The Sims 4 Not So Berry Challenge Guide

The “Not So Berry” challenge is one of the many legacy challenges that you can attempt to complete in The Sims 4. Your main goal here is to raise several generations of your Sim with each generation representing a different color for everything from hair to clothes to makeup to skin, etc.

However, you cannot just select colors of your own. There is also more to do than just coloring your Sims. There is an aspect of role-play here where you have a set of tasks to complete for each generation before moving on to the next.

In the Sims community, the word “berry” means having bright hair or eye color or having a bright skin tone, which is where the challenge gets its name. If you are bored of your normal Sims gameplay, read on to know how to start and complete the Not So Berry legacy challenge in The Sims 4.

Basic rules for playing the Not So Berry challenge

You have to raise 10 generations of Sims where each generation must follow a particular color preset.

In addition to your clothes, hair, etc, your house needs to be of the same color as well.

The color correspondence only matters to the heir, not to their spouse who can be any color.

You can use cheats for free real estate and free money.

You have to complete the aspirations and careers of each Sim generation before moving on to the next.

You should set your lifespan settings to normal in The Sims 4.

Not So Berry color order, career, aspiration, traits

There is a specific color order to follow for the Not So Berry challenge. You can further spice up your game by adding certain traits to your Sims that relate to their color. For example, since red relates to love and anger, your rose-colored generation can be either romantic or hot-headed Sims.

Generation Color Career Aspiration Traits 1 Mint Scientist Chief of Mischief Jealous, Materialistic, Vegetarian 2 Rose Politician Serial Romantic Hot-Headed, Romantic, Snob 3 Yellow Astronaut Nerd Brain Ambitious, Clumsy, Loner 4 Grey Athlete Bodybuilder Active, Music Lover, Slob 5 Plum Fast Food, Doctor, Entertainer Renaissance Dance Machine, Genius, Non-committal 6 Orange Criminal Public Enemy Evil, Glutton, Self-Assured 7 Pink Business Best Selling Author Creative Neat, Unflirty 8 Peach Detective Joke Star Foodie, Goofball, Lazy 9 Green Tech Guru Computer Whiz Cheerful, Geek, Squeamish 10 Blue Critic Big Happy Family Family Oriented, Gloomy, Perfectionist

Not So Berry generation rules

There are also some other objectives that each generation must complete before you can move on. These generation rules are easier at first but become difficult with each new heir in The Sims 4.

Generation 1: Mint

Complete an Elements collection.

Your Sim needs to master both Mischief and Logic skills in their lifetime.

Generation 2: Rose

Convince someone to marry and leave them at the altar.

Only get married in your old age.

Your Sim should only have one heir, as in one child alone.

Generation 3: Yellow

Max out the Rocket Science and Handiness skills.

…and then enter the secret Oasis Springs lot in the game.

Learn wood sculpturing as a teen and finish at least 10 projects.

Have close ties with your Mint-colored grandparents.

Ditch all other friends.

Wait for your Mint grandparents to die before marrying.

Generation 4: Grey

Fail at least three different relationships before finding the love of your life.

The Sim you marry must have a Neat trait.

Make sure that you are close to all of your children.

Every Sunday needs to be a family movie night.

Master the Singing and Atletic skills.

Generation 5: Plum

Make sure that you get divorced after marrying a Sim.

…and then remarry the same Sim for a second chance.

Your Sims needs to live in three different worlds during his lifetime.

Master three different skills, one of which should be Dance.

Get a total of six other skills to at least level 8.

Generation 6: Orange

Force your Sim to grow up in a rundown apartment or house.

Make sure that you only have two twins for the entire sixth generation.

Your Sim should master Baking and Charisma skills in their lifetime.

Generation 7: Pink

Find all postcards to complete the collection in your lifetime.

Your garden should always be well-maintained with beautiful flowers and a pond.

Generation 8: Peach

Convince a co-worker to marry you.

Purchase a musical instrument to learn and play.

Shift to a different world in your lifetime.

Master the Gourmet Cooking and Comedy skills in your lifetime.

Generation 9: Green

Must have about 5 good friends and 5 enemies.

Accept every invitation to parties with friends.

