? Dorothea: I wouldn’t blame you.

I wouldn’t blame you. Ferdinand: Someday we’ll take it back.

Someday we’ll take it back. Bernadetta: Isn’t that a little pessimistic.

Isn’t that a little pessimistic. Linhardt:

Marianne: (if recruited): Yes, and it’ll likely happen again.

(if recruited): Yes, and it’ll likely happen again. Annette: (if recruited): During the Battle of the Eagle and Lion?

(if recruited): During the Battle of the Eagle and Lion? Ingrid: (if recruited): You’re actually quite alike.

(if recruited): You’re actually quite alike. Manuela: Let’s end this quickly.” or Steady now.

Let’s end this quickly.” or Steady now. Hanneman: Let’s end this quickly.” or Steady now.

Let’s end this quickly.” or Steady now. Flayn: In time.” or Let’s decide where to invade first.

In time.” or Let’s decide where to invade first. Seteth: In time.” or Let’s decide where to invade first.

Chapter 17: Harpstring Moon

Below you will find correct responses for all the choices given to you by different characters.

Alois: (if recruited): That’s a bad pun.

(if recruited): That’s a bad pun. Hanneman: (if recruited): The Stubborn Old General.

(if recruited): The Stubborn Old General. Dorothea: Though actors die, the show goes on?

Though actors die, the show goes on? Ferdinand: Don’t leaders have feelings, like everyone else?

Don’t leaders have feelings, like everyone else? Bernadetta: It’s going to be tough.

It’s going to be tough. Petra: Because it’s like hunting?

Because it’s like hunting? Ashe: (if recruited): Don’t believe everything you hear.

(if recruited): Don’t believe everything you hear. Ingrid: (if recruited): Are you having regrets?

(if recruited): Are you having regrets? Sylvain: (if recruited): You might be right.

(if recruited): You might be right. Hilda: (if recruited): We could dress you as the emperor.

(if recruited): We could dress you as the emperor. Lorenz: (if recruited): Guess We’ll find out.

(if recruited): Guess We’ll find out. Raphael: (if recruited): You can tell how your muscles are feeling?

(if recruited): You can tell how your muscles are feeling? Cyril: You could find our targets quicker than anyone.

You could find our targets quicker than anyone. Seteth: We’ve beaten him before.

Chapter 18: Garland Moon

Below you will find correct responses for all the dialogue choices given to you by different characters in Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

Catherine:

Seteth: I am.

I am. Caspar: It sounds like you’re scared.

It sounds like you’re scared. Marianne: (if recruited): That might be the case.

(if recruited): That might be the case. Ingrid: (if recruited): Peace will reign.

(if recruited): Peace will reign. Sylvain: (if recruited): We’ll get through this together.

(if recruited): We’ll get through this together. Raphael: (if recruited): Mittelfrank Opera Company.

(if recruited): Mittelfrank Opera Company. Marianne: (if recruited): That might be the case.

(if recruited): That might be the case. Lysithea: (if recruited): I don’t know.

(if recruited): I don’t know. Leonie: (if recruited): I think you’re right.

(if recruited): I think you’re right. Cyril: We’ll meet her for sure.

Chapter 20: Blue Sea Moon

Below you will find correct responses for all the choices given to you by different characters.

Alois: (if recruited): Let’s not celebrate just yet.

(if recruited): Let’s not celebrate just yet. Shamir: (if recruited): Please stay with us a little longer.

(if recruited): Please stay with us a little longer. Bernadetta: How about we exile him?

How about we exile him? Ingrid: (if recruited): It’s her decision, ultimately.

(if recruited): It’s her decision, ultimately. Sylvain: (if recruited): Even so…

(if recruited): Even so… Lorenz: (if recruited): Aren’t you frightened?

(if recruited): Aren’t you frightened? Raphael: (if recruited): You’re doing plenty.

(if recruited): You’re doing plenty. Ignatz: (if recruited): Beasts?

(if recruited): Beasts? Leonie: (if recruited): You’re not scared?

Chapter 21: Verdant Rain Moon

Below you will find correct responses for all the choices given to you by different characters.

Shamir: (if recruited): I’m not sure.

(if recruited): I’m not sure. Manuela: (if recruited): There’s still hope.

(if recruited): There’s still hope. Dorothea: We protected more than we lost.

We protected more than we lost. Ferdinand: Thank you.

Thank you. Bernadetta: Suit yourself.

Suit yourself. Petra: Same to you.

Same to you. Linhardt: Either would be a hassle.

Either would be a hassle. Caspar: Me too.

Me too. Felix: (if recruited): I’m more interested in what you’ll do.

(if recruited): I’m more interested in what you’ll do. Mercedes: (if recruited): That’s the plan.

(if recruited): That’s the plan. Annette: (if recruited): I’m sure she’ll be fine.

(if recruited): I’m sure she’ll be fine. Ingrid: (if recruited): Maybe you should think about the future now.

(if recruited): Maybe you should think about the future now. Sylvain: (if recruited): Don’t need anything, but…

(if recruited): Don’t need anything, but… Lorenz: (if recruited): Absolutely.

(if recruited): Absolutely. Hilda: (if recruited): I don’t think so.

(if recruited): I don’t think so. Raphael: (if recruited): That makes sense.

(if recruited): That makes sense. Ignatz: (if recruited): OK.

(if recruited): OK. Marianne: (if recruited): You’ve become quite the optimist.

(if recruited): You’ve become quite the optimist. Lysithea: (if recruited): No, thank you, Lysithea.

Part 2: Azure Moon

You will find the complete list of correct responses for all chapters that are under the Azure Moon storyline.

Chapter 12: Lone Moon

Below you will find correct responses for all the dialogue choices given to you by different characters in Fire Emblem: Three Houses.