How To Play The Quarry Online (Multiplayer)

The Quarry has finally received its much-anticipated multiplayer mode following a post-release update.

The Quarry was already a time sinker, meaning that the game is designed to played multiple times. With the addition of multiplayer though, you can expect to sink more of your precious time in the game.

The following guide will explain all the online/multiplayer modes of the Quarry and how you can play with friends.

How To Play Local Multiplayer Mode

There is more than one multiplayer mode available for players in The Quarry. The first one is a local co-op mode. This allows seven players to take part in The Quarry. If there are fewer players in the group, you may be assigned more than one character to control.

Once all roles and characters have been defined, you can pass the controller to each person in the group every time their respective counselor becomes the current playable character.

How To Play Online Multiplayer Mode

Sometimes it is hard for some players to get their friends together for hours to play The Quarry. To cater to this issue, The Quarry has come up with an online multiplayer mode. This allows your friends to watch your gameplay. The friends who are watching will be able to cast their votes after the key decisions arise.

In this mode, the invited players cannot play or take part as individual characters but they have the power to vote at every important point of the game. The host plays the whole game. The highest number of votes decides what to unfold.

This is an invite-only mode and allows seven friends to play together.

How Does Wolf Pack Mode Work?

In the Wolf Package, the requirement to play together is having the same generation of console or PC. Besides this, each player must have a copy of the game. Make these arrangements before you start to play with your friends in online multiplayer mode.