The Outer Worlds Consumables Guide

This guide contains the complete breakdown of all the consumables in The Outer Worlds and how they can benefit you in and out of combat

By Talha Bin Rizwan

In the Outer Worlds, players can explore the open world and find many consumables, some of which have special effects on the player. Some consumables may boost player stats, while others may have a negative effect. There are many different kinds of consumables present all over Halcyon. You’ll find them on corpses, in rooms, storage containers, as well as vendors.

In this guide, we will provide information on all the consumables in frequencies of their types, the status effect they offer, and the duration of their effect. We’ll also go over on how you can use these consumables in the game.

How to use Consumables?

The process of using a consumable in the game is rather simple. You can do so in your inventory. Use the inventory key to bring it up, and you can use your consumables there by going to the Medical tab. The best part about this is that it pauses the game as you do so. So you can have a respite mid-battle as you catch your breath, heal up, and then return to the action.

To make the process easier and faster, you can also slot them to your Inhaler. The inhaler can have up to 4 items slotted in it. You can slot whatever consumable you want, and with just a press of a button, you can use your consumable in The Outer Worlds. But remember that this will consume all 4 consumables currently slotted. You can unlock your slots in your inhaler by investing skill points in the Medical tree. A medical skill level of 80 will unlock all 4 inhaler slots.

The Outer Worlds Consumables List

Below are all the various types of consumables in the game, the status effects they offer as well as the duration of the status effects

DescriptionEffectDurationCategory
Light AmmoUsed in light weaponsn/aAmmo
Heavy AmmoUsed in heavy weaponsn/aAmmo
Energy CellUsed in energy weaponsn/aAmmo
Algae Lager+1 Personality -1 Perception -1 Dexterity -1 Charm30 secondsAlcohol
Zero Gee Brew+1 Personality -1 Perception -1 Dexterity -1 Charm30 secondsAlcohol
Rum and Somethin’+1 Personality -1 Perception -1 Dexterity -1 Charm1 min 30 secondsAlcohol
Iceberg aged Whiskey+1 Personality -1 Perception -1 Dexterity -1 Charm1 min 30 secondsAlcohol
Tripsitout+1 Personality -1 Perception -1 Dexterity -1 Charm1 min 30 secondsAlcohol
Mock Apple Cider+1 Personality -1 Perception -1 Dexterity -1 Charm30 secondsAlcohol
Purpleberry Liqueur+1 Personality -1 Perception -1 Dexterity -1 Charm1 minAlcohol
Spectrum Vodka+1 Personality -1 Perception -1 Dexterity -1 Charm1 minAlcohol
Mock Apple Juice+1 Body attributes.30 secondsDrink
Ollie Ollie Toxifree-50% Duration of Harmful Status effects.15 secondsDrink
2-hour Energy brew+1 Mind attributes.30 secondsDrink
Dehydrated Water+1 Body attributes.30 secondsDrink
Plain ‘n Pure Water+1 Body attributes.30 secondsDrink
Dehydrated Water Tablets+1 Body attributes.30 secondsDrink
Thinking cap-let+50% Tactical time recharge rate15 secondsDrink
Purpleberry Juice+1 Body Attributes1 min.Drink
Purpleberry LiqueurPersonality Attributes +1 Hangover: Dexterity -1 Perception -1 Charm -11 min.Drink
Purpleberry Munch+200% Natural Health Regeneration20 secondsDrink
Mock Apple Juice+1 body Attributes30 secondsDrink
Gigantaur Energy Drink+1 Mind Attributes1 minDrink
Spacer’s Chaw (Low Nicotine)+15% Ranged Weapon Sway +15% Ranged Weapon Spread30 secondsDrugs
Spacer’s Chaw (High Nicotine)-50% Ranged Weapon Sway -50% Ranged Weapon Spread30 secondsDrugs
Pep Pills-50% Companion Ability Cooldown15 secondsDrugs
Ambidextrine+15% Critical Damage +25% Bonus to Extra Headshot / Weakspot Damage15 secondsDrugs
Fast Ration Pill+200% Natural Health regeneration.2 minutesDrugs
Nico-Pad (Low Nicotine)+15% Ranged Weapon Sway +15% Ranged Weapon Spread30 secondsDrugs
Nico-Pad (High Nicotine)-50% Ranged Weapon Sway -50% Ranged Weapon Spread30 secondsDrugs
Bypass ShuntUsed to hack computers and terminalsn/aGeneral Items
Mag-pickUsed to pick locksn/aGeneral Items
Weapon PartsUsed to modify weaponsn/aGeneral Items
Armor PartsComponents used to repairn/aGeneral Items
Pre-Sliced Bread+200% Health regeneration2 minutesFood
Tartarus sauce+25% Increase in base health2 minutesFood
Buncha Nanners+200% Health regeneration2 minutesFood
Mock Apple+200% Health regeneration2 minutesFood
Fish Stix+25% Increase in base health2 minutesFood
Frozen Dinner+25% increase in base Health2 minutesFood
Gourmet Saltuna Fillets+25% increase in base health2 minutesFood
Tarmac and Cheese+200% Health regeneration2 minutesFood
Purpleberry bunch+200% Health regeneration20 secondsFood
Clive’s Special Boarst- ADeals damage over time. Reduces Personality attributes.2 secondsFood
Clive’s Special Boarst-BDeals damage over time. Reduces Personality attributes.2 secondsFood
Clive’s Special Boarst-CDeals damage over time. Reduces Personality attributes.2 secondsFood
Bred Noodles+200% Natural Health Regen.2 minutesFood
Raptidon meat+25% increase in base health2 minutesFood
Adrena-TimeAdrena-Time High: +20% Movement Speed +20% Melee Weapon Attack Speed Adrena-Time Crash: -1 All Attributes -10% Walk Speed15 secondsInjections
Aderno25% health increase2 secondsInjections
Immunosol-50% Duration of harmful effects25 secondsInjections
Dervish Mist+20% Movement Speed +20% Melee Weapon Attack Speed15 secondsInhalers
Lubrinesine Spray+50% Tactical Time Recharge Rate20 secondsInhalers
Skin-Tuf SalveIncreases Armor Rating +1015 secondsOintment
Auntie-Biotics Crème-50% Duration of harmful effects20 secondsOintment
Metallisys GelIncreases Armor Rating +1015 secondsOintment
Facial Masque Skin CremeCompanion Ability Cooldown -50%25 secondsOintment
Energizing OintmentMovement Speed +20%Melee Weapon Attack Speed +20%25 secondsOintment
Focusitol CapsuleCritical Damage +15%Bonus to Headshot/Weakspot Damage +25%20 secondsOintment
Hardineram ElixirIncreases armor rating +1025 secondsOintment
Stimu-LotionIncreases Movement Speed +20% Melee Weapon Attack Speed +20%20 secondsOintment
Verity’s Breath InhalantCompanion Ability Cooldown -50%20 secondsOintment
Trip-Teaz+1 Mind Attributes30 secondsOintment
Level Head+50% Tactical Time Recharge Rate25 secondsSuppressant
