The Outer Worlds Console Commands List

The PC version of The Outer Worlds allows players to control the game more, using console commands on the Unreal Engine 4 console. This guide will show you how to unlock the console using a launcher that will permanently enable it.

We will also list all the console commands currently available in The Outer Worlds and explain what each one does.

How to access the Console in the Outer Worlds?

The console of the game can only be opened by downloading an unlocker. Multiple versions of this unlocker are available online, but our favorite pick is Sunbeam’s The Outer World Unlocker. After you’ve downloaded the unlocker ZIP file, extract it. The password of the archive can be found in Sunbeam’s thread.

Now, start the game. Once it is running, minimize it and run the IGCSInjector.exe file extracted from the ZIP file. If it runs successfully, it should display a message saying, ‘Done! Enjoy!’.

Go back into the game and open the console using the Tilde key (the one on the left to the 1 key). If you press once, a mini-console will open, and two presses will open the full console.

If you want the console unlocked every time you start the game, extract the unlocker files into the game’s Win64 folder, next to the ‘IndianaEpicGameStore-Win64-Shipping.exe’ file. Make sure the IGCSInjector.exe file has been extracted there, too.

After that, download the console launcher from the Files Section and extract the UE4ConsoleLaunch.exe file into the Win64 folder. You can now launch the UE4ConsoleLaunch.exe file, which will start the game with the console unlocked.

All Console Commands in The Outer Worlds

Now that you know how to unlock the console, here’s a list of all the console commands in the game and what they do.