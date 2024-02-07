The Outer Worlds Consumables Guide

In the Outer Worlds, players can explore the open world and find many consumables, some of which have special effects on the player. Some consumables may boost player stats, while others may have a negative effect. There are many different kinds of consumables present all over Halcyon. You’ll find them on corpses, in rooms, storage containers, as well as vendors.
In this guide, we will provide information on all the consumables in frequencies of their types, the status effect they offer, and the duration of their effect. We’ll also go over on how you can use these consumables in the game.
How to use Consumables?
The process of using a consumable in the game is rather simple. You can do so in your inventory. Use the inventory key to bring it up, and you can use your consumables there by going to the Medical tab. The best part about this is that it pauses the game as you do so. So you can have a respite mid-battle as you catch your breath, heal up, and then return to the action.
To make the process easier and faster, you can also slot them to your Inhaler. The inhaler can have up to 4 items slotted in it. You can slot whatever consumable you want, and with just a press of a button, you can use your consumable in The Outer Worlds. But remember that this will consume all 4 consumables currently slotted. You can unlock your slots in your inhaler by investing skill points in the Medical tree. A medical skill level of 80 will unlock all 4 inhaler slots.
The Outer Worlds Consumables List
Below are all the various types of consumables in the game, the status effects they offer as well as the duration of the status effects
|Description
|Effect
|Duration
|Category
|Light Ammo
|Used in light weapons
|n/a
|Ammo
|Heavy Ammo
|Used in heavy weapons
|n/a
|Ammo
|Energy Cell
|Used in energy weapons
|n/a
|Ammo
|Algae Lager
|+1 Personality -1 Perception -1 Dexterity -1 Charm
|30 seconds
|Alcohol
|Zero Gee Brew
|+1 Personality -1 Perception -1 Dexterity -1 Charm
|30 seconds
|Alcohol
|Rum and Somethin’
|+1 Personality -1 Perception -1 Dexterity -1 Charm
|1 min 30 seconds
|Alcohol
|Iceberg aged Whiskey
|+1 Personality -1 Perception -1 Dexterity -1 Charm
|1 min 30 seconds
|Alcohol
|Tripsitout
|+1 Personality -1 Perception -1 Dexterity -1 Charm
|1 min 30 seconds
|Alcohol
|Mock Apple Cider
|+1 Personality -1 Perception -1 Dexterity -1 Charm
|30 seconds
|Alcohol
|Purpleberry Liqueur
|+1 Personality -1 Perception -1 Dexterity -1 Charm
|1 min
|Alcohol
|Spectrum Vodka
|+1 Personality -1 Perception -1 Dexterity -1 Charm
|1 min
|Alcohol
|Mock Apple Juice
|+1 Body attributes.
|30 seconds
|Drink
|Ollie Ollie Toxifree
|-50% Duration of Harmful Status effects.
|15 seconds
|Drink
|2-hour Energy brew
|+1 Mind attributes.
|30 seconds
|Drink
|Dehydrated Water
|+1 Body attributes.
|30 seconds
|Drink
|Plain ‘n Pure Water
|+1 Body attributes.
|30 seconds
|Drink
|Dehydrated Water Tablets
|+1 Body attributes.
|30 seconds
|Drink
|Thinking cap-let
|+50% Tactical time recharge rate
|15 seconds
|Drink
|Purpleberry Juice
|+1 Body Attributes
|1 min.
|Drink
|Purpleberry Liqueur
|Personality Attributes +1 Hangover: Dexterity -1 Perception -1 Charm -1
|1 min.
|Drink
|Purpleberry Munch
|+200% Natural Health Regeneration
|20 seconds
|Drink
|Mock Apple Juice
|+1 body Attributes
|30 seconds
|Drink
|Gigantaur Energy Drink
|+1 Mind Attributes
|1 min
|Drink
|Spacer’s Chaw (Low Nicotine)
|+15% Ranged Weapon Sway +15% Ranged Weapon Spread
|30 seconds
|Drugs
|Spacer’s Chaw (High Nicotine)
|-50% Ranged Weapon Sway -50% Ranged Weapon Spread
|30 seconds
|Drugs
|Pep Pills
|-50% Companion Ability Cooldown
|15 seconds
|Drugs
|Ambidextrine
|+15% Critical Damage +25% Bonus to Extra Headshot / Weakspot Damage
|15 seconds
|Drugs
|Fast Ration Pill
|+200% Natural Health regeneration.
|2 minutes
|Drugs
|Nico-Pad (Low Nicotine)
|+15% Ranged Weapon Sway +15% Ranged Weapon Spread
|30 seconds
|Drugs
|Nico-Pad (High Nicotine)
|-50% Ranged Weapon Sway -50% Ranged Weapon Spread
|30 seconds
|Drugs
|Bypass Shunt
|Used to hack computers and terminals
|n/a
|General Items
|Mag-pick
|Used to pick locks
|n/a
|General Items
|Weapon Parts
|Used to modify weapons
|n/a
|General Items
|Armor Parts
|Components used to repair
|n/a
|General Items
|Pre-Sliced Bread
|+200% Health regeneration
|2 minutes
|Food
|Tartarus sauce
|+25% Increase in base health
|2 minutes
|Food
|Buncha Nanners
|+200% Health regeneration
|2 minutes
|Food
|Mock Apple
|+200% Health regeneration
|2 minutes
|Food
|Fish Stix
|+25% Increase in base health
|2 minutes
|Food
|Frozen Dinner
|+25% increase in base Health
|2 minutes
|Food
|Gourmet Saltuna Fillets
|+25% increase in base health
|2 minutes
|Food
|Tarmac and Cheese
|+200% Health regeneration
|2 minutes
|Food
|Purpleberry bunch
|+200% Health regeneration
|20 seconds
|Food
|Clive’s Special Boarst- A
|Deals damage over time. Reduces Personality attributes.
|2 seconds
|Food
|Clive’s Special Boarst-B
|Deals damage over time. Reduces Personality attributes.
|2 seconds
|Food
|Clive’s Special Boarst-C
|Deals damage over time. Reduces Personality attributes.
|2 seconds
|Food
|Bred Noodles
|+200% Natural Health Regen.
|2 minutes
|Food
|Raptidon meat
|+25% increase in base health
|2 minutes
|Food
|Adrena-Time
|Adrena-Time High: +20% Movement Speed +20% Melee Weapon Attack Speed Adrena-Time Crash: -1 All Attributes -10% Walk Speed
|15 seconds
|Injections
|Aderno
|25% health increase
|2 seconds
|Injections
|Immunosol
|-50% Duration of harmful effects
|25 seconds
|Injections
|Dervish Mist
|+20% Movement Speed +20% Melee Weapon Attack Speed
|15 seconds
|Inhalers
|Lubrinesine Spray
|+50% Tactical Time Recharge Rate
|20 seconds
|Inhalers
|Skin-Tuf Salve
|Increases Armor Rating +10
|15 seconds
|Ointment
|Auntie-Biotics Crème
|-50% Duration of harmful effects
|20 seconds
|Ointment
|Metallisys Gel
|Increases Armor Rating +10
|15 seconds
|Ointment
|Facial Masque Skin Creme
|Companion Ability Cooldown -50%
|25 seconds
|Ointment
|Energizing Ointment
|Movement Speed +20%Melee Weapon Attack Speed +20%
|25 seconds
|Ointment
|Focusitol Capsule
|Critical Damage +15%Bonus to Headshot/Weakspot Damage +25%
|20 seconds
|Ointment
|Hardineram Elixir
|Increases armor rating +10
|25 seconds
|Ointment
|Stimu-Lotion
|Increases Movement Speed +20% Melee Weapon Attack Speed +20%
|20 seconds
|Ointment
|Verity’s Breath Inhalant
|Companion Ability Cooldown -50%
|20 seconds
|Ointment
|Trip-Teaz
|+1 Mind Attributes
|30 seconds
|Ointment
|Level Head
|+50% Tactical Time Recharge Rate
|25 seconds
|Suppressant