The Sims 4 dives into its fair share of the supernatural with the inclusion of aliens and vampires. Alien abduction is a random occurrence event in the game where one of your Sims will be kidnapped and probed away by aliens for experiments.

Alien came as an addition to the game in The Sims 4: Get to Work expansion pack, so it is the only DLC that features the alien abduction event.

So, if you are looking to get your Sims abducted in The Sims 4 the following guide is for you.

How to get abducted by aliens in The Sims 4

Alien abductions occur randomly and there is no set way to determine whether they do happen or not. You can however increase your chances of an alien abduction by the following steps.

Queuing specific tasks

You can ensure the perfect conditions to allow your Sim to get abducted by aliens by ensuring that Sim does not leave their house during the nighttime.

Make sure that they get rest during the day so they are awake at night during the time of an Alien Abduction. To ensure your sim does not leave their house make sure all their needs are met.

You also need to ensure you know the tasks queued up for your Sim. This is to avoid any unknown surprises during the time of the abduction.

Make a garden and add several plants to keep your Sim occupied. Next, change the setting of task completion time to Slow, and tell fill up their queue with gardening tasks.

Finally, ensure that there are no ghosts by a tombstone in the near vicinity. This is to avoid triggering a ghost event during that duration.

Changing career to Scientist

You can also increase the likelihood of an Alien Abduction on a particular Sim by selecting the Scientist Career for them.

The scientist is an active career path that was added to the game alongside the Get to Work expansion pack. It features 10 career levels allowing the Sim to work at the FutureSim Labs.

Sims in the Scientist Career receive a Satellite Dish in their career path, which is known to impact the likelihood of an Alien visit.

Unfortunately, these were the only non-cheat routes available to increase the probability of an Alien Abduction.

Using cheats

You can always use a cheat to improve the chances of alien abduction. Open the cheat command menu by pressing CTRL+SHIFT+C.

Now once the bar opens type the code bb.showhiddenobjects and hit enter. Now open the buy menu using F2 and search for the Satellite in the menu.

Check your list of items and open the Miscellaneous Electronics section to locate the Satellite that you just added. Place the Satellite at any desired location of your Sim’s home.

Satellites have the ability to repel aliens for 24 hours preventing any abduction from happening during this time.

Alternatively, you can increase the likelihood of abduction by opening your satellite and clicking on it. You will be given the option to Contact Aliens so choose it.

Other items you add for a greater chance to trigger an Alien Abduction event are Space Rocks, Out this World Desktop, and the Wormhole Generator.

What happens during an alien abduction

If you do trigger an alien abduction event in The Sims 4: Get to Work, it will feature the following sequence.

During the night hours from 10 PM to 4 PM, your Sim will notice a light from their house and head out to investigate what it is. They will leave any current task immediately and respond to this event.

You will notice that all the tasks queued up for your Sim will be replaced with Investigate Weird Light. This will mark the beginning of the alien abduction event.

At this point you cannot cancel this event; however, you can hinder your Sim’s movement by trapping them behind walls or locking doors.

As the Sim will exit their house, you will see the light beam shine above them and levitate them up pulling them toward the UFO. Your Sim will then be missing for the following hours and will soon return after their interaction with the aliens.

It is important to note that male Sims have a 25% chance to return with an alien pregnancy. Female Sims are unable to attain this and will simply be sent back with a Moodlet.