The Evil Within Collectibles Locations ‘Every Nook and Cranny Guide



Death lurks in every nook of The Evil Within and while the fear of death urges players to rush through each area, the game has a good number of collectibles to find.

Players will come across Sebastian’s personal documents, random documents, newspapers, audiotapes, and map fragments.

The Evil Within Collectibles Guide

Finding every collectible in the game unlocks Every Nook and Cranny Achievement/Trophy. In this guide, I’m going to share locations of all these collectibles so you don’t miss a thing about Sebastian’s past and in–game happenings.

Chapter #1 – An Emergency Call

Document #1

Location: After escaping the Sadist, you’ll drop down into the water. Climb up the ravel and come out of the water to find a dead body on a wheelchair. You’ll find your first document on this dead body.

Document #2

Location: After collecting Document #1, head inside a room on the far right–side and climb up the ladder. On the upper level, you’ll come across a computer sitting on a table in a fenced area. Check this computer table for this collectible.

Chapter #2 – Remnants

Newspaper #1

Location: When you first wake up in the Save Room, check the table right next to your bed to find this collectible.

Map Fragment #1

Location: When you first wake up in the Save Room, go to the Upgrade Chair and look directly behind it to find the collectible.

Personal Document #1

Location: You will come across a small wooden shack with a bloody door. You need to head inside and find this collectible sitting on a wooden table right next to a mirror – a mirror which will teleport you to the Save Room.

Newspaper #2

Location: During your visit to the Save Room in this chapter, check the newspaper stand opposite of your nurse’s counter to find this collectible.

Missing Person Poster #1

Location: During your visit to the Save Room in this chapter, check the notice board opposite of your nurse’s counter to find this collectible.

Document #3

Location: You will come across a wooden building with fire lit outside it. You need to check the area near the fire to find this collectible.

Map Fragment #2

Location: You’ll come across a building with heaps of sacks lying outside. You need to enter this building and search the couch to find this map fragment.

Map Fragment #3

Location: At the very end of this chapter, you’ll come across a large number of mutants near a large fire. You need to go to the area opposite of the large fire to come across a small opened wooden shack. Head inside the shack and you’ll find the collectible sitting on a wooden chair.

Chapter #3 – Claws of the Horde

Personal Document #2

Location: Just as the chapter starts, head inside the first unlocked door on the right–side and then head inside a bloody door on the left corner. Inside this room, you’ll come across this collectible.

Map Fragment #4

Location: This is located in the same area from where you received Personal Document #2.

Missing Person Poster #2

Location: During your visit to the Save Room in this chapter, check the Notice Board near the nurse’s counter to find this collectible.

Newspaper #3

Location: During your visit to the Save Room in this chapter, check the Newspaper Stand near the nurse’s counter to find this collectible.

Audiotape #1

Location: During a cut–scene, the doctor will distract the mutants and go inside a building. You need to get inside this building and go to the upper floor.

While on the upper floor, head inside the room located near the terrace to find the audiotape sitting on a sofa.

Chapter #4 – The Patient

Map Fragment #5

Location: You need to head inside the building shown in the image below to find the map fragment inside.

Personal Document #3

Location: In the starting area, head inside the wooden shack with a bloody door to get this collectible.

Newspaper #4

Location: During your visit to the Save Room during this chapter, check the newspaper stand near the nurse’s counter to find this collectible.

Missing Person Poster #3

Location: During your visit to the Save Room during this chapter, check the notice board near the nurse’s counter to find this collectible.

Map Fragment #6

Location: During your visit to the Save Room during this chapter, go to your room and find the map lying on the floor.

Map Fragment #7

Location: During your visit to the Save Room during this chapter, the nurse will complain that there are many new admissions, but not a single discharge.

Keep on following the nurse and a door will open on the left–side. Head inside this room and check the sink on the left–side to find this collectible.

Document #4

Location: After collecting Personal Document #3, go opposite and head inside the building. Inside, you’ll be told how to go through narrow gaps.

Go through the narrow gap and find this collectible lying on a bed with rugged curtains.

Chapter #5 – Inner Recesses

Personal Document #4

Location: At the very beginning of this chapter, head inside the bloody door and grab the collectible.

Newspaper #5

Location: During your visit to the Save Room in this chapter, check the nurse’s counter to find this newspaper.

Map Fragment #8

Location: Just as the chapter starts, check the corner opposite of the door shown in the image to find this map fragment.

Document #5

Location: During the three–door puzzle, head inside the room with a sketch of a large brain on the wall to find this collectible.

Audiotape #2

Location: During the three–door puzzle, you will come across an audiotape sitting on a desk inside one room.

Map Fragment #9

Location: After meeting up with Joseph, you’ll see a greenish bloody door inside a room with chequerboard floor. You need to check the area opposite the bloody door to find the map fragment.

Newspaper #6

Location: After collecting the Map Fragment #9, head inside the bloody door and go to the Save Room. Once inside the Save Room, check the newspaper stand to find this collectible.

Personal Document #5

Location: You’ll come across a bloody door with statue of a goddess standing on a bed in a pool of blood. Right next to this statue is a personal document.

Map Fragment #10

Location: You’ll come across a bloody door with statue of a goddess standing on a bed in a pool of blood. Right next to this statue is a map fragment lying on the ground.

Newspaper #7

Location: Head back to the Save Room once again and check the newspaper stand to find this collectible.

Missing Person Poster #4

Location: Head back to the Save Room once again and check the notice board to find this collectible.

Chapter #6 – Losing Grip on Ourselves

Newspaper #8

Location: After waking up in the Save Room, check the table in front of you to find this Newspaper.

Map Fragment #11

Location: You need to get in front of the Save Room door [as shown in the screenshot] and search the area opposite of it to find this Map Fragment lying on the ground.

Personal Document #6

Location: After grabbing the Map Fragment #11, head inside the bloody door and grab the Personal Document off a cabinet.

Newspaper #9

Location: After grabbing the Personal Document #6 interact with the mirror in the room and get to the Save Room. Once you’re in the Save Room, go to the newsstand and grab the newspaper.

Audiotape #3

Location: After arriving at the Marketplace with Jacob, take the right path and you’ll come across this collectible sitting on a table. Check out the screenshot below for more information!

Map Fragment #12

Location: While you’re with Joseph, you’ll seek shelter in a room before the mutants’ attack. While in this room, check the desk near the bloodily body to find this Map Fragment.

Newspaper #10

Location: In the Save Room, check the newsstand in the main hall to find this collectible.

Missing Person Poster #5

Location: In the Save Room, check the notice board to find this collectible.

Document #6

Location: As Joseph is inspecting the structure with two horses, check the threshold to find this document.

Document #7

Location: You need to get to the location shown in the screenshot to find this collectible.

Document #8

Location: After grabbing the Document #7, follow the narrow tunnel ahead and find this collectible near a dead body.

Chapter #7 – The Keeper

Map Fragment #13

Location: After heading inside the Church with Joseph, check the wooden pulpit to find this Map Fragment.

Document #9

Location: After getting the Old Lithograph, head inside the newly opened room and check the table to find this collectible.

Personal Document #7

Location: In the area where you need to place three tiles, head inside the bloody door on the right side to find this collectible.

Newspaper #11

Location: After grabbing the Personal Document #7, go to the Save Room and check the newsstand to find this collectible.

Missing Person Poster #6

Location: After grabbing the Personal Document #7, go to the Save Room and check the notice board to find this poster.

Audiotape #4

Location: In the area where you need to place three tiles, take the path down on the right side and you’ll find this Audiotape on a desk in front of a spiked structure.

Chapter #8 – A Planted Seed Will Grow

Audio Tape #5

Location: After squeezing through the small gap, you’ll find this Audio Tape on the left side.

Document #10

Location: You’ll come across a dead-body stuck in spikes – must’ve triggered the trap. Anyway, search the area before the dead-body to find this Document.

Map Fragment #14

Location: Progress through the chapter till the point where you’re teleported back to the hospital alley. Once you’re teleported, check the behind you to find this Map Fragment.

Personal Document #8

Location: You’ll come across a stretcher in the large circular room with the Personal Document placed on top of it.

Document #11

Location: In the same circular room from where you acquired Personal Document #8, there is a strange machine with this Document sitting on it.

Chapter #9 – The Cruelest Intentions

Newspaper #12

Location: After waking up in the Save Room, interact with Ruvik’s family picture on the wall followed by checking the nurse’s desk to find this Newspaper.

Map Fragment #15

Location: After Ruvik emerges out from a Sunflower, you’ll be teleported to another area. Once you’re in the new area, check your immediate right side to find this Map Fragment.

Personal Document #9

Location: After entering the mansion, head inside the bloody door on the left side to find this Personal Document sitting right next to the mirror.

Missing Person Poster #7

Location: After collecting the Personal Document #9, interact with the mirror to travel to the Save Room. Once you’re in the Save Room, check the noticeboard to find this Missing Person Poster.

Newspaper #13

Location: After collecting the Personal Document #9, interact with the mirror to travel to the Save Room. Once you’re in the Save Room, check the newsstand to find this Newspaper.

Document #12

Location: After entering the mansion, check the Dining Room on the left side to find this Document.

Document #13

Location: After entering the mansion, go to the upper floor and head inside the door on the left. From there, turn right and once again enter the door on the left to find this Document on a desk.

Map Fragment #16

Location: Once inside the Mansion, travel to the upper floor and check the room containing a bathtub to find this Map Fragment in plain sight.

Audio Tape #6

Location: After grabbing the Map Fragment #16, come out of Ruvik’s room and head right to follow the hallway till the end. Head inside the door at the end to find this Audio Tape sitting on a desk.

Document #14

Location: This collectible is unmissable!

Map Fragment #17

Location: After the sequence where giant heads will try to squeeze you, you’ll come across a new area. Once you’re in the new area, check the desk in front of you to find this Map Fragment.

Chapter #10 – The Craftsmen Tools

Document #15

Location: After coming down the ladder, you will come across a bloody door. Before heading inside, check the table on the left side to find this Document.

Newspaper #14

Location: After grabbing the Document #15, head inside the bloody door and go to the Save Room. Once you’re inside the Save Room, check the newsstand to find this Newspaper.

Map Fragment #18

Location: After inserting the battery, you’ll have to go down the ladder. But before going down, head inside the room on the left side of the ladder to find this Map Fragment.

Map Fragment #19

Location: You’ll come across a room with three glowing stampers. Avoid being hit and climb up the ladder on the right side. Once you’re up, you’ll have to crawl your way through a couple of rooms. During your crawling session, you’ll come across this Map Fragment leaning against a wall.

Audio Tape #7

Location: After being teleported to a couple of hallways, you’ll see hospital stretchers floating in the air. After this sequence, head inside the room on the left side and check the bed located on the left side to find this Audio Tape.

Personal Document #10

Location: After listening to Audio Tape #7, keep on following the path and you’ll come across another bloody door. Head inside the door and grab the Personal File off a strange machine.

Missing Person Poster #8

Location: After grabbing the Personal Document #10, interact with the mirror and once you’re in the Save Room, check the noticeboard to find this Missing Person Poster.

Newspaper #15

Location: After grabbing the Personal Document #10, interact with the mirror and once you’re in the Save Room, check the counter to find this Newspaper.

Map Fragment #20

Location: After escaping the Shrieking Beast, you’ll again come to Ruvik’s Mansion. Once there, check the threshold of the bloody door on the left side to find this.

Missing Person Poster #9

Location: After being thrown in the new area, you’ll hear someone knocking at the bloody door. Interact with the door and you’ll be teleported to the Save Room. Once you’re there, check the noticeboard to find the Missing Person Poster.

Newspaper #16

Location: After being thrown in the new area, you’ll hear someone knocking at the bloody door. Interact with the door and you’ll be teleported to the Save Room. Once you’re there, check the newsstand to find this Newspaper.

Chapter #11 – Reunion

Map Fragment #21

Location: While you’re in the demolished building, you’ll come across a room with a jukebox in it. You need to head inside the room adjacent to this room to find this Map Fragment and Magnum (Weapon).

Missing Person Poster #10

Location: After arriving in the Save Room, check the noticeboard on the wall to find this collectible.

Newspaper #17

Location: After arriving in the Save Room, check the newsstand to find this Newspaper.

Map Fragment #22

Location: After traveling through the yellow rail-car, drop down and check your corners to find this Map Fragment. Note that you’ll have to crouch to reach this collectible.

Personal Document #11

Location: After arriving in the office, head inside the bloody door and check the stands right in front of you to find this Personal File.

Audio Tape #8

Location: In the same area from where you found Personal Document #11, head out of the bloody door into the office and check the farthest left corner to find this Audio Tape.

Map Fragment #23

Location: During the sequence where Sebastian will ask Kidman about nosebleeds, you need to go through the door and check the narrow alleyway on the left side to find this Map Fragment right next to a statue.

Personal Document #12

Location: After seeing Joseph going near the large bus, drop down the ladder and head inside the bloody door to find this Personal File.

Newspaper #18

Location: After grabbing the Personal Document #12, interact with the mirror and you’re inside the Save Room, check the newsstand to find this Newspaper.

Chapter #12 – The Ride

Map Fragment #24

Location: You need to head inside the ambulance to find this Map Fragment inside.

Chapter #13 – Causalities

Personal Document #13

Location: After the brief cut-scene, follow Joseph and you’ll see this Personal File in plain sight.

Newspaper #19

Location: Pick up the Personal Document #13 and you’ll be teleported to the Save Room. Check the newsstand there to find this Newspaper.

Missing Person Poster #11

Location: After dropping down a couple of times, you’ll come across a bloody door which will once again teleport you to the Save Room. Check the noticeboard there to find this poster.

Map Fragment #25

Location: Near the end of the level, you’ll come across a hallway with stains of blood on the floor. In this hallway, one of the rooms contains the Map Fragment sitting on a table.

Chapter #14 – Ulterior Motives

Map Fragment #26

Location: In the subway area, you need to enter the area right next to the Ticket Counter and head towards the rear-most room to find this Map Fragment.

Personal Document #14

Location: Down in the subway area, you’ll come across a bloody door on the left side. Head inside this door to pick this up off a toilet seat.

Missing Person Poster #12

Location: After grabbing the Personal Document #14, interact with the mirror to head inside the Save Room. Once there, check the noticeboard to find the poster.

Newspaper #20

Location: After grabbing the Personal Document #14, interact with the mirror to head inside the Save Room. Once there, check the newsstand to find the Newspaper.

Personal Document #15

Location: After disabling the electricity trap using a switch, you’ll come across a bloody door on the left side. Head inside this room and grab the Personal File from a strange-looking machine.

Missing Person Poster #13

Location: After grabbing the Personal Document #15, head inside the Save Room and check the noticeboard to find this poster.

Newspaper #21

Location: After grabbing the Personal Document #15, head inside the Save Room and check the backside of the main counter to find this Newspaper.

Map Fragment #27

Location: Keep on progressing through the chapter and you’ll come across another bloody door on the left side. Head inside this door to find the last Map Fragment of this chapter.

Chapter #15 – An Evil Within

Personal Document #16

Location: After waking up in the Save Room, check the counter to find this Personal Document.

Missing Person Poster #14

Location: After waking up in the Save Room, check the noticeboard to find this Missing Person Poster.

Note : Missing Person Poster #15 can only be found by playing Chapter #2 of New Game Plus.

Audio Tape #9

Location: After going down a couple of staircases and a long ladder, you’ll come to a hallway with a fenced door. In this hallway, there is another narrow hallway with an Audio Tape sitting on top of a barrel.

Document #16

Location: This is located in the same area from where you acquired the very first Document; right next to a wheelchair.

Audio Tape #10

Location: After going up the circular stairway, head inside the first door on the right and listen to the last Audio Tape of the game.

Map Fragment #28

Location: After coming out of the elevator, head outside and take the door on your immediate left. Go down the staircase and keep on following the path to reach the last collectible of The Evil Within.

