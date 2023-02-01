The Sims 4 allows you to add unique details to any space and give your home a signature touch. Ponds are the perfect water feature to give an outdoorsy vibe to any home, as they provide you with both aesthetic and functional usage.

You previously required the Cottage Living expansion to allow you to build ponds, however, the feature has since been implemented in The Sims 4, so it is now fairly simple to create a pond of your desire.

The following guide will help you make a pond in The Sims 4.

How to make a pond in The Sims 4

You can create a pond in the location of your choice by following the steps below.

Define your pond shape

To select the shape of your pond, open your Build menu and click the icon on the bottom left for the “Terrain Tools” option.

Then choose the “Lower Terrain” option which allows you to create a cavity in the specified area by carving out the land using brush strokes.

The brush strokes can be sped up or slowed down and adjusted to either a square or round shape. This allows you to perfectly create any pond shape or depth and give it a more natural look.

Fill your pond

Now once the space for the pond is created you need to fill it up with water. Open your Terrain Tools once more and select the “Water Tool” option. Scroll the bar to fill up your pond to any desired water level.

Alternatively, if you wish to completely fill the pond to the brim, you can choose the “Fill Water to Level” option.

Add decorative features

So your pond is successfully built, you may want to personalize it and add accessories to give it a more outdoorsy look. You can add plants, flowers, or even fish to achieve this.

Once again open your Terrain Tools and head to the “Outdoor Water Décor” option. From here you can select any landscape features to add like logs, plants, and rocks.

You even have the option to place spawn tiles to add animals and insects. These are purely cosmetic additions so if you want to catch fish in the pond the following step is for you.

If you are interested in fishing, you can transform your pond from a simple aesthetic feature to a functional one allowing you to catch fish inside your home.

Open “Pond Objects” and head over to the “Outdoor Water Décor” section. Now look for the “Fishing Allowed Sign” and place it next to your pond.

Now change the sign to Live Mode to allow you Sims to fish there. You will need to fill up your catalog of fish species to allow you to catch rarer fish types.

You can fill up this catalog by buying various fish types from the grocery store or by fishing in the wild.