5 Best Elder Scrolls Blades Weapons

The Elder Scrolls: Blades contain a diverse category of weapons, each possessing different attributes, making them an ideal choice against beasts of all sizes in every dungeon in the game. The only question remains: which is the best weapon you should choose? However, the answer to this is hidden in your play style.

If you want a rough playstyle, greatswords would be perfect for you, but if you prefer more of a ninja style, you always have daggers to choose from, war hammers if you want a good DPS, and axes if you want cleaving damage.

We have put forth five of the best weapons and relevant enchantments you can equip in Elder Scrolls Blades and boost your gameplay. So, without any further ado, let’s break into it!

5. Orcish Warhammer

Damage 82 DPS 137 Block 68

Orcish Warhammer is a heavy, bashing weapon that is commonly found as loot or can also be crafted. The only condition to get this weapon is to be at player level 13.

Belonging to the heavy weapon class, Orcish Warhammer goes best with combat enchantment, increasing damage against blocking targets as you level up.

4. Boneshaver

Damage 117 DPS 259 Block 88

The Boneshaver can be obtained during the Resolution quest after defeating Redguard Azzin in Elder Scrolls Blade. This rare elven weapon can cut through any foe, giving them high damage. As for the weapon, it can be upgraded to 10 levels in total; with each level, you get increased damage and DPS stats.

Once you have maxed out your Boneshaver, it’s time to enchant it. We recommend going for speed or fire enchantment, making you versatile against all enemies.

3. Daedric Greatsword

Damage 160 DPS 266 Block 135

The slashing Daedric Greatsword is a common weapon in Elder Scroll Blades that can easily be collected from loot or crafted at the blacksmith once you’re at player level 39. The unique curve style of this sword makes it a perfect choice against bosses.

With everything else being said, once you get your hands on the sword, max it out and equip combat enchantment on it to increase the damage given.

2. Dragonbone Dagger

Damage 108 DPS 371 Block 50

The beautiful, fast, and deadly Dragonbone Dagger is rare and hard to find in Elder Scrolls Blades. The hard way of getting your hands on this weapon is by exploring every loot, but the easier way would be to craft it at a smithy.

Owing to its lightweight and slashing ability, this is best for players who prefer mobility during enemy encounters. Max out the weapon level first and pair it with poison enchantment to turn your character into a deadly assassin.

1. Breathtaker

Damage 247 DPS 458 Block 216

Moving to the next legendary heavy-slashing weapon that can only be purchased from Sigil’s Shop for 899 Sigils. One of the best things about Breathtaker is that it increases damage against blocking targets by 157 and reduces the maximum stamina and magicka of the target by 53.

To get this weapon, you must be at player level 45. Though this weapon does not require any enchantment as it is powerful alone, you can still use shock enhancement to further decrease your enemy’s health and Magicka with an easy slash.