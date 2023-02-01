Among the many ways in which you can live your dreams in The Sims 4, you can choose to become a successful singer or songwriter as long as you are willing to put in the amount of work required.

It all starts by picking up your favorite instrument and then increasing your skills until you can finally write a good enough song to not only sing and impress your friends but also to license for additional cash.

The following guide will tell you the whole process of writing and selling a song in The Sims 4.

How to write songs in The Sims 4

Becoming a songwriter in the game is a pretty harsh grind. It is best to start as soon as possible to save time.

Choose an instrument to learn and play

The first step is to look through the catalog and buy the instrument that you wish to play. In the base game, the available instruments are a piano, violin, and guitar. If you have access to the Vampire Games expansion pack, you can opt for a Pipe Organ.

Practice on your instrument

Once you have purchased a musical instrument, your Sim needs to start practicing. You need to reach level 8 on your instrument of choice before you can start writing a song.

This can prove to be a lengthy grind, so make sure that you are practicing all the time.

Write a song

After you reach level 8 on your instrument, you will unlock your songwriting ability. Now, interact with your instrument and select the “Write Song” option. Keep in mind that writing a song is a time-consuming process and your Sim requires 12 hours in the game to finish writing a single song.

Keep in mind that your Sim can take a break while writing a song. Your in-game hours will not be lost. Once you are ready to resume writing the song, go to your inventory and find your musical sheets.

This will allow your Sim to continue writing the song where it left off. Once it is done writing the song, you can also replay it.

How to license songs in The Sims 4

Licensing a song is one of the many ways to earn money in The Sims 4 provided that your Sim is talented enough to compose a good tune. Following the steps below to start earning from your music.

Reach level 9

While you only need to be level 8 to write a song, you need to get another level on your instrument to be able to license a song. That means more practice.

Mail your song

Once you have written a song after reaching level 9 on an instrument, go to your mailbox and select “License Song” to select the instrument and song that you want to license.

Start getting royalties

You will start getting royalties for your song the next morning. You will get an amount between 100 to 1000 Simoleons on a daily basis.

How to write songs faster using cheats

As already mentioned above, writing songs is a lengthy in-game process. If you want to cut the time down, you can use cheats.

Press Ctrl+Shift+C on PC or if you are using a console press all controller triggers at once to open the cheat input box .

. In the cheat input box, write “testingcheats true” and press the Enter key.

and press the Enter key. Now, open the cheat input box for the second time.

Write “stats.set_skill_level Major_ (skill) (skill level)”. For instance, for achieving level 9 skill in violin, enter “stats.set_skill_level Major_Violin9”

If you don’t feel like using cheats, then have your Sim go out and perform in public. This will grant your Sim extra mastery levels AND they can earn some tips along the way. A win-win situation for your Sim if there ever was one.

Follow the above-mentioned steps and make your Sim an icon in the musical world!