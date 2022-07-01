Fire Emblem: Three Houses Class Mastery Guide

In Fire Emblem: Three Houses, every class has its abilities. These abilities can be upgraded to their highest level by mastering the class. Understanding the art of class mastery is essential to overpower your enemies in Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

This article is the perfect source as it provides clear information about class mastery requirements, a sorted tier list, and how to increase class mastery.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses Class Mastery Requirements

In Fire Emblem: Three Houses, every class has its experience bar, which gets filled by playing the game. After the bar is filled, the player is rewarded with class mastery. Class mastery has many perks, which include an exclusive combat art. Sometimes, these benefits might remain even after the player chooses to re-class.

The mastery takes a lot of time, so selecting the character as an Adjutant is wise. This way, experience points can be earned when fighting alongside the main character. Auxiliary Battles also play a positive role in acquiring class mastery.

Class Mastery Tier List

TIER CLASSES S Archer, Brigand, Mage, Valkyrie, Pegasus Knight, Dancer A Mercenary, Hero, War Monk/Cleric, Warrior, Wyvern Lord, Warmaster, Death Knight, Gremory, Falcon Knight, Barbarossa B Enlightened One, Bow Knight, Trickster, Thief, Dark Mage, Fortress Knight, Paladin, Cavalier, Armored Knight, Dark Flyer C Wordmaster, Wyvern Master, High Lord, Armored Lord, Great Lord, Emperor, Dark Bishop, Bishop, Mortal Savant, Great Knight, Dark Knight, Holy Knight, Wyvern Rider, Warlock, Lord, Brawler, Assassin, Priest

S-tier class mastery is ranked highest as it greatly overpowers the strength of any unit, making win more certain. These are all the Classes everyone should master as they prove to be the most effective in battle.

A-tier class mastery is beneficial in late-game; however, its perks and strengths are much lesser than S Tier classes. It provides very useful build options as well.

B-tier class mastery is helpful in the early game only, when the player is trying out everything and finding their comfort zone within the game. There are a few solid choices in the B Tier, but overall, you’ll leave these classes for better ones as you get good at the game.

Lastly, the C-tier classes hardly have any benefits and should not be selected unless you’ve decided that you want to play with a specific C Tier class and don’t care much about its effectiveness.

How to Increase Class Mastery

In FE: 3H, the class mastery can be achieved by fighting battles. Taking actions in battle increase the experience bar, which is the core of class mastery. These actions include using healing magic, gambits, attacking the enemy, or being inflicted damage. These actions are a basic part of a battle; when a player fights them, they increase the class mastery.

Class Mastery is a slow process; however, its speed can be incremented with the help of Renown points. After reaching a certain point in the game, these points can be spent in the church by repairing the statues.

One of the special bonuses is the “Class Exp +1” bonus which doubles the mastery rate and is included in the Saint Cethleann Statue.

In FE: 3H class, mastery farming can be done as well. This can be done after obtaining the special “Class Exp +1” bonus. A player must prolong the battle by using ineffective attacks on the enemy.

This way, a bunch of experience points can be earned. Use delay tactics in the battle, and enemies with powerful defense such as Armored Knights can help to deploy this strategy.