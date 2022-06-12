The Quarry Endings: How to Get Every Ending

The Quarry has different endings for the main campaign, some good, some bad, and some just leave you uneasy. However, for each of these endings, you need to have made specific choices at different steps in the game, and each of the choices will affect what ending you get. This guide will help you get all the endings in The Quarry.

How Many Endings are in The Quarry

The Quarry has Three main endings depending on your choices in the game. These three are:

Above the Law: Travis and Laura agree to work together to find Silas

All the Hacketts Die and the Mystery remains buried

Laura is Captured and the Mystery remains unsolved

The first ending, Above the Law, has three different versions of the ending. These are as follows:

Laura kills Silas, and the Mystery is solved

Laura kills both Travis and Silas, and the Mystery is solved

Laura refuses to kill Silas, and the Mystery remains unsolved

With the endings defined, let us look at the various choices we need to make to get each of these endings.

How to Unlock The Quarry Above the Law Ending

(Travis and Laura agree to work together to find Silas) – This is considered to be the canon ending to the game. All the plots are wrapped up and almost no questions are left unanswered.

Above the Law ending requires you to get the achievement ‘Above the Law’ before you can get started on the ending. To achieve Above the Law, you must make specific choices in Chapter 3, Chapter 7, and Chapter 9. Without these critical choices, you will not be able to get the achievement and Laura won’t be able to gain Travis’ trust, and they won’t partner up to get to Silas.

To get Above the Law ending, you need to make the following choices:

Chapter 3 – Ryan Shoots Bobby

When you are trying to save Nick, have Ryan shoot Bobby. Bobby will drop a Vial of Blood and run away. The vial is one of the key items for the ending as well.

Chapter 7 – Laura Hides a Brick in her Cell

When you are exploring Laura’s cell in Chapter 7, make sure to check the brick next to the bed. Climb the bed and use the spoon that you can find on the Windowsill to loosen the brick.

Chapter 7 – Laura grabs and Hides a Syringe

After the incident between Max and Laura, head to the top floor of the Police Station and inspect the lockers there. You will discover a syringe in one of them. Take it, head back to your cell, and hide it under the brick you had loosened and taken in the last step.

Chapter 7 – Laura leaves Travis’ Gun alone

When you are reading the limerick on the wall, you get an opportunity to get steal Travis’s gun. Don’t use this opportunity and leave the gun be.

Chapter 7 – Laura fakes Illness and Drugs Travis

Laura and Max will plan a jailbreak by drugging Travis. Use this opportunity to take out Travis and escape with Max whilst grabbing a few silver bullets on your way out.

Chapter 9 – Laura Shoots Constance

When Constance tries to take out Laura after turning the lights off, Laura will be tackled and during the struggle, follow the QTEs, and you will end up shooting and killing Constance.

Chapter 9 – Ryan doesn’t remove the Knife after being Stabbed

Don’t remove the Knife when playing as Ryan so you don’t bleed out to death.

Chapter 9 – Ryan Doesn’t Stab Bobby

When you have the Knife in you as Ryan, you will have an option to stab Bobby during the conversation. Make sure you do not press any button, so you don’t end up stabbing Bobby accidentally.

Chapter 9 – Ryan agrees to be Bitten

While Ryan is stabbed, Laura will offer to bite him to heal the wound. Accept the offer.

Chapter 9 – Ryan shoots Chris

When Werewolf Chris attacks you, and you fall through the floor, you get an option to shoot Chris and kill him. Kill the werewolf.

Chapter 9 – Travis and Laura Agree to Work Together

The last step in getting the achievement, this is the last choice. After Chris’s death, Laura’s curse is removed and she thanks Travis for not killing her. As you learn more about the history of the werewolf, Travis and Laura decide to work together, and Laura decides to help Travis track down Silas and break the curse off.

Now that you have this Achievement, you can get going towards the three different endings where Travis and Laura work together.

Laura Kills Silas and the Mystery is Solved

The first variation is where Laura kills Silas and finally solves the mystery of the curse. Pick the following choices to get those ending:

Chapter 10 – Ryan offers Laura the Blood Vial

Before you head off to the woods to look for Silas, Ryan will tell Laura about the Blood Vial he got off of Bobby and offers it to Laura to mask their scents. Take it and use it.

Chapter 10 – Laura Kills Silas

simply select the option where Laura kills Silas hiding in his nest. Kill Silas, and all three characters will walk out alive, and the curse will be broken. Caleb will transform into a human and die from frostbite before he is found.

Laura Hesitates and Kills both Travis and Silas

This variation has Laura kill both Travis and Silas while removing the curse.

Chapter 10 – Ryan offers Laura the Blood Vial

Before you head off to the woods to look for Silas, Ryan will tell Laura about the Blood Vial he got off of Bobby and offers it to Laura to mask their scents. Take it and use it.

Chapter 10 – Laura Hesitates and Kills both Travis and Silas

Don’t shoot Silas when he is in his nest. Travis will become impatient and try to take the gun from you. Fail the QTE that follows and Laura will accidentally shoot Travis. Silas will become aware of your presence and attack you. Shoot Sils now, and Laura and Ryann will walk away free from the curse. Caleb again dies due to frostbite. Poor Caleb.

Laura refuses to Kill Silas

This variation lets Laura kill Travis and Silas kill either Laura or Ryan, depending on your choice.

Chapter 10 – Ryan offers Laura the Blood Vial

Before you head off to the woods to look for Silas, Ryan will tell Laura about the Blood Vial he got off of Bobby and offers it to Laura to mask their scents. Take it and use it. The person on who you use the blood is the person who survives. If you use the Blood on Laura, she will survive, and vice versa for Ryan.

Chapter 10 – Laura refuses to Kill Silas

During the QTE where Travis tries to take the gun, and complete the QTE, Laura will knock down Travis without killing him, and Silas will come out as well. You have the option to Kill Silas and Travis. Shoot Travis and Silas will attack the person who was not blooded in the last choice. The person blooded will be the sole survivor and the cure will remain. Caleb survives due to his Werewolf Power. Good for him.

How to Unlock The Quarry All Hacketts Die Ending

(Mystery remains unsolved) – The second ending for the game shows that all the Hacketts are killed. The ending is unlocked when players follow the advice of Elisa the Fortune Teller. The main choices for getting this ending start in Chapter 9. Before we get to the choices, make sure you pick the Silver Shells that Abi finds in Chapter 9 instead of the Fuse Box.

Chapter 9 – Laura Shoots Constance

When Constance tries to take out Laura after turning the lights off, Laura will be tackled and during the struggle, follow the QTEs, and you will end up shooting and killing Constance.

Chapter 9 – Ryan doesn’t remove the Knife after being Stabbed

Don’t remove the Knife when playing as Ryan so you don’t bleed out to death. The knife is later used to attack Bobby to weaken him.

Chapter 9 – Laura Attacks Jed

When Jed confronts you, attack him and kill him. This choice is optional as Jed is already destined to die by Chris’s hands if not yours.

Chapter 9 – Ryan Stabs Bobby

When you meet Bobby while the knife is still lodged in Ryan, attack Bobby. This won’t kill him but weaken him as he runs away.

Chapter 9 – Ryan refuses to get Bitten

When Laura offers to infect Ryan to save his life from the Fatal wound, he refuses the offer and lets Ryan die. This choice will lock you out of the Above the Law endings.

Chapter 9 – Ryan shoots Chris

When Werewolf Chris attacks you, and you fall through the floor, you get an option to shoot Chris and kill him. Kill the werewolf.

Chapter 9 – Shoot Travis

Now that all the Hacketts are dead except Travis. As Ryan dies, he drops the shotgun. Both Laura and Travis will fight for the shotgun and win the QTE to get the shotgun and kill Travis.

After completing these choices, Laura flees to an island to find Max. You now need to kill Caleb to conclude the ending.

During the final fight between Kaitlyn and Caleb, survive the chase from Caleb, and then you will have the option to kill him. Shoot Caleb using the Silver Shells; this will end all the Hacketts, and you will get the ending with Elise thanking you.

How to Unlock The Quarry Laura’s Captured Ending

(The mystery remains unsolved) – The last ending has Laura captured by Travis, and the Mystery of the Curse remains unsolved.

Chapter 9 – Laura Shoots Constance

When Constance tries to take out Laura after turning the lights off, Laura will be tackled and during the struggle, follow the QTEs, and you will end up shooting and killing Constance.

Chapter 9 – Ryan doesn’t remove the Knife after being Stabbed

Don’t remove the Knife when playing as Ryan so you don’t bleed out to death. The knife is later used to attack Bobby to weaken him.

Chapter 9 – Laura Attacks Jed

When Jed confronts you, attack him and kill him. This choice is optional as Jed is already destined to die by Chris’s hands if not yours.

Chapter 9 – Ryan Stabs Bobby

When you meet Bobby while the knife is still lodged in Ryan, attack Bobby. This won’t kill him but weaken him as he runs away.

Chapter 9 – Ryan refuses to get Bitten

When Laura offers to infect Ryan to save his life from the Fatal wound, he refuses the offer and lets Ryan die. This choice will lock you out of the Above the Law endings.

Chapter 9 – Ryan shoots Chris

When Werewolf Chris attacks you, and you fall through the floor, you get an option to shoot Chris and kill him. Kill the werewolf.

Chapter 9 – Don’t Shoot Travis

As Ryan dies, he drops the shotgun. Both Laura and Travis will fight for the shotgun. Fail the QTE, and Travis will get the shotgun. He will take Laura hostage, and she will be locked away, concluding the game.

The ending is not so different from the Hacketts are Killed. In the epilogue where Kaitlyn faces Caleb, Laura is still in her cell.