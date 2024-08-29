Outer Worlds Leveling Guide: How To Level Up Fast

Leveling in The Outer Worlds is pretty straightforward. As you progress through the game’s narrative, everything you do earns you XP. This includes doing quests, using your skills, killing enemies, and more. But if you want to level up quickly, you need to know the most efficient path to do so in The Outer Worlds.

This guide does that and gives you 5 different ways to level up quickly. It will cover how you can use quests to your advantage, how to use companions, and how skills can help you with leveling.

1. Complete Main Quests

Like every other game, Main Quests will be your primary source for XP as they reward the most XP upon completion. You will be rewarded with an enormous amount of XP upon completing each of your main quests, and this large amount of XP will be adequate to successfully level up your character.

2. Complete Side Quests

These are the Quests you are not obligated to complete to complete your game’s storyline. Although Side Quests come second when discussing the most rewarding sources for XP in The Outer Worlds.

The game features numerous Side Quests that players can consider completing to obtain extra XP and level up faster in The Outer Worlds.

FYI The Max Level in Outer Worlds is 36 with the DLCs included. The base game lets you level up to 30, and each of the DLCs adds 3 levels each going up to level 36.

3. Put Enemies Down Often

You’re going to face enemies while exploring through the game and while you board the game’s quests. And since killing enemies is another good source of XP in The Outer Worlds, you should consider actively indulging in combat against the enemies you come across.

Many of the quests in The Outer Worlds will have enemies you must put down. Doing this will boost your XP earnings, and you will level up faster!

4. Always Travel with a Companion

While playing The Outer Worlds, you may also have companions playing alongside you. Each kill that your companion will perform will allow you some XP. You should consider improving your companions’ loadout so that they can be more useful in battle, allowing you to gain more XP.

TIP Enable the Deadly Demonstrator perk whenever it is available since it will help you get an extra fifty percent (50%) XP for each kill by your companion.

5. Hack Terminals and Lockpick Doors/Safes

Getting into Terminals, Doors, and Safes will also grant you a lot of XP so that you can Level Up Faster, although you will need to hack and lockpick into them by using Bypass Shunts and Mag-Locks. To execute this, you will need the proper skills and materials. Breaking into the areas will also let you get your hands-on certain resources or even valuable and powerful gear.