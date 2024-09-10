The Outer Worlds Peril on Gorgon Endings Guide

The main storyline of The Outer Worlds Peril On Gorgon DLC is driven by the strained relationship between Olivia Ambrose and her daughter Wilhelmina Ambrose and culminates in multiple endings. The Ambrose Intersection will be your last mission of Peril on Gorgon. This mission requires you to choose between two objectives.

You can side with Minnie or with Olivia. A third option, in which you make a compromise, is considered the better ending.

Siding with Minnie Ending

In the Ambrose Intersection mission, you’ll be called by Minnie, who then wants information regarding her mother’s journal from you in The Outer Worlds. At this point, use your Persaud dialogue option to convince her to tell you the truth.

Once the mother-daughter interaction ends and Minnie talks about reviving Adrena Times, you should investigate the case immediately.

After you’ve finished your conversation with Minnie, you’ll talk to Olivia. She has difficulty trusting her daughter. This will be the focal point of the game’s entire ending and their mother-daughter relationship.

TIP To use the Persaude dialogue, you must be at level 20 so you can get a call from Olivia.

If you choose to be by Minnie’s side, you’ll go to Olivia’s location to restart the machine and kill her. Once she’s killed, you can loot a unique gun, the Equilibrium weapon, 5,000 Bit Cartridges, and Ambrose’s Key from her.

Reward: For completing this mission, you’ll get 5,000 Bit Cartridges and 114,000 XP.

Siding with Olivia Ending

The second Peril On Gorgon Ending option is achieved by choosing to be by Olivia’s side. But this requires you to head to the Ambrose manor and take on a few security robots. Then, head to the Elevator to activate the NDA Protocol from her terminal.

At this point, Minnie stops you from doing so, and eventually, you’ll have to kill her if you can’t convince her to stay back. If you decide to kill her, loot her corpse to get a new science Burnout weapon and return to Olivia to end the mission.

Reward: 5,000 Bit Cartridges.

Reunite (Good Ending)

As mentioned before, you’ll have two objectives in the Ambrose Intersection. You can choose to side with Minnie or her mother to continue with the ending.

However, neither one of the sides will affect your good endings in Peril on Gorgon. The good ending requires you to side with neither and keep your choice neutral. This can be done by telling both characters that you’ll consider both of their proposals.

However, remember that you must be at a higher stat to unlock the good ending.

Once you’ve talked to both parties, head to Minnie first and fight a few enemies while on your way. Once that’s done, choose the following dialogues, which require 150 persuade, 60 inspirations, and 40 intimidate:

Let’s talk about this, Minnie.

What if you and your mother joined forces to cure the marauders?

[Persuade 60] If the marauders don’t get a fix, they’ll just rampage across the colony. OR [Inspiration 60] I thought you wanted to help people, not let them die.

Persuade 90] Why not give her a chance? She’s been involved with Adrena-Time from the start.

[Persuade 150] The Adrena-Time project failed, Minnie. You couldn’t have saved it.

Opportunities present themselves every day. Your Gorgon will come.

That isn’t a failure. It’s a second chance to work with Olivia.

Once you’ve talked to Minnie, she’ll be on your side and wants you to bring Olivia to her to work things out. This is where you head over to Olivia and select the following dialogues:

Whoa, hold on! I’m here to make peace!

Minnie wants to work with you on a cure for the Marauders.

[Persuade 40] You don’t. You just have to trust me. OR [Intimidate 40] Why trick you when it’d be easier for me to kill you?

She said you were invited for tea.

That’s rather sweet of you.

So, you’ll work with Minnie?

This will lead to the two having a conversation and clearing things up. Minnie will apologize to you for treating you harshly, and they will both thank you for patching up their relationship.

Reward: Getting this ending will grant you a 5,000 Bit Cartridge and 114,000 XP.