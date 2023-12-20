How To Change Hairstyles In The Witcher 2

Change Geralt's look by choosing the hairstyle that you like.

By Hammad Zia

You will find many NPC barbers in different areas, allowing you to change your Hairstyle in The Witcher 2. To learn about their location, you can check the Notice Boards.

You can then speak with them and choose the option that says “I’d like to change my hairstyle” to check out all the options. Then you can pay a small fee (30-60 Orens) to avail Geralt of that specific Haircut.

All available Hairstyles in The Witcher 2

Geralt can choose from six hairstyles by visiting the barber shops. These will include the following options:

  • Rivian Ponytail
  • Dwarven Braid
  • Squirrel’s Tail
  • Cintrian Pendulum
  • Elven Style
  • Raftsman’s do

You can get the Hairstyle services at the following locations with the mentioned Trader/Barber.

Area NameNPC Trader
Flotsam districtEinar Gausel
Kaedweni CampSambor
VergenFelicia Cori
OxenfurtBarber

Rivian Ponytail

Rivian Ponytail in The Witcher 2

This hairstyle is based on a high half ponytail in The Witcher 2. It is also the default hairstyle that Geralt comes with at the start of the game.

Dwarven Braid

Dwarven Braid

This hairstyle comprises a low half braid, giving Geralt a more detailed look.

Squirrel’s Tail

Squirrel’s Tail

This is similar to the Dwarven braid, but you get a low half ponytail instead of the braid in The Witcher 2.

Cintrian Pendulum

Cintrian Pendulum

This unique hairstyle differs from the rest and focuses on shaved temples on each side. Moreover, the middle section remains the same, and the ponytail’s length exceeds the rest of the styles in The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings.

Elven Style

Eleven Style

If you are not a ponytail fan, you can use the Elven Hairstyle to let the hair flow out openly.

Raftsman’s Do

Raftsman’s do.png

In the Raftsman’s hairstyle, you get a full ponytail in The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings.

About the Author
Avatar photo
Hammad Zia

Decade-long gaming enthusiast turned guide author, sharing insights on SegmentNext to improve your gaming experience.