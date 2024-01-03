The Witcher 3 Shock Therapy Quest Guide

You will come across many easy and interesting side quests like the Shock Therapy in The Witcher 3, where you will have to help other NPC characters. During this secondary quest, you will be tasked with scaring a specific Druid to make him speak again.

However, this specific Druid fellow will not be too charming and will be irritated with your methods. Moreover, he will also point out the middle finger at you multiple times during the quest, which makes it more hilarious and interesting for you at the same time.

Moreover, if you are interested in acquiring a Gwent card in The Witcher 3, then you should definitely pursue this specific side quest. In this guide, we will discuss how you can complete Witcher 3 Shock Therapy quest and get the reward for it.

Shock Therapy Quest location in The Witcher 3

In order to initiate the side quest Shock Therapy in The Witcher 3, you will need to head a little way west from Gedyneith. There you will come across a Druid near a cave who will be calling out your name to help him.

You can then exchange some dialogue with this particular druid, who will mention that another Druid called Egill suddenly went mute.

Furthermore, the other druids tried using spells and potions, but they were not able to restore Egill’s speech. The Druid will then ask you for help on this matter and offer to pay you along with awarding you with a nice Gwent card for completing this quest as well.

According to the Druid, he believes you can use some method of shock therapy on Egill to make him speak again. In short, you will need to scare Gill into speaking without hurting him physically in The Witcher 3. You can then learn the location of Egill who can be found near the Hallowed Oak.

Help Egill recover his voice

Once your conversation ends with the Druid you can follow the path and find Egill on your right near a large, hallowed oak. You can then approach this particular druid and ask him a dumb question if he is the silent druid. Egill won’t respond so you can ask him the following questions.

They try to cure you some other way.

When’d you lose your voice?

He won’t respond to the first question, but after you ask Egill the second question and tell him to answer you with hand gestures, he will point a middle figure at you. This can only mean that this Druid is playing with you, and it may also indicate that Egill is not actually deaf or mute in The Witcher 3.

You will then need to observe the surrounding area around Egill using your Witcher senses and find the things that you can use to scare him into speaking again. There will be a fireplace next to Egill and some pans hanging on his left side. Moreover, you will also find a hornet nest on a tree which will be present on his right side.

How to scare Egill in The Witcher 3

You can follow these steps to scare Egill into speaking in The Witcher 3:

You will need to wait for Egill to go to the large rock to meditate. Once he does that, you can find the hornet’s nest on his right side and then hit it with Aard. This will prompt the bees to attack you, and you can lead them directly towards Egill. The Druid will be irritated by this act, but he will still won’t speak.

You may also encounter a bug when you perform this action and it doesn’t register as a scare on Egill. If you want to avoid this bug then you will have to position yourself accordingly to hit the nest accurately. It might take a few tries but in the end, you will be able to register a successful hit on the hornet nest in The Witcher 3.

You can put out the fire next when Egill approaches the fireplace to warm his hands. He won’t be pleased with this act and will point the middle finger at you again in The Witcher 3.

Lastly, you need to wait for him to lie down, and as soon as Egill does this, you can make your way towards his left side. There, you will notice some pans hanging around, so hit them with Aard to create a lot of noise to scare Egill. Keep in mind that there is no specific time for Egill to go to sleep as he can do this action at any time of the day, so you don’t need to meditate in The Witcher 3.

After that, you can simply speak to Egill and this time the Druid will speak but he will be angry at you for making him break his vow of silence. According to Egill, he had been silent for three years until you made him break his vow in The Witcher 3. You can then tell him you meant well but Egill will be angry at you and tell you to leave.

You can then make your way back to the cave area where you met the Druid earlier before starting the Shock Therapy quest. He will be present next to a fireplace so you can speak to him. He will laugh at Egill’s condition and will reward you for completing the side quest Shock Therapy in The Witcher 3.

Rewards for completing the Shock Therapy Quest in The Witcher 3

Once you complete the sidequest Shock Therapy in the Witcher 3 you can visit Druid again and claim your reward. You will end up receiving the following items.