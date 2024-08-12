The Outer Worlds Console Commands List

The PC version of The Outer Worlds allows players to control the game more, using console commands on the Unreal Engine 4 console. This guide will show you how to unlock the console using a launcher that will permanently enable it.

We will also list all the console commands currently available in The Outer Worlds and explain what each one does.

How to access the Console in the Outer Worlds?

The console of the game can only be opened by downloading an unlocker. Multiple versions of this unlocker are available online, but our favorite pick is Sunbeam’s The Outer World Unlocker. After you’ve downloaded the unlocker ZIP file, extract it. The password of the archive can be found in Sunbeam’s thread.

Now, start the game. Once it is running, minimize it and run the IGCSInjector.exe file extracted from the ZIP file. If it runs successfully, it should display a message saying, ‘Done! Enjoy!’.

Go back into the game and open the console using the Tilde key (the one on the left to the 1 key). If you press once, a mini-console will open, and two presses will open the full console.

If you want the console unlocked every time you start the game, extract the unlocker files into the game’s Win64 folder, next to the ‘IndianaEpicGameStore-Win64-Shipping.exe’ file. Make sure the IGCSInjector.exe file has been extracted there, too.

After that, download the console launcher from the Files Section and extract the UE4ConsoleLaunch.exe file into the Win64 folder. You can now launch the UE4ConsoleLaunch.exe file, which will start the game with the console unlocked.

All Console Commands in The Outer Worlds

Now that you know how to unlock the console, here’s a list of all the console commands in the game and what they do.

CommandEffect
PausePauses the game
GodGrants you unlimited health
FOV <amount>Lets you adjust your FOV to your preference
SaveGame bIgnoreSuperNova 1 0Lets you create a save game even on the Super Nova difficulty level
ShowHUDToggles the HUD on or off
ToggleDebugCameraToggles free cam
TeleportYou are teleported to wherever the debug camera is looking at
AddCurrency <amount>Adds your desired number of Bits
QuestStart <questname>Starts the quest you type into the parenthesis
QuestComplete <questname>Completes the quest you type into the parenthesis
DebugUnlockCompanion <companionID>Unlocks the companion whose ID you type into the Parenthesis
PerkPointsAdd <amount>Adds your desired amount of perk points to your character
AddPerkPointsToCompanions <amount>Adds your desired amount of perk points to your companion
SetLevel <level>Changes your level to the specified value
SetArmorLevel <level>Changes your armor’s level to the specified value
SetWeaponLevel <level>Changes your weapon’s level to the specified value
AddItemDebug <itemID>Adds the item whose ID you type into the Parenthesis into your inventory
RpgStatAddModifierDebug <stat> <value>The value of the given stat is set to the given number
RpgStatRemoveModifierDebug <stat> –modifiers added through the AddModifierDebug are deleted
