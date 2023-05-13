The Surge 2 Stats and Attributes Guide

The player’s attributes in The Surge 2 are referred to as stats that describe a player’s offensive and defensive abilities as well as the capability of a player to equip an item. This guide will contain information about all the stats present in the game.

The Surge 2 Stats

The Module Points are increased by 2 and one point is added to the total amount of the core power after your Exo Core Power is upgraded by you. Spending a Module Point can upgrade attributes such as Health, Stamina and Energy.

Different types of gear and implants are equipped based on the attribute called Exo Core Gear. Resistance to physical and elemental damage is provided by defensive attributes and the combat capabilities are provided by offensive attributes.

Health

Your health bar appears in the middle at the bottom of the screen. This stat determines your character’s total health.

Injectables or a Medbay can be used to restore your health. 300 points is the maximum health that your character gets in the start which can later be increased by spending 1 Module Point.

Health points are lost due to enemy attacks, environmental damage or by falling from a height. You would die if these points reach zero and the last Medbay used by you will be your respawning position.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Stamina

The total amount of actions that your character can perform in one go are determined by stamina. These actions include attacks, parries, jump and evade. The stamina bar is present in the lower-mid part of the screen (the green bar).

When stamina usage is stopped its regeneration will start shortly. The starting limit of your stamina is 150 points which can be increased by using Module Points and that can be put to good use for: attack, parry, jump, and evade.

Stamina boost can also be provided by some Implants and all the former mentioned actions cannot be performed if you are out of stamina and you will have to wait for it to fill up. Weapons also consume stamina in different amounts.

Energy

The light blue bar at the lower-middle of your screen represents your energy, which is distributed into battery points which are used by injectables and it is also required for killing blows.

Successful attacks or parries with enemies will refill your energy bar. You will have 3 battery points along with 100% Battery Efficiency. A battery point is consumed for each blow or injectable used.

25 Module Points have to be spent in order to get 4 battery points i.e. they increase as you spend battery points on them.

Energy gained varies according to the weapon you use. Incase energy is neither consumed or gained for some time then you will lose the stored energy after that time.

Defensive Attributes

Starting from defense.

Defense

This attribute is determined by the gear you have which also provides you resistance to the damage you receive from enemies. The additional defense can be equipped by using the better gear.

Stability

This is also determined by the gear you have and this in turn in responsible for your resistance against being staggered or falling to the ground on an enemy attack. Negative effects on your character and Stability are inversely proportional to each other. If you upgrade your grade your stability will increase as well.

Stamina Cost Run

Legs Gear is responsible for this attribute and it determines how much stamina you consume when you run. If Stamina Cost Run is lower, then the Stamina consumed when you run will also be lower. Upgrade gear will improve this as well.

Stamina Cost Evade

Legs Gear is also responsible for this attribute and determines the stamina consumed when you evade.

The same rule of stamina cost applies to Stamina Cost Evade as it did to Stamina Cost Run i.e. the lower this attribute the lower stamina you consume, and gear upgrades improve this as well.

Fire Resistance

The amount of resistance from fire damage is determined by this attributed which in turn is dependent on the gear you have.

Electro Resistance

Electric damage resistance is dependent on this attribute and this attribute is also dependent on the gear you have.

Poison Resistance

Resistance from venom damage is provided by this attribute and this is dependent on the gear you have.

Nano Resistance

Damage resistance from nano sources is provided by this attribute and the gear you have determines the level of the attribute you get.

Offensive attributes

Starting with Damage.

Damage

The amount you damage dealt by the character using weapons is determined by this attribute and it will increase as you get better weapons.

Impact

Weapons and Arms Gear provide an impact due to which you get the ability to knock, stagger or launch enemies into the air and the same way as damage when you upgrade weapons you get a better impact.

Attack Speed

This attribute determines the speed of the attacks of the character provided by Weapons and Arms gear and improves as you upgrade them.

Energy Gain

Energy gained while your character performs an attack or parry successfully is determined by this attribute depending upon the Weapons you use.

Stamina Consumption

When you perform attacks, stamina is consumed which is determined by the Weapons and Body gear you have equipped.

Damage Unarmored

The amount you damage you can inflict to unarmored parts of an enemy is modified by this attribute which depends upon the Headgear you have.

Damage Armored

The amount you damage you can inflict to armored parts of an enemy is modified by this attribute which depends upon the Headgear you have.

Fire Damage

Fire damage applied to character’s attacks is determined by this attribute and it depends upon the weapons you have.

Electricity Damage

Electricity Damage to character’s attacks is applied by this attribute and depends upon the weapons you have.

Poison Damage

Venom Damage to character’s attacks is applied by this attribute and depends upon the weapons you have.

Nano Damage

Nano Damage to character’s attacks is applied by this attribute and depends upon the weapons you have.

These are all the stats and attributes present in The Surge 2. We hope you got what you came for. Have fun playing!