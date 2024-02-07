The Outer Worlds Consumables Guide

In the Outer Worlds, players can explore the open world and find many consumables, some of which have special effects on the player. Some consumables may boost player stats, while others may have a negative effect. There are many different kinds of consumables present all over Halcyon. You’ll find them on corpses, in rooms, storage containers, as well as vendors.

In this guide, we will provide information on all the consumables in frequencies of their types, the status effect they offer, and the duration of their effect. We’ll also go over on how you can use these consumables in the game.

How to use Consumables?

The process of using a consumable in the game is rather simple. You can do so in your inventory. Use the inventory key to bring it up, and you can use your consumables there by going to the Medical tab. The best part about this is that it pauses the game as you do so. So you can have a respite mid-battle as you catch your breath, heal up, and then return to the action.

To make the process easier and faster, you can also slot them to your Inhaler. The inhaler can have up to 4 items slotted in it. You can slot whatever consumable you want, and with just a press of a button, you can use your consumable in The Outer Worlds. But remember that this will consume all 4 consumables currently slotted. You can unlock your slots in your inhaler by investing skill points in the Medical tree. A medical skill level of 80 will unlock all 4 inhaler slots.

The Outer Worlds Consumables List

Below are all the various types of consumables in the game, the status effects they offer as well as the duration of the status effects