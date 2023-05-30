The Last of Us 2 is filled with a ton of hidden items in its various maps. These small collectibles provide some backstory for the world of the game and serve as neat little souvenirs of your exploration. We’ve prepared this The Last of Us Part 2 Chapter 2: Seattle Day 1 Collectibles guide to help out.

The Last of Us Part 2 Chapter 2: Seattle Day 1 Collectibles

Chapter 2 of Last of Us 2 has 45 artifacts, 24 trading cards, 24 journal entries, 4 workbenches, and 1 safe. We’ve elaborated upon the locations of each collectible.

We have categorized the location of all the collectibles in Chapter 2 of TLoU 2 in different sections as they are found through Day 1 of Seattle.

The Gate Collectibles

The Gate has 6 Artifacts, 4 Trading Cards and 1 Journal Entry for you to find.

Trading Card – Motivator

Near the beginning of this chapter, Dina and Ellie reach a clearing filled with cars in bus stop surrounded by overgrowth. The bus has a panel that you can interact with to find the trading card.

Trading Card – The Starfire Kids

When you’re on the overgrown freeway, make you way towards and you will spot a bridge. Go underneath it and keep your eye out for a small trailer in a construction site on the left side of the road. The trading card is inside on a corkboard in the first room.

Artifact – Map of Seattle

While you’re in the trailer, head into the second room and you will spot a desk drawer near a broken window. Open it to collect the map of Seattle.

Journal Entry – WLF Gate

There is a giant message written on the front gate into Seattle that you can write down in Ellie’s journal.

Artifact – Refugee Note

There is huge military trailer on the road by the abandoned FEDRA military checkpoint at the entrance to Seattle. Enter it to collect the from one of the desks.

Artifact – Infected Infographic

At the same military checkpoint, you can enter another military trailer that has a note coupled with photographs showing the various stages of infection.

Downtown Collectibles

Downtown has 18 Artifacts, 5 Trading Cards, 2 Journal Entries, 1 Workbench, and 3 Safes.

Artifact – FEDRA Census Document

You can find this right as you finish The Gate mission and Downtown begins. After you reach East Gate 2 (aka the Fuck FEDRA Gate), you’ll be tasked with finding gasoline for a nearby generator. Nearby on the left is a small gatehouse, and you can search inside for a note in a drawer.

Workbench

Exit the Valiant music shop on the second floor and cross the outpost bridge. Once you enter the area with overgrown grass, you will find the workbench and a bunch of supplies.

Artifact – Cache Hunter Note

In the same area as the Workbench, there is a skeleton with a bag containing a note about the nearby bank.

Artifact – Street Drawing

Go the left from tent by the Valiant music store and open the drawer in the small outpost bridge across the street to collect this.

Journal – Street View

As soon as you collect the sketch, you can look out at the view to add a journal entry of a sketch of Shimmer.

Trading Card – Das Wort

Check behind the main front counter of the Valiant Music shop. There is a drawer next to the cash to collect the trading card.

Trading Card – Doctor Uckmann

Leave the Valiant Music Shop viathe downstairs door and head left up the hill until you reac the bus stop covered in Dawn of the Wolf: Part 2 posters. There is a ruined building that has a bunch of sandbags and a desk made out of storage boxes on top. The Trading Card can be collected from inside the left-most box.

Artifact – Emergency Protocols Memo

After you arrive at the synagogue, you must head through the FEDRA wall and climb up the ladder that is directly to the right. The Artefact is inside the drawer at the lookout.

Artifact – Rabbi Saunder’s Letter

In the Synagogue, you can access the second level with a trolley, and swing across the gap to the ledge before entering the Rabbi’s room via the open window. The letter is behind the desk.

Journal Entry – Hebrew Calendar

Use the rope to swing across to the other balcony on the Synagogue’s 2nd floor. Enter the office and interact with the calendar on the wall.

Artifact – Letter From Isaac

Head uphill and west past the bank. From there you need to downslope and towards the small plaza where Dina noticed the tank. There is a skeleton holding a bag containing the letter behind the tank.

Artifact – Bank Heist Plans

The Westlake Bank is on the left side of the large open field in the southwest building. Head there drop down into the entrance via the ruins. Make your way to the safety deposit box room and you will find a body holding a bag with the plans.

Artifact – Bank Robber Letter

Open the bank by using code you get from the note outside the vault. It is 60, 23, 06. The letter is on the large main table inside the vault.

Weapon – Pump Shotgun

In the same vault, there is a robber’s corpse still holding a shotgun.

Artifact – Antique Ring

This ring is in the back right corner of the vault. Look behind a table with cash on it and you will find the open deposit box containing the ring, which happens to be an Uncharted easter egg.

Artifact – Informant Note

Leave the bank and along the freeway-turned-river, you will spot a caravan of FEDRA trucks. There is one truck in the middle of the river that you can open up to find a bunch of officer corpses. One of them has the Informant note.

Artifact – WLF Community Supply Chest Note

There are some steps on the right side of the street across the front entrance to the Courthouse. Go up to find the bag containing the note.

Safe/Trading Card

Get through the revolving door of Checkpoint Gate West 2 on Madison Street. The safe is to the left of the shelves and is unlocked with the code 0, 4, 5, 1. There is a trading Card inside.

Artifact – Join WLF Note

You can find this note inside Barkos Pet Shop. The key to enter it can be found in the bathroom at Ruston Coffee. The Pet Shop has a printer with the note there.

Trading Card – Big Blue

Check the drawers under the coffee machine in the back of Ruston Coffee’s front room.

Artifact – WLF Safe House Supply Note

There are several supplies such as scrap, ammo, and a supply note by the printer in the Coffee shop.

Upgrade – Long Gun Holster

Also located inside Barkos Pet Shop is a gun holster – but you’ll need to claim the key from Ruston Coffee’s bathroom.

Artifact – Plea to a Friend

After entering Courthouse, you’ll have to deal with some Clickers. Then go downstairs from that floor and interact with the corpses to collect this.

Artifact – Lt. Torres’ Final Memorandum

On the first floor of the Courthouse there is a window to the left that looks into the Bailiff’s Office. Smash though it to enter the room and you can find an executed officer in the far end of the room. Remove the machete from the corpse and collect the note collectible.

Artifact – List of Known WLF Agitators

While you’re in the Bailiff’s Office, look left from the previously mentioned corpse and you will find a note on WLF instigators where the cabinets are.

Courthouse Safe

Check the whiteboard in the Bailiff’s Office and you will find the code for the safe below the desk. The code is 86, 07, 22.

Artifact – WLF Recruiter Journal

Once you’ve acquired the gasoline and opened the gate to the Serevena Hotel, you need to take out the infected enemies that you will encounter and then head to the second floor. Enter the suite directly from the stairs and collect the note from drawer in the room 216.

Trading Card – Know It All

While you’re already in room 216, look in the drawer between the two beds and you can collect the trading card.

Eastbrook Elementary

Eastbrook Elementary has 3 Artifacts and 1 Trading Card that you can collect.

Artifact – Leah’s Photograph/Leah’s Note

These two are automatically picked up as you enter.

Artifact – Isaac’s Mandate

Go to the roof and through the door that leads you to the hallway full of supplies. The Mandate is on the blue table.

Trading Card – Cardio

Once back up arrives at the elementary school, you need to perform a running jump to the apartment across from the rooftop. There is a nightstand drawer next to the bed which contains the TLOU 2 Trading Card.

Capitol Hill Collectibles

Capitol Hill has 7 Artifacts, 6 Trading Cards, 2 Workbenches, and 1 Safe.

Artifact – Chevy’s Apology

Go to the pool in the apartment complex area and keep an eye out for a trail of blood that leads from the floor by the pool to apartment 6. Head upstairs and enter the bedroom down the hall. The note is inside.

Short Gun Holster Location

This can be found on the desk in the same room.

Trading Card – Kinnard, E.SQ

Apartment 6 has a side table on the left of the sofa. This trading card is inside.

Trading Card – Rockefeller

You need to enter room 3 of the Capitol Inn Motel via the alleyway to the left. There is an open window into the motel room. Once you’re inside, you’ll find the collectible trading card by the door.

Artifact – Raul’s Olive Branch

There is a huge dumpster to the right of the Capitol Inn Motel. You can interact with it to push it in front of the balcony of a nearby apartment and then climb up to enter the room. The artifact is in a drawer to the left of the fridge.

Trap Mine Recipe

In the apartment’s bedroom is a Trap Mine that can unlock the Trap Mine Recipe.

Workbench Location

The workbench is in a Gas Station off to the far left.

Trading Card – Doctor Stem

Enter the bookstore and go through the door that leads into the hallway with the bathrooms. Head left and approach the record player that is between comfy chairs to collect the trading card.

Training Manual Stealth

Head to the coffee house section of the bookstore and pick the training manual from the table with the type writer on it.

Artifact – Rebecca’s Tip Off

While you’re already in the room with the typewriter, you can pick up this artifact from the sink by the coffee machines.

Trading Card – Sergeant Frost

Head to the Olive Street Market grocery store and start attacking the infected by tossing molotov cocktails from above. When they’ve been dealt with, enter the store and check the lockers in the back for the collectible trading card.

Trading Card – Candelabra

Head to the convenience store that has tripwire between you and some Runners. Head to the back and you will find the card under the society of champions poster.

Artifact – Tower Doodles

Once the Runner triggers the tripwire, you need to run ahead and you will spot an opening to your right that says ‘military personnel only’. Use the ladder to reach the lookout post and you will find some doodles up there.

Artifact – Raul’s Account

Once you’re on the path that is past a river, you will come across a mural that says the words “Feel her love.” You will spot a truck filled with supplies and the artifact.

Trading Card – Blizzarebra

Head inside the thrift store and walk forward until you reach the bookshelves. The card is on the children’s bookshelf.

Artifact – Thrift Store Reminder

Head through the door that leads to the room with vending machines. The artifact us pinned to the corkboard to the right and gives you a piece of the safe combination.

Safe – Thrift Store

Leave the vending machine room and enter the bathroom. Read the graffiti on the left of the sink to get the rest of the combination 55-01-33. Now head to the backroom and open the safe.

Artifact – Frank’s Refusal

Go to the martial arts dojo and enter the corridor left of the trophy case. The artifact is pinned to a corkboard.

Workbench Location – Gym

The workbench is in a room in the back of the ruined building with the martial arts dojo.

Channel 13

Channel 13 only has 1 Artifact and 1 Trading Card.

Trading Card – Kimimela

Go upstairs from the main news desk recording area and step outside onto the balcony.

You can shimmy along the windows to head back inside and then move past the corpse holding a shotgun. The trading card is on the desk ahead.

Artifact – Dad’s Pep Talk

Go up the stairs from the previously mentioned corpse and check out the office on the far left. The artifact is on a couch.

The Tunnels

The Tunnels in Last of Us 2 have 5 Artifacts, 3 Trading Cards, 1 Journal Entry, and 1 Workbench.

Artifact – Subway Note

Leave the red room and enter the next train car. You’ll find the note to the left once you’ve made it to the dead end.

Trading Card – The Imp

From the location of the previous artifact, you can find the wreckage of a train car at the far end of the tunnel. The card is at the bottom of the train car.

Workbench Location

After defeating the WLF members and clickers in the glowing red tunnel, you’ll continue by moving through a few train cars.

Next, climb the ladder and there’s a workbench in the room to the right with some loot as well. Note: this is right before using the rope to swing to the ladder across from you.

Journal Entry – Dead Shambler Body

Interact with the corpse of the first Shambler you kill and you will collect another journal entry.

Trading Card – Dr. Daniela Star

After collecting the previous journal entry, head to the room with the gate that is has been briefly raised.

Head down the tunnels and enter the storage room to start crawling under some office desks to the right of the room. You will then find a hole that lets you enter the storage cage. The trading card is on a desk.

Artifact – Whittled Statue

There is a microwave next to the door of the large storage room and the artifact is right next to it.

Artifact – Locker Room Note

Head to the lounge that is connected to the storage room. There is a room inside that contains a bunch of vending machines. There are two tables and one of them has the artifact note. This will help you find the code to the locker room.

Artifact – Soda Can Note

In the same vending machine room, you will find one of the machines has a single can of soda. Break the glass to get a partial code 1-5-2. You will need to guess the remaining two digits for the locked door in the room. The correct combination is 15243. This will open up the lockers.

Trading Card – Bastet

Head to the subway station and enter the first crashed car. Move through it until you reach an area containing a red soda machine that you can climb up.

Once you’re at the elevated position, you need to go prone from the overturned soda machine, and make your way into train car. Once you’re inside, you can collect the trading card from a suitcase.

Artifact – Subway Station Note

From the overturned train cars, you need to enter a car that’s on an elevated position. There is a note taped to the window on a closed door.

The Theater Collectibles

The Theater in TLoU 2 contains 4 Artifacts and 2 Trading Cards collectibles.

Artifact – Program for Cassandra

Once you’ve left Dina, you will find a mannequin in the main floor lobby with the artifact to the left.

Trading Card – Mortem

There is an empty concession stand area in the same lobby so head there and smash the cabinets against the back wall. The trading card is attached to the bottom of the one on the right.

Artifact – Lone FEDRA Solider Journal #1

Head upstairs from the main lobby, and step out onto the balcony. You will find the artifact in a tent near the balcony.

Trading Card – Beyond

Head to the second floor and go to the sofa that is at the end of the hall just past the movie posters. There is a stack of boxes there that has the trading card underneath.

Artifact – Lone FEDRA Soldier Journal #2

Enter the projector room once the generator is back up and pick up the artifact from on top of the radio.

Artifact – The Sick Habit Flyer / Set List

Walk to the right of the main theater stage and collect the artifact from the supply trunks.

The Birthday Gift

The Birthday Gift has 1 Artifact, 2 Trading Cards, and 2 Journal Entries.

Journal Entry – Entrance

Interact with the museum sign.

Trading Card – The Nighthawk

Head to the dimetrodon in the corner of the second dinosaur exhibit and you will find an alcove by the restrooms. The trading card is on a bench there.

Journal Entry – Bench Upstairs

Head through the hall of the lunar exhibit, and look around at past the two semi-circle benches.

Trading Card – Saura

Exit the lunar exhibit via the closest door and you will reach a huge body of water. Move across the water until you reach the statue of a bear. Joel can enter by smashing through the window and then you can proceed to the bench by the moose. The trading card is right there.

Artifact – Suicide Note

There is a broken down section of the animal exhibit and you will find the note on a corpse.