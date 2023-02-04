The Sims 4 Hoe It Up Mod: How To Install And Play

Your Sims world will change by installing the Hoe it Up mod. The mod allows you to cash in your beauty and body in The Sims 4. The Sacrificial mod came up with this idea to make you earn your living by doing several activities that might seem inappropriate to some.

Hoe it Up mod unlocks several activities for your characters, including twerking, lap dancing, pole dance, stripping, and more. It means you can exploit the desires of others to have fun in the game. Your pockets will be filled after you become a prostitute, earning on every corner and street of the game. So let your wildest sensations take center stage and go out to make every guy lose their sense of sanity and, of course, their money.

Keep providing services to your lovers and buyers to unlock advanced levels of the activities and earn more bucks in the game. However, you should keep kids away from your Sims world as things get spicy making the game 18+.

How to install the Hoe it Up mod in The Sims 4

The installation process for the Hoe it Up mod is straightforward. You just need to follow the following steps:

Head to the official website of Sacrificial Mods , scroll through their Sims 4 Mods, and find the Hoe it Up mod icon on your screen. Click on the icon, and you will be moved to the Alternative download icon. You just have to right-click on it, and your download will start automatically. Alternatively, you can also go to the Patreon website and click on Sacrificial Mods to download the Hoe it Up mod.

, scroll through their Sims 4 Mods, and find the Hoe it Up mod icon on your screen. on the icon, and you will be moved to the icon. You just have to right-click on it, and your download will start automatically. Alternatively, you can also go to the website and click on to download the Hoe it Up mod. Open your downloads folder on the PC and search for your newly downloaded Hoe it Up mod zip file.

folder on the PC and search for your newly downloaded file. Use WinRAR or any other software to extract the files from the zipped files.

the files from the zipped files. Create a new folder in your Mods folder of The Sim 4. Go to your Documents folder, click Electronic Arts, and open The Sims 4 folder. You need to click on the Mods folder and create a new Hoe it Up folder.

in your of The Sim 4. Go to your folder, click and open The Sims 4 folder. You need to click on the Mods folder and create a new Hoe it Up folder. Now just copy the files from the unzipped file and paste them into your newly created Hoe it Up folder in the Mods of the game.

the files from the unzipped file and into your newly created Hoe it Up folder in the Mods of the game. Make sure that your custom content and script mods are enabled in the Game options.

Restarting the game after following all the above steps is better to ensure a smooth experience in The Sims 4.

What does the Hoe it Up mod add in Sims 4?

Lap Dances

Who does not love lap dance? The Hoe it Up mod allows you to cash your customer’s desires by providing them with a sexy lap dance. You can play the lap dance for anyone that sits on the couch or the “love seat”.

Additionally, your personality will gain proficiency points while performing your lap dancing services. It means your dancing skills will improve and you will charge more. Reach the maximum grade to get the most out of customers’ pockets.

Go to your Hoe it Up menu and click “provide this dance to gain” to earn additional bucks in The Sims 4. Additionally, there are several levels of lap dancing that you can reach to earn more in Sims 4.

First Level : Three sexy dance moves will be performed by your Sim. Few moves are going to be funny. At the end of your performance, you will earn $100.

: Three sexy dance moves will be performed by your Sim. Few moves are going to be funny. At the end of your performance, you will earn $100. Second level: At this level, your moves numbers stay the same at three, but your moves will be sexier, earning your $1500 at the end.

At this level, your moves numbers stay the same at three, but your moves will be sexier, earning your $1500 at the end. Third Level: Things start getting hot from here onwards. There will be more touching at this level while you perform two inviting moves. Your Sim will earn $2000 for these services.

Things start getting hot from here onwards. There will be more touching at this level while you perform two inviting moves. Your Sim will earn $2000 for these services. Fourth Level: You have to perform two inviting lap dancing moves at this level while getting touched on several places and forming a more intimate relationship with the customer. The bucks earning goes up to $2500.

You have to perform two inviting lap dancing moves at this level while getting touched on several places and forming a more intimate relationship with the customer. The bucks earning goes up to $2500. Fifth Level: The highest level of lap dancing is achieved at this point. You get paid $300, but the dance will be very private. You have to perform two hot dancing twirls with touching the customers. The customer will love your moves and enjoys them the most.

Strippers

The Hoe it Up mod lets you earn more money using pole dancing and stripping for the customers in a specially created strip club. This new mod was introduced along with the Sims 4 Prostitute mod. You can find the mod under the skills and activities section.

There are going to be five eccentric color poles. You will start at level 1, but you can reach the highest level by performing the act frequently, earning vast sums of money. The levels and money you can make by being a stripper are mentioned below.

First Level: Performing three-pole dance sensual moves after selecting the “Strip Dance For Money” option from the menu. Your customers will tip you. The values of tips are $1, $50 and $100.

Performing three-pole dance sensual moves after selecting the “Strip Dance For Money” option from the menu. Your customers will tip you. The values of tips are $1, $50 and $100. Second Level: You will perform four pole acts for your customers, earning tips of $2, $100 and $200.

You will perform four pole acts for your customers, earning tips of $2, $100 and $200. Third Level: The pole acts you will perform at this level go up to six, and your tips increase. You will receive $3, $150 or $300 from the people enjoying your performance.

The pole acts you will perform at this level go up to six, and your tips increase. You will receive $3, $150 or $300 from the people enjoying your performance. Fourth Level: You will perform seven pole acts and earn $4, $200 or $400 as tips.

You will perform seven pole acts and earn $4, $200 or $400 as tips. Fifth Level: This is the highest level you can achieve in performing pole dance moves. At this level, you will complete nine pole acts and use perfume to keep your hygiene at the highest level. You will receive $5, $250 or $500 as tips.

Prostitution

Your Sim is not going to stop at dances. You can provide some sexual services to the opposite genders, making them lose their pants and money. Additionally, you can sell your services to females as well. Lust knows no gender, and females will share their dark desires with you as you provide your prostitution services in The Sims 4.

Again there are associated levels with prostitution services in The Sims 4.