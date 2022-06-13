There is a possibility that you are facing a “LowLevelFatalError” while launching The Quarry on your PC. The said error will actually prevent you from playing and crash the game to your desktop shortly after launch.

If you are facing a LowLevelFatalError while launching the game, it is because your PC is not switching to its dedicated graphics card. You will need to force your PC to switch from its integrated graphics chip to its more powerful dedicated graphics card when running The Quarry.

The following guide will show you how to fix the LowLevelFatalError and enable you to play The Quarry on your PC.

How To Fix LowLevelFatalError In The Quarry

The presented LowLevelFatalError fix naturally depends on the dedicated graphics card that you are housing in your system.

For Nvidia Graphics Cards

Begin by opening up “Nvidia Control Panel” from the taskbar icon. Click “Manage 3D Settings” in the left-hand window. Switch to the “Program Settings” tab and choose The Quarry.

You will now have to select your Nvidia GPU as the “Prefered Graphics Processor” for the game. Confirm your Nvidia GPU as the “High-Performance Nvidia Processor” and save all changes made.

For AMD Graphics Cards

Begin by opening up “Radeon Settings” from the taskbar icon. Click “Preferences” and then “Additional Settings” to head into the “Power” tab. You will spot “Switchable Graphics Application Settings” there.

Choose The Quarry and then click on Graphics Settings to select “High-Performance Profile” for the game. Save your changes.

Both solutions give priority to your dedicated Nvidia/AMD graphics card and should resolve the LowLevelFatalError you face in The Quarry.

Other Fixes

There are a few other things that you can do to not only try your luck at the LowLevelFatalError but also other possible errors.