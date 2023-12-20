How To Change Hairstyles In The Witcher 2

You will find many NPC barbers in different areas, allowing you to change your Hairstyle in The Witcher 2. To learn about their location, you can check the Notice Boards.

You can then speak with them and choose the option that says “I’d like to change my hairstyle” to check out all the options. Then you can pay a small fee (30-60 Orens) to avail Geralt of that specific Haircut.

All available Hairstyles in The Witcher 2

Geralt can choose from six hairstyles by visiting the barber shops. These will include the following options:

Rivian Ponytail

Dwarven Braid

Squirrel’s Tail

Cintrian Pendulum

Elven Style

Raftsman’s do

You can get the Hairstyle services at the following locations with the mentioned Trader/Barber.

Area Name NPC Trader Flotsam district Einar Gausel Kaedweni Camp Sambor Vergen Felicia Cori Oxenfurt Barber

Rivian Ponytail

This hairstyle is based on a high half ponytail in The Witcher 2. It is also the default hairstyle that Geralt comes with at the start of the game.

Dwarven Braid

This hairstyle comprises a low half braid, giving Geralt a more detailed look.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Squirrel’s Tail

This is similar to the Dwarven braid, but you get a low half ponytail instead of the braid in The Witcher 2.

Cintrian Pendulum

This unique hairstyle differs from the rest and focuses on shaved temples on each side. Moreover, the middle section remains the same, and the ponytail’s length exceeds the rest of the styles in The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings.

Elven Style

If you are not a ponytail fan, you can use the Elven Hairstyle to let the hair flow out openly.

Raftsman’s Do

In the Raftsman’s hairstyle, you get a full ponytail in The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings.