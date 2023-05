The Surge 2 Weapons Guide – Where to Find, Stats, Types

There are plenty of weapons to be had in the Surge 2, all of which can be found by killing enemies and bosses, and by looting treasure chests. These weapons, all primarily melee weapons, can be swapped with one another at any point during the game, and have certain perks that make them worth using; capable of being upgraded, these weapons deal immense damage and also have elemental capabilities, and can reduce damage taken.

The Surge 2 Weapons

There are a total of 9 categories of weapons, each category having several weapons there within which this guide will explain in detail alongside the locations of these weapons. The categories are:

Twin-Rigged

One-Handed

Staffs

Heavy-Duty

Punching Gloves

Hammers

Spears

Double-Duty

Single-Rigged

Twin-Rigged

Twin-Rigged weapons provide fast attacks, meaning the player will be able to swiftly end their battles, doing a considerable amount of damage per hit, however, they consume a fair bit of stamina while using.

It is a small weapon so it doesn’t have much of the staggering power but it is quick and you can definitely hit and move back very quickly. R2, R1, R1 combo is a very effective combo for a large group of enemies. The following are their locations and other details.

There are a total of 9 weapons in this category.

S&R Jackdaw

Can be found at the T2 – Cultist Patrol. The Jackdaw deals about 92 Raw Damage, has 12 Impact, consumes 80% Stamina, +40% Energy Gain, and ups the Attack Speed by 100%. It can be upgraded, the following is a list showing how it differs as it’s upgraded:

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

MK I (Base): 96

MK II: 122 (Physical Damage +5)

MK IV: 168 (Attack Speed +1%)

MK VI: 228 (Stamina Consumption -6%)

MK VII: 320 (Attack Speed +2%)

MK X: 455 (Physical Damage +10)

MK XX: 800

MG Strigil

Can be found at HubT3 (SQ DJ Reward). The Strigil deals 86 Raw Damage, has 12 Impact, consumes 85% Stamina, +35% Energy Gain, and ups the Attack Speed by 100%. The upgrades:

MK I (Base): 86

MK II: 98 (Stamina Consumption -2%)

MK IV: 135 (Physical Damage +5)

MK VI: 178 (Attack Speed +2%)

MK VIII: 240 (Physical Damage +7)

MK X: 314 (Attack Speed +3%)

MK XX: 542

Codename: Valkyrie

Can be found at TX (Robotic Android Mounted 2). The Valkyrie deals 106 Raw Damage, has 12 Impact, consumes 75% Stamina, +60% Energy Gain, and Ups the Attack Speed by 105%. The upgrades:

MK I (Base): 106

MK II: 121 (Attack Speed +1%)

MK IV: 164 (Physical Damage +5)

MK VI: 214 (Impact +2)

MK VIII: 286 (Physical Damage +7)

MK X: 371 (Energy Gain +10%)

MK XX: 638

Metamorphing Talons

Can be found at T1 (City Center PR – Nano Echo Chest). The Talons deal 87 Raw Damage, have 12 Impact, consumes 70% Stamina, +35% Energy Gain, and ups the Attack Speed by 110%. The upgrades:

MK I (Base): 87

MK II: 105 (Attack Speed +1%)

MK IV: 147 (Impact +1)

MK VI: 220 (Physical Damage +7)

MK VIII: 311 (Attack Speed +2%)

MK X: 451 (Physical Damage +10)

MKXX: 793

Corroded Butterfly

Can be found at TX (SQ below Jericho). The Butterfly deals 81 Damage, has 10 Impact, consumes 70% Stamina +60% Energy Gain, and ups the Attack Speed by 110%. The upgrades:

MK I (Base): 81

MK II: 97 (Physical Damage +5)

MK IV: 125 (Energy Gain +5%)

MK VI: 160 (Impact +2)

MK VIII: 207 (Energy Gain +10%)

MK X: 278 (Physical Damage +10)

MK XX: 470

Little Johnny’s Forceps

Can be found at T2 (Boss District Lord). The Forceps deal 99 Raw Damage, have 14 Impact, consume 90% Stamina, +45& Energy Gain, and up the Attack Speed by 95%. The upgrades:

MK I (Base): 99

MK II: 114 (Impact +1)

MK IV: 149 (Attack Speed +1%)

MK VI: 196 (Stamina Consumption -6%)

MK VIII: 264 (Physical Damage +7)

MK X: 354 (Physical Damage +10)

MK XX: 605

Little Johnny’s Forceps v2.0

Can be found at T2 (Boss District Lord v2). These Forceps are a bit of a mystery, their stats are yet unknown.

JCPD Tasergrips

Can be found at T1 (Robotic Hoverpatrol). The Grips deal 97 Raw Damage, have 14 Impact, consume 90% Stamina, +35% Energy Gain, and up the Attack Speed by 95%. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 97

MK II: 117 (Attack Speed +1%)

MK IV: 169 (Stamina Consumption -4%)

MK VI: 239 (Physical Damage +7)

MK VIII: 329 (Stamina Consumption -8)

MK X: 470 (Physical Damage +10)

MK XX: 830

Infected Tasergrips

Can be found at T1PC (Nanofield Robotic Hoverpatrol). The grips deal 98 Raw Damage, have 14 Impact, consume 90% Stamina, +45 Energy Gain, and up the Attack Speed by 90%. The upgrades:

MK I (Base): 98

MK II: 114 (Energy Gain +5%)

MK IV: 152 (Energy Gain +5)

MK VI: 210 (Physical Damage +7)

MK VIII: 278 (Stamina Consumption -8%)

MK X: 378 (Physical Damage +10)

MK XX: 655

Punching Gloves

Although this category of weapons lacks Raw Damage and Impact, they make up for it with Attack Speed, allowing for multiple short bursts of attacks. They are small compact and can give some heavy blows. It has fairly simple attacks and no complex combos and stuff.

There are a total of 10 weapons in this category. The following are their locations and other details.

HL-1 Defibrillators G+

Can be found at T0 (Detention). They deal 74 Raw Damage, have 12 Impact, consume 80% Stamina, no Energy Gain, and up the Attack Speed by 100%. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 74

MK II: 87 (Attack Speed +1%)

MK IV: 116 (Impact +1)

MK VI: 169 (Physical Damage +7)

MK VIII: 224 (Impact +2)

MK X: 315 (Physical Damage +10)

MK XX: 539

HL-1 Defibrillators

Can be found at TO (Detention). They deal 58 Raw Damage, have 12 Impact, consume 80% Stamina, no Energy Gain, and up the Attack Speed by 100%. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 58

MK II: 68 (Stamina Consumption -2%)

MK IV: 90 (Energy Gain +5%)

MK VI: 121 (Energy Gain +5%)

MK VIII: 168 (Physical Damage +7)

MK X: 232 (Physical Damage +10)

MK XX: 397

IA-35 ‘Gemini’

Can be found at T1 (Scavenger Trash Mounted 4 Var1). Deals 98 Raw Damage, has 12 Impact, consumes 90% Stamina, +35% Energy Gain, and up the Attack Speed by 90%. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 98

MK II: 120 (Physical Damage +5)

MK IV: 162 (Energy Gain +5%)

MK VI: 221 (Impact +2)

MK VIII: 301 (Stamina Consumption -8%)

MK X: 421 (Physical Damage +10)

MK XX: 743

IA-37 ‘Gemini Heavy’

Can be found at T1 (Scavenger Trash Mounted4 Var1). Deals 106 Raw Damage, has 14 Impact, consumes 90% Stamina, +45% Energy Gain, and ups the Attack Speed by 90%. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 106

MK II: 127

MK IV: 177

MK VI: 254

MK VIII: 352

MK X: 498

MK XX: 886

Firebug Throttle

Can be found at Hub T3 (Warren Gov Evidence Reward). Deals 95 Raw Damage, has 16 Impact, consumes 95% Stamina, +45% Energy Gain, and ups the Attack Speed by 95%. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 95

MK II: 118 (Physical Damage +5)

MK IV: 166 (Stamina Consumption -4%)

MK VI: 233 (Attack Speed +2%)

MK VIII: 328 (Impact +2)

MK X: 473 (Physical Damage +10)

MK XX: 850

Twitching Riptalons

Can be found at T4 (Government – Nano Echo Chest). Deals 97 Raw Damage, has 14 Impact, consumes 85% Stamina, +50% Energy Gain, and ups Attack Speed by 110%. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 97

MK II: 120 (Physical Damage +5)

MK IV: 165 (Impact +1)

MK VI: 228 (Attack Speed +2%)

MK VIII: 316 (Stamina Consumption -8%)

MK X: 449 (Physical Damage +10)

MK XX: 800

General’s A.C.U

Can be found at T4 (Boss General). Base stats are currently not available.

General’s A.C.U V2.0

Can be found at T4 (Boss General V2.0). Deals 106 Raw Damage, has 12 Impact, consumes 70% Stamina, +35% Energy Gain, and ups the Attack Speed by 75%. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 106

MK II: 126 (Energy Gain +5%)

MK IV: 179 (Energy Gain +5)

MK VI: 254 (Impact +2)

MK VIII: 367 (Physical Damage +7)

MK X: 527 (Physical Damage +10)

MK XX: 947

Justice of the Iron Maus

Can be found at Hub T3 (Funeral Hub). Deals 116 Raw Damage, has 16 Impact, consumes 90% Stamina, +45% Energy Gain, and ups the Attack Speed by 100%. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 116

MK II: 141 (Physical Damage +5)

MK IV: 197 (Impact +1)

MK VI: 281 (Physical Damage +7)

MK VIII: 390 (Energy Gain +10%)

MK X: 544 (Stamina Consumption -10%)

MK XX: 978

Nanite Beastclaw

Can be found at T3 (Nano Beast). Deals 91 Raw Damage, has 14 Impact, consumes 85% Stamina, +45% Energy Gain, and ups the Attack Speed by 110%. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 91

MK II: 108 (Impact +1)

MK IV: 159 (Physical Damage +5)

MK VI: 220 (Energy Gain +5%)

MK VIII: 317 (Physical Damage +7)

MK X: 440 (Stamina Consumption -10%)

MK XX: 787

One-Handed

One of the more balanced categories of weapons, these fast short-range weapons are the perfect middle-ground for players. It has a fairly better dash and dodge attacks to start off better combos.

Jump attack is very useful to knock down single enemies as well. Its combo R1, R2, R1, R2, R2 is a very good and quickest way to deal a ton of damage. There are a total of 14 weapons in this category.

JAG-9 ‘Longfang’

Can be found at T3 (Hunter). Deals 103 Raw Damage, has 15 Impact, consumes 80% Stamina, +35% Energy Gain, and ups the Attack Speed by 110%. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 103

MK II: 123 (Impact +1)

MK IV: 172 (Attack Speed +1%)

MK VI: 241 (Impact +2)

MK VIII: 344 (Physical Damage +7)

MK X: 488 (Physical Damage +10)

MK XX: 867

Mimetic Edge

Can be found at TX (Underground – Nano Echo Chest). Deals 91 Raw Damages, has 19 Impact, consumes 85% Stamina, +50% Energy Gain, and ups the Attack Speed by 105%. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 91

MK II: 115 (Physical Damage +5)

MK IV: 168 (Physical Damage +5)

MK VI: 236 (Attack Speed +2%)

MK VIII: 332 (Impact +2)

MK X: 470 (Energy Gain +10%)

MK XX: 854

JAG-27 ‘Rainfall’

Can be found at T3 (SQ Hunter). Deals 99 Raw Damage, has 15 Impact, consumes 85% Stamina, +50% Energy Gain, and ups Attack Speed by 110%. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 99

MK II: 124 (Physical Damage +5)

MK IV: 173 (Impact +1)

MK VI: 250 (Physical Damage +7)

MK VIII: 351 (Attack Speed +2%)

MK X: 499 (Attack Speed +3%)

MK XX: 896

Infected ‘Rainfall’

Can be found at T3PC (Hunter Nanofield). Deals 95 Raw Damages, has 17 Impact, consumes 85% Stamina, +65% Energy Gain, and ups the Attack Speed by 105%. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 95

MK II: 114 (Impact +1)

MK IV: 168 (Physical Damage +5)

MK VI: 237 (Attack Speed +2%)

MK VIII: 344 (Physical Damage +7)

MK X: 486 (Attack Speed +3%)

MK XX: 861

JAG-22 ‘Aeterna’

Can be found at T3 (Boss Hunter). Deals 103 Raw Damage, has 15 Impact, consumes 90% Stamina, +70% Energy Gain, and ups the Attack Speed by 105%. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 103

MK II: 129 (Physical Damage +5)

MK IV: 178 (Energy Gain +5%)

MK VI: 257 (Physical Damage +7)

MK VIII: 356 (Stamina Consumption -8%)

MK X: 495 (Energy Gain +10%)

MK XX: 887

Infected ‘Aeterna’

Can be found at T4PP (Hunter Heavy). Deals 92 Raw Damage, has 17 Impact, consumes 90% Stamina, +75% Energy Gain, and ups Attack Speed by 100%. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 92

MK II: 111 (Impact +1)

MK IV: 160 (Stamina Consumption -4%)

MK VI: 237 (Physical Damage +7)

MK VIII: 339 (Energy Gain +10%)

MK X: 495 (Physical Damage +10)

MK XX: 896

KLINGE Velo-Saw

Can be found at T1 (Scavenger Exo Hand6 Light). Deals 92 Raw Damage, has 19 Impact, consumes 100% Stamina, +30% Energy Gain, and ups Attack Speed by 90%. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 92

MK II: 109 (Attack Speed +1%)

MK IV: 152 (Physical Damage +5)

MK VI: 205 (Stamina Consumption -6%)

MK VIII: 285 (Physical Damage +7)

MK X: 382 (Energy Gain +10%)

MK XX: 672

KLINGE Velo-Saw Ultra

Can be found at T2 (SQ Cannibal). Deals 99 Raw Damage, has 19 Impact, consumes 105% Stamina, +40% Energy Gain, and 90% Attack Speed. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 99

MK II: 121 (Physical Damage +5)

MK IV: 173 (Physical Damage +5)

MK VI: 237 (Impact +2)

MK VIII: 327 (Energy Gain +10%)

MK X: 467 (Attack Speed +3%)

MK XX: 838

Empty INF-Labs Chassis

Can be found at Detention Center, near the first Medbay. Deals 78 Raw Damage, has 17 Impact, consumes 90% Stamina, +35% Energy Gain, and 100% Attack Speed. Upgrades:

MK 0: 78

MK I: 90 (Physical Damage +12)

MK II: 107 (Attack Speed +1%)

MK IV: 144 (Energy Gain +5%)

MK VI: 197 (Energy Gain +5%)

MK VIII: 276 (Physical Damage +7)

MK X: 383 (Physical Damage +10)

MK XX: 668

INF-Labs ‘Vechni’

Can be found at HubT4. Stats currently unavailable.

Infected ‘Vechni’

Can be found at T1PC. Deals 93 Raw Damage, has 19 Impact, consumes 95% Stamina, +35% Energy Gain, and 95% Attack Speed. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 93

MK II: 117 (Physical Damage +5)

MK IV: 165 (Energy Gain +5%)

MK VI: 234 (Impact +2)

MK VIII: 332 (Energy Gain +10%)

MK X: 482 (Physical Damage +10)

MK XX: 871

Totem Wolf Tomahawk

Can be found at T1. Deals 101 Raw Damage, has 17 Impact, consumes 90% Stamina, +45% Energy Gain, and 105% Attack Speed. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 101

MK II: 125 (Physical Damage +5)

MK IV: 171 (Impact +1)

MK VI: 242 (Physical Damage +7)

MK VIII: 329 (Stamina Consumption -8%)

MK X: 450 (Stamina Consumption -10%)

MK XX: 799

Warren’s Well Used Cutter

Can be preordered. Deals 95 Raw Damage, has 19 Impact, consumes 90% Stamina, +70% Energy Gain, and 100% Attack Speed. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 95

MK II: 117 (Physical Damage +5)

MK IV: 161 (Energy Gain +5%)

MK VI: 228 (Physical Damage +7)

MK VIII: 310 (Energy Gain +10%)

MK X: 423 (Impact +3)

MK XX: 751

Protest Sign

Deals 8 Raw Damage, has 19 Impact, consumes 90% Stamina, +75% Energy Gain, and 100% Attack Speed. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 8

MK II: 10 (Impact +1)

MK IV: 20 (Physical Damage +6)

MK VI: 25 (Impact +2)

MK VIII: 41 (Physical Damage +8)

MK X: 54 (Attack Speed +3%)

MK XX: 86

Hammers

Powerful and high impact, but come with the cost of being heavy and slow. You can use jump attacks to catch enemies off guard and give them some good blows even before starting the fight. R1, R1, R2 is a very powerful single enemy focused attack that you would want to use against big bosses.

There are 10 weapons in this category. The following are their locations and other details.

Codename: Parsifal

Can be found at TX. Deals 114 Raw Damage, has 20 Impact, consumes 100% Stamina, +45% Energy Gain, and 100% Attack Speed. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 114

MK II: 141 (Physical Damage +5)

MK IV: 205 (Physical Damage +5)

MK VI: 288 (Attack Speed +2%)

MK VIII: 407 (Stamina Consumption -8%)

MK X: 578 (Stamina Consumption -8%)

MK XX: 1050

I.D. Type-4 ‘Authority’

Can be found at T1. Deals 99 Raw Damage, has 22 Impact, consumes 105% Stamina, +40% Energy Gain, and 95% Attack Speed. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 99

MK II: 121 (Physical Damage +5)

MK IV: 170 (Physical Damage +5)

MK VI: 231 (Attack Speed +2%)

MK VIII: 316 (Impact +2)

MK X: 432 (Stamina Consumption -10%)

MK XX: 771

Infected Type-4 ‘Authority’

Can be found at T4PC. Deals 98 Raw Damage, has 24 Impact, consumes 110% Stamina, +50% Energy Gain, and 90% Attack Speed. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 98

MK II: 119 (Physical Damage +5)

MK IV: 168 (Physical Damage +5)

MK VI: 234 (Energy Gain +5%)

MK VIII: 320 (Stamina Consumption -8%)

MK X: 439 (Attack Speed +3%)

MK XX: 785

I.D Tyoe-11 ‘Overseer’

Deals 111 Raw Damage, has 24 Impact, consumes 110% Stamina, +55% Energy Gain, and 90% Attack Speed. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 111

MK II: 132 (Stamina Consumption -2%)

MK IV: 189 (Energy Gain +5%)

MK VI: 270 (Impact +2)

MK VIII: 392 (Physical Damage +7)

MK X: 566 (Physical Damage +10)

MK XX: 1026

Experimental 44H ‘Dark Star’

Can be found at T1 (City Center PR). Deals 110 Raw Damage, has 20 Impact, consumes 100% Stamina, +45% Energy Gain, and 100% Attack Speed. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 110

MK II: 131 (Stamina Consumption -2%)

MK IV: 188 (Physical Damage +5)

MK VI: 264 (Energy Gain +5%)

MK VIII: 374 (Physical Damage +7)

MK X: 522 (Stamina Consumption -10%)

MK XX: 942

S&R Falcon

Can be found at SQ Rescue Reward. Stats currently unavailable.

Codename: Siegfried

Can be found at SQ Plane Reward. Stats currently unavailable.

Fractal Skullcrusher

Can be found at T3 (Park). Deals 92 Raw Damage, has 24 Impact, consumes 110% Stamina, +60% Energy Gain, and 90% Attack Speed. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 92

MK II: 108 (Energy Gain +5%)

MK IV: 155 (Physical Damage +5)

MK VI: 214 (Impact +2)

MK VIII: 303 (Physical Damage +7)

MK X: 418 (Energy Gain +10%)

MK XX: 750

Spark Engineer’s Multitool

Can be found at T2 (Cultist Engineer). Deals 90 Raw Damage, 18 Impact, consumes 95% Stamina, +40% Energy Gain, and 110% Attack Speed. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 90

MK II: 111 (Physical Damage +5)

MK IV: 153 (Attack Speed +1%)

MK VI: 210 (Impact +2)

MK VIII: 293 (Attack Speed +2%)

MK X: 413 (Physical Damage +10)

MK XX: 733

Warhammer of Forced Conversation

Can be found at T2 (Boss Prophet). Deals 103 Raw Damage, has 22 Impact, consumes 105% Stamina, +65% Energy Gain, and 95% Attack Speed. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 103

MK II: 121 (Energy Gain +5%)

MK IV: 171 (Physical Damage +5)

MK VI: 236 (Impact +2)

MK VIII: 330 (Physical Damage +7)

MK X: 452 (Energy Gain +10%)

MK XX: 808

Staffs:

Very balanced, long-range weapons with some emphasis given to their agility. It has a very large range of motion and can be useful in taking enemies by surprise. All its combos are pretty heavy and deal heavy damage to groups of enemies.

Now if we compare it to the spear it has a high stamina cost that makes it fall short of being called the perfect weapon. A total of 8 weapons in this category. The following are their locations and other details.

SERU Biomaster

Can be found at T3 (Gardener). Deals 88 Raw Damage, has 17 Impact, consumes 100% Stamina, 60% Energy Gain, and 100% Attack Speed. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 88

MK II: 105 (Impact +1)

MK IV: 151 (Physical Damage +5)

MK VI: 213 (Attack Speed +2%)

MK VIII: 301 (Physical Damage +7)

MK X: 416 (Impact +3)

MK XX: 743

INF-Labs ‘Zazhim’

Can be found at T4 (Government Scientist). Deals 98 Raw Damage, 19 Impact, consumes 110% Stamina, +65% Energy Gain, and 90% Attack Speed. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 98

MK II: 116 (Energy Gain +5%)

MK IV: 165 (Impact +1)

MK VI: 240 (Physical Damage +7)

MK VIII: 345 (Attack Speed +2%)

MK X: 497 (Physical Damage +10)

MK XX: 893

MG Negotiator

Can be found at T1 (Scavenger Trash Hand). Deals 80 Raw Damage, has 15 Impact, consumes 105% Stamina, +35% Energy Gain, and 105% Attack Speed. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 80

MK II: 98 (Physical Damage +5)

MK IV: 133 (Energy Gain +5%)

MK VI: 188 (Physical Damage +7)

MK VIII: 254 (Stamina Consumption -8%)

MK X: 353 (Attack Speed +3%)

MK XX: 622

Peacekeeper

Can be found at Hub T3 (Vendor). Deals 86 Raw Damage, has 17 Impact, consumes 110% Stamina, +50% Energy Gain, and 100% Attack Speed. Upgrades:

MK I (Base) 86

MK II: 103 (Stamina Consumption -2%)

MK IV: 149 (Physical Damage +5)

MK VI: 209 (Stamina Consumption -6%)

MK VIII: 297 (Physical Damage +7)

MK X: 414 (Stamina Consumption -10%)

MK XX: 743

Vibrating Quickscythe

Can be found at T2 (Harbor). Deals 89 Raw Damage, has 15 Impact, consumes 95% Stamina, +35% Energy Gain, and 110% Attack Speed. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 89

MK II: 111 (Physical Damage +5)

MK IV: 151 (Stamina Consumption -3%)

MK VI: 214 (Physical Damage +7)

MK VIII: 291 (Impact +2)

MK X: 408 (Attack Speed +3%)

MK XX: 724

Codename: Lohengrin

Can be found at T1 (City Center PC). Deals 98 Raw Damage, has 17 Impact, consumes 110% Stamina, +75% Energy Gain, and 90% Attack Speed. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 98

MK II: 119 (Physical Damage +5)

MK IV: 162 (Stamina Consumption -4%)

MK VI: 227 (Physical Damage +7)

MK VIII: 314 (Attack Speed +2%)

MK X: 426 (Stamina Consumption -10%)

MK XX: 755

Helix of the Delver

Can be found at T3 (Nanomonster). Deals 92 Raw Damage, has 19 Impact, consumes 105% Stamina, +50% Energy Gain, and 100% Attack Speed. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 92

MK II: 115 (Physical Damage +5)

MK IV: 165 (Physical Damage +5)

MK VI: 228 (Impact +2)

MK VIII: 316 (Impact +2)

MK X: 440 (Energy Gain +10%)

MK XX: 791

Helix of the Delver v2.0

Can be found at T3 (Nanomonster V2.0). No stats currently available.

Heavy-Duty

Slow, clunky, and take up most of your stamina but they come with the advantage of dealing immense damage and having high impact. The dash and charge attacks are somewhat quick but the best in dealing damage. Similarly, the horizontal and vertical attacks can deal heavy damage as well.

The R1, R2, R2 combo hit enemies with insanely powerful double hammer attack that can easily kill of enemies. It has a huge stagger power as well that can be very useful in battle. There are a total of 13 weapons in this category:

ENDAS RS3 ‘Titan’

Deals 98 Raw Damage, has 28 Impact, consumes 150% Stamina, +105% Energy Gain, and 90% Attack Speed. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 98

MK II: 117 (Physical Damage +5)

MK IV: 159 (Stamina Consumption -4%)

MK VI: 217 (Impact +2)

MK VIII: 297 (Stamina Consumption -8%)

MK X: 411 (Physical Damage +10)

MK XX: 731

Salvaged Crusher

Deals 100 Raw Damage, has 26 Impact, consumes 140% Stamina, +90% Energy Gain, and 90% Attack Speed. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 100

MK II: 117 (Energy Gain +5%)

MK IV: 161 (Energy Gain +5%)

MK VI: 224 (Physical Damage +7)

MK VIII: 306 (Stamina Consumption -8%)

MK X: 423 (Physical Damage +10)

MK XX: 751

Reinforced Crusher

Deals 102 Raw Damage, has 28 Impact, consumes 145% Stamina, +100% Energy Gain, and 90% Attack Speed. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 102

MK II: 124 (Physical Damage +5)

MK IV: 173 (Attack Speed +1%)

MK VI: 240 (Stamina Consumption -6%)

MK VIII: 334 (Energy Gain +10%)

MK X: 470 (Physical Damage +10)

MK XX: 843

I.D. Warhound

Deals 100 Raw Damage, has 26 Impact, consumes 140% Stamina, +100% Energy Gain, and 100% Attack Speed. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 100

MK II: 122 (Physical Damage +5)

MK IV: 172 (Stamina Consumption -4%)

MK VI: 247 (Physical Damage +7)

MK VIII: 354 (Attack Speed +2%)

MK X: 499 (Stamina Consumption -10%)

MK XX: 905

Pillar of Oblivion

No stats currently available.

Codename: Gotterdammerung

Deals 92 Raw Damage, has 24 Impact, consumes 140% Stamina, +80% Energy Gain, and 105% Attack Speed. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 92

MK II: 111 (Energy Gain +5%)

MK IV: 160 (Attack Speed +1%)

MK VI: 234 (Physical Damage +7)

MK VIII: 332 (Stamina Consumption -8%)

MK X: 479 (Physical Damage +10)

MK XX: 869

Reaper’s Testament

Deals 88 Raw Damage, has 22 Impact, consumes 130% Stamina, +65% Energy Gain, and 110% Attack Speed. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 88

MK II: 107 (Physical Damage +5)

MK IV: 152 (Physical Damage +5)

MK VI: 209 (Energy Gain +5%)

MK VIII: 288 (Impact +2)

MK X: 399 (Impact +3)

MK XX: 717

Codename: Moonlight

Deals 101 Raw Damage, has 26 Impact, consumes 140% Stamina, +105% Energy Gain, and 100% Attack Speed. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 101

MK II: 123 (Physical Damage +5)

MK IV: 173 (Physical Damage +5)

MK VI: 244 (Attack Speed +2%)

MK VIII: 337 (Energy Gain +10%)

MK X: 468 (Energy Gain +10%)

MK XX: 842

Living Jawbone

Deals 98 Raw Damage, has 26 Impact, consumes 140% Stamina, +80% Energy Gain, and 95% Attack Speed. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 98

MK II: 117 (Stamina Consumption -2%)

MK IV: 167 (Attack Speed +1%)

MK VI: 246 (Physical Damage +7)

MK VIII: 349 (Energy Gain +10%)

MK X: 505 (Physical Damage +10)

MK XX: 912

Greatblade of the Archangel

Stats currently not available.

Greatblade of the Archangel V2.0

Can be obtained by defeating Anchangel Eli in the alternate method. Deals 116 Raw Damage, has 28 Impact, consumes 150% Stamina, +105% Energy Gain, and 100% Attack Speed. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 116

MK II: 144 (Physical Damage +5)

MK IV: 211 (Physical Damage +5)

MK VI: 299 (Energy Gain +5%)

MK VIII: 427 (Attack Speed +2%)

MK X: 610 (Impact +3)

MK XX: 1114

Equalizer

Deals 80 Raw Damage, has 24 Impact, consumes 135% Stamina, +70% Energy Gain, and 95% Attack Speed. Upgrades:

MK 0 (Base): 80

MK I: 93 (Physical Damage +13)

MK II: 108 (Impact +1)

MK IV: 148 (Impact +1)

MK VI: 205 (Physical Damage +7)

MK VIII: 277 (Impact +2)

MK X: 380 (Physical Damage +10)

MK XX: 671

671

URBN Judgement Axe

Can be preordered. Deals 92 Raw Damage, has 22 Impact, consumes 135% Stamina, +90% Energy Gain, and 110% Attack Speed. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 92

MK II: 113 (Physical Damage +5)

MK IV: 157 (Energy Gain +5%)

MK VI: 224 (Physical Damage +7)

MK VIII: 318 (Attack Speed +2%)

MK X: 444 (Impact +3)

MK XX: 800

Spears

Although these weapons have low impact and deal only a small amount of damage, they’re long-range allows you to maintain your distance while doing quick attacks.

Standard charge and dash attacks are helpful to get a head start on enemy health bar and then you can use some of the better combos to give a good attack. R1, R1, R1, R2 combo is a very powerful combo that you can use to deal with more than one enemy at a time.

There are a total of 9 weapons in this category and the following are their locations and other details.

GAIA Lancer

Deals 107 Raw Damage, has 11 Impact, consumes 80% Stamina, +25% Energy Gain, and 100% Attack Speed. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 107

MK II: 133 (Physical Damage +5)

MK IV: 184 (Stamina Consumption -4%)

MK VI: 265 (Physical Damage +7)

MK VIII: 375 (Attack Speed +2%)

MK X: 536 (Attack Speed +3%)

MK XX: 964

Twinlance of Corruption

Deals 100 Raw Damage, has 11 Impact, consumes 80% Stamina, +35% Energy Gain, and 100% Attack Speed. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 100

MK II: 124 (Physical Damage +5)

MK IV: 173 (Energy Gain +5%)

MK VI: 244 (Energy Gain +5%)

MK VIII: 343 (Stamina Consumption -8%)

MK X: 494 (Physical Damage +10)

MK XX: 890

Darkened Dragon

Deals 86 Raw Damage, has 12 Impact, consumes 85% Stamina, +30% Energy Gain, and 95% Attack Speed. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 86

MK II: 101 (Impact +1)

MK IV: 138 (Stamina Consumption -4%)

MK VI: 197 (Physical Damage +7)

MK VIII: 268 (Energy Gain +10%)

MK X: 376 (Physical Damage +10)

MK XX: 660

S&R Kingfisher

Deals 99 Raw Damage, has 9 Impact, consumes 80% Stamina, +15% Energy Gain, and 110% Attack Speed. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 99

MK II: 122 (Physical Damage +5)

MK IV: 169 (Impact +1)

MK VI: 243 (Physical Damage +7)

MK VIII: 337 (Attack Speed +2%)

MK X: 468 (Impact +3)

MK XX: 841

Salvaged Gouger

Obtained from female enemies carrying spears in the Detention Center. Deals 79 Raw Damage, has 9 Impact, consumes 85% Stamina, +25% Energy Gain, and 105% Attack Speed. Upgrades:

MK 0 (Base): 79

MK I: 92 (Physical Damage +13)

MK II: 114 (Physical Damage +5)

MK IV: 153 (Attack Speed +1%)

MK VI: 207 (Energy Gain +5%)

MK VIII: 279 (Impact +2)

MK X: 389 (Physical Damage +10)

MK XX: 679

Reinforced Gouger

Deals 99 Raw Damage, has 11 Impact, consumes 85% Stamina, +30% Energy Gain, and 105% Attack Speed. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 99

MK II: 124 (Physical Damage +5)

MK IV: 169 (Impact +1)

MK VI: 243 (Physical Damage +3)

MK VIII: 332 (Stamina Consumption -8%)

MK X: 458 (Energy Gain +10%)

MK XX: 816

Crystalline Hookblade

Deals 108 Raw Damage, has 9 Impact, consumes 85% Stamina, +25% Energy Gain, and 100% Attack Speed. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 108

MK II: 134 (Physical Damage +5)

MK IV: 193 (Physical Damage +5)

MK VI: 269 (Attack Speed +2%)

MK VIII: 376 (Impact +2)

MK X: 529 (Attack Speed +3%)

MK XX: 958

Fanatical Excruciator

Can be found at T5 (Cultist Electro). Deals 94 Raw Damage, has 12 Impact, consumes 95% Stamina, +15% Energy Gain, and 90% Attack Speed. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 94

MK II: 117 (Physical Damage +5)

MK IV: 166 (Energy Gain +5%)

MK VI: 241 (Physical Damage +7)

MK VIII: 340 (Attack Speed +2%)

MK X: 480 (Impact +3)

MK XX: 871

Brother Truman’s Faith

Deals 98 Raw Damage, has 12 Impact, consumes 95% Stamina, +10% Energy Gain, and 90% Attack Speed. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 98

MK II: 117 (Energy Gain +5%)

MK IV: 169 (Stamina Consumption -4%)

MK VI: 249 (Physical Damage +7)

MK VIII: 352 (Energy Gain +10%)

MK X: 511 (Physical Damage +10)

MK XX: 922

Double-Duty

This category features weapons that can be wielded in both hands for low damaging quick attacks, or combined together for slower but more damage-dealing attacks. The combo R1, R2, R2 is a very powerful combo that can stagger your enemy as well as take a hefty toll on its health but keep in mind that all the attacks of Double-Duty are very stamina hungry and you will see yourself out of stamina many times

There are a total of 7 weapons in this category:

Bootleg Splitcleaver

Deals 93 Raw Damage, has 16 Impact, consumes 145% Stamina, +45% Energy Gain, and 100% Attack Speed. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 93

MK II: 115 (Physical Damage +5)

MK IV: 155 (Energy Gain +5%)

MK VI: 212 (Stamina Consumption -6%)

MK VIII: 293 (Attack Speed +2%)

MK X: 411 (Physical Damage +10)

MK XX: 725

Defragged Splitcleaver

Deals 97 Raw Damage, has 22 Impact, consumes 155% Stamina, +70% Energy Gain, and 90% Attack Speed. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 97

MK II: 121 (Physical Damage +5)

MK IV: 176 (Physical Damage +5)

MK VI: 248 (Impact +2)

MK VIII: 350 (Energy Gain +10%)

MK X: 495 (Attack Speed +3%)

MK XX: 899

Punishing Slashbrand

Deals 86 Raw Damage, has 18 Impact, consumes 140% Stamina, +60% Energy Gain, and 108% Attack Speed. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 86

MK II: 102 (Attack Speed +1%)

MK IV: 142 (Stamina Consumption -4%)

MK VI: 196 (Energy Gain +5%)

MK VIII: 279 (Physical Damage +7)

MK X: 393 (Physical Damage +10)

MK XX: 694

Infected Slashbrand

Deals 100 Raw Damage, has 18 Impact, consumes 140% Stamina, +70% Energy Gain, and 105% Attack Speed. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 100

MK II: 124 (Physical Damage +5)

MK IV: 175 (Impact +1)

MK VI: 255 (Physical Damage +7)

MK VIII: 360 (Impact +2)

MK X: 509 (Impact +3)

MK XX: 923

Parting Gift

Deals 91 Raw Damage, has 22 Impact, consumes 150% Stamina, +45% Energy Gain, and 95% Attack Speed. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 91

MK II: 109 (Attack Speed +1%)

MK IV: 156 (Stamina Consumption -4%)

MK VI: 230 (Physical Damage +7)

MK VIII: 326 (Attack Speed +2%)

MK X: 472 (Physical Damage +10)

MK XX: 851

Icon of the Spark

Deals 95 Raw Damage, has 16 Impact, consumes 135% Stamina, +45% Energy Gain, and 110% Attack Speed. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 95

MK II: 114 (Attack Speed +1%)

MK IV: 168 (Physical Damage +5)

MK VI: 237 (Impact +2)

MK VIII: 344 (Physical Damage +7)

MK X: 487 (Impact +3)

MK XX: 882

Icon of the Sprak v2.0

Deals 96 Raw Damage, has 16 Impact, consumes 135% Stamina, +45% Energy Gain, and 110% Attack Speed. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 96

MK II: 120 (Physical Damage +5)

MK IV: 170 (Energy Gain +5%)

MK VI: 241 (Stamina Consumption -6%)

MK VIII: 342 (Attack Speed +2%)

MK X: 496 (Physical Damage +10)

MK XX: 897

Single-Rigged

This particular category of weapons are slow and don’t do as much damage as you’d want, however they make up for it by having high Impact and gaining you High Energy. It is a good weapon when it comes to shear power and it can definitely throw enemies up in the air very easily with its vertical attack.

It has a good tagger power as well. R1, R2, R2 combo is a decent way of dealing a good amount of damage and it ends with a cool flying kick

There are a total of 15 weapons in this category:

Volatile Spectre

Deals 99 Raw Damage, has 26 Impact, consumes 115% Stamina, +80% Energy Gain, and 105% Attack Speed. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 99

MK II: 119 (Stamina Consumption -2%)

MK IV: 169 (Stamina Consumption -4%)

MK VI: 249 (Physical Damage +7)

MK VIII: 353 (Energy Gain +10%)

MK X: 511 (Physical Damage +10)

MK XX: 923

Codename: Elise

Deals 108 Raw Damage, has 28 Impact, consumes 120% Stamina, +95% Energy Gain, and 100% Attack Speed. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 108

MK II: 129 (Attack Speed +1%)

MK IV: 183 (Stamina Consumption -4%)

MK VI: 259 (Stamina Consumption -6%)

MK VIII: 375 (Physical Damage +7)

MK X: 538 (Physical Damage +10)

MK XX: 967

Fractal Reaver

Deals 84 Raw Damage, has 24 Impact, consumes 100% Stamina, +80% Energy Gain, and 110% Attack Speed. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 84

MK II: 104 (Physical Damage +5)

MK IV: 142 (Energy Gain +5%)

MK VI: 194 (Stamina Consumption -6%)

MK VIII: 267 (Attack Speed +2%)

MK X: 377 (Physical Damage +10)

MK XX: 666

MG Jackknife Pro

Deals 82 Raw Damage, has 28 Impact, consumes 110% Stamina, +100% Energy Gain, and 95% Attack Speed. Upgrades:

MK 0 (Base): 82

MK I: 95

MK II: 115 (Physical Damage +5)

MK IV: 155 (Stamina Consumption -4%)

MK VI: 214 (Physical Damage +7)

MK VIII: 294 (Attack Speed +2%)

MK X: 395 (Stamina Consumptions -10%)

MK XX: 699

Bootleg Firestarter

Deals 72 Raw Damage, has 24 Impact, consumes 105% Stamina, +80% Energy Gain, and 100% Attack Speed. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 72

MK II: 98 (Energy Gain +5%)

MK IV: 137 (Physical Damage +5)

MK VI: 186 (Stamina Consumption -6%)

MK VIII: 256 (Physical Damage +7)

MK X: 355 (Attack Speed +3%)

MK XX: 625

Superheated Firestarter

Deals 85 Raw Damage, has 24 Impact, consumes 105% Stamina, +90% Energy Gain, and 100% Attack Speed. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 85

Mk II: 101

MK IV: 140

MK VI: 196

MK VIII: 279

MK X: 395

MK XX: 703

Defragged Scorcher

Deals 94 Raw Damage, has 24 Impact, consumes 105% Stamina, +95 Energy Gain, and 100% Attack Speed. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 85

MK II: 113 (Attack Speed +1%)

MK IV: 161 (Attack Speed +1%)

MK VI: 231 (Attack Speed +2%)

MK VIII: 337 (Physical Damage +7)

MK X: 488 (Physical Damage +10)

MK XX: 880

ASTir Plasma Augur

Deals 96 Raw Damage, has 22 Impact, consumes 120% Stamina, +70% Energy Gain, and 90% Attack Speed. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 96

MK II: 117 (Physical Damage +5)

MK IV: 158 (Impact +1)

MK VI: 221 (Physical Damage +7)

MK VIII: 307 (Attack Speed +2%)

MK X: 430 (Attack Speed +3%)

MK XX: 764

Infected Plasma Augur

Deals 111 Raw Damage, has 22 Impact, consumes 120% Stamina, +70% Energy Gain, and 90% Attack Speed. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 111

MK II: 138 (Physical Damage +5)

MK IV: 195 (Stamina Consumption -4%)

MK VI: 276 (Impact +2)

MK VIII: 393 (Energy Gain +10%)

MK X: 569 (Physical Damage +10)

MK XX: 1029

Cardbide Cablewhip

Deals 96 Raw Damage, has 18 Impact, consumes 110% Stamina, +60% Energy Gain, and 105% Attack Speed. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 96

MK II: 114 (Attack Speed +1%)

MK IV: 163 (Physical Damage +5)

MK VI: 226 (Stamina Consumption -6%)

MK VIII: 319 (Physical Damage +7)

MK X: 441 (Impact +3)

MK XX: 789

Nano-Barbed Impaler

Deals 92 Raw Damage, has 18 Impact, consumes 105% Stamina, +45% Energy Gain, and 110% Attack Speed. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 92

MK II: 116 (Physical Damage +5)

MK IV: 170 (Physical Damage +5)

MK VI: 241 (Stamina Consumption -6%)

MK VIII: 343 (Energy Gain +10%)

MK X: 489 (Impact +3)

MK XX: 892

Mimetic Quickblade

Deals 96 Raw Damage, has 20 Impact, consumes 105% Stamina, +60% Energy Gain, and 110% Attack Speed. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 96

MK II: 120 (Physical Damage +5)

MK IV: 171 (Stamina Consumption -4%)

MK VI: 251 (Physical Damage +7)

MK VIII: 356 (Stamina Consumption -8%)

MK X: 508 (Stamina Consumption -10%)

MK XX: 924

A.R.O.L.D.’s Holographic Tailblade

Deals 114 Raw Damage, has 22 Impact, consumes 120% Stamina, +45% Energy Gain, and 95% Attack Speed. Upgrades:

MK I (Base): 114

MK II: 136 (Attack Speed +1%)

MK IV: 194 (Attack Speed +1%)

MK VI: 284 (Physical Damage +7)

MK VIII: 403 (Stamina Consumption -8%)

MK X: 583 (Physical Damage +10)

MK XX: 1054

Warren’s Redemption

No stats currently available.

Warren’s Redempton V2.0

Deals 112 Raw Damage, has 18 Impact, consumes 115% Stamina, +60% Energy Gain, and 105% Attack Speed. Upgrades: