The Great Tumbleweed Purge – Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

The Great Tumbleweed Purge is a side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that requires you to help a conservationist remove garbage from a mountaintop. Barles will ask you to remove all the tumbleweed from the designated area, which is more annoying than it seems initially.

In this guide, we will help you locate Barles’ location and tell you of multiple ways to remove the Tumbleweed in more than one way efficiently.

Talk to Barles on the Mountaintop

The Great Tumbleweed Purge side quest can be started by talking to Barles atop a mountain in the Oseira Plains.

This area is east of the Gerudo Desert and the South Lomei Labyrinth. This mountaintop is sandwiched between Oseira Plains and Daval Peak.

Once you talk to Barles (-1005, -3582, 0219), she will ask you to remove all the Tumbleweed by any means necessary. This will start the quest and add it to your journal.

Remove all the Tumbleweed

The objective here is to remove a lot of Tumbleweed from the area marked by the flags. This is Barles’ cleaning zone, and she wants it immaculate.

There are a lot of ways to remove Tumbleweed. We will be mentioning all of them below.

1. You can pick up a zonai fan from the ground with the help of Ultrahand. Hit to activate it and use it to blow all the Tumbleweed away. This is a bit slow but highly effective method that doesn’t cost you a single item.

2. You can also use Tulin’s Gust ability in addition to a zonai fan to improve efficiency. However, Tulin’s ability takes a bit to recharge.

3. You can also burn Tumbleweed with the help of Fire Fruits and Arrows. This method will cost you items, and Tumbleweed takes a lot of time to burn.

4. You can use Yunobo’s Charge ability to burn groups of tumbleweeds in one go. It is free but takes some time to recharge.

5. The last method involves picking up weed with Ultrahand (you can attach them together) and throwing them off the cliff. This is the second-best method after the fan one.

No matter what method you employ, you must remove every single piece of Tumbleweed before reporting to Barles again. This will complete The Great Tumbleweed Purge side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Quest Rewards

Barles will give you a Royal Shield as a reward for helping her clean the mountain.