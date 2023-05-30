While TLoU 2 may not have the traditional type of cheats on PS4, there are some handy tips that can basically act as cheats to help you out. We have prepared these The Last of Us Part 2 Cheats, Tips and Tricks to help you out for an easier game experience.

The Last of Us Part 2 Cheats, Tips and Tricks

Learn to Make the Best Out of Supplements and Weapon Scraps

Don’t go all-in with every supplement or weapon scrap that you find for upgrading Ellie or her equipment.

You can never upgrade them fully, no matter how many supplements of weapon scraps you have at hand. At least not when you are playing the game for the first time.

Save up and apply upgrades according to your playstyle. Lookout for weapon workbenches, as they pop up quite often.

Listen Closely to Crack a Safe

In case you are being a lazy bum, and don’t feel like putting any effort into finding the combination for the safe, you can still crack it open.

Listen closely to the ticking noise that the dial makes as you rotate it. They will all be rhythmic ticking sounds until you hear a slightly different ticking sound.

This is when you’ve input the correct number. Input the remaining numbers this way to complete the combination and unlock the safe.

You will have to turn up the volume a bit and observe patience as figuring out the difference between ticking sounds in Last of Us 2 can be a slightly difficult task.

Explore the Open World

You’ll see what marvels Naughty Dog has done with the game when you spawn into an open world at the very beginning. You will be given a map and freedom to roam around.

Make the best out of this opportunity and explore all that you can. You will find a lot of interesting collectibles and other key items in the surrounding buildings.

Don’t worry about missing out on something in a building as Ellie will inform you when everything has been explored and it’s time to move on. That building will be crossed out on the map.

Crouch While Shooting

Probably the best way to aim at your target is by crouching down while shooting. This way you’ll have an increased accuracy to hit the target and it may increase even more if you go for full prone.

Take Out the Enemy Dogs

Enemy dogs play an important role in your death. These dogs are able to smell and detect your presence and will chase you.

Therefore, either distract them by throwing a brick or bottle or simply kill them before Clickers or Shamblers find you and kill you.

Attack from the Back

Whenever you’re in a fight against an opponent, your first strike should always be from the back. The best strategy is to run towards the enemy, close the gap quickly and attack them from behind. This is by far the safest way to kill an enemy in The Last of Us 2.

Accessibility Settings

On top of the above-mentioned tips, head to game options and have a look at the Accessibility menu.

The developers have done a great job of offering a staggering amount of Accessibility related options for not only people who are impaired but also to tweak the gameplay to be even more easier.

Under the Last of Us 2 accessibility options, you will find options to basically turn every enemy blind, get aim assist for your weapons, automatically pick up all nearby loot and so forth. This is pretty much the best TLOU2 cheat that the devs have to offer on PS4.