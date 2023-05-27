Call of Duty: WWII Zombies The Darkest Shore Easter Egg Guide, All Puzzles, Boss Fight (Updated) (Complete Easter Egg)

Call of Duty: WWII The Darkest Shore features an elaborative Easter Egg that requires you to complete multiple steps. These steps involve Turning On Power, Activating Pack-a-Punch, solving a handful of puzzles, and defeating bosses. Our The Darkest Shore Easter Egg Guide has everything you possibly need to complete it.

The Darkest Shore Easter Egg Steps

Aside from trying to survive for as long as you possibly can, the Main Objective of Zombie Maps has always been to complete the Easter Egg. Upon successful completion of The Darkest Shore Easter Egg, you will unlock ‘Making History’ and ‘Black Winds to Darker Lands’ Achievements/Trophies.

How to Turn On Power

In order to turn on the power, you need to activate two Power Switches located on the map. Both of these Power Switches are fairly easy to find so you will not have to spend a whole lot of time to activate the power. The first Power Switch is located inside the U-Boat Pens and the second one is located inside the Artillery Bunker. Activate both of them to turn on the power.

Activate Pack-a-Punch

Once you have turned on the power, the next thing that you need to do is to activate the Pack-a-Punch machine. In order to do so, you need to ride the Minecart from a total of three different locations. It is important to note that while you will be on the Minecart ride, Bombers will attack your character. Bombers are zombies that explode upon getting closer to a player. You can check out our General Darkest Shore Guide by heading over to the link!

In addition to this, you will also be provided with the option to acquire Elektroschnalles. It is important to note that you can easily change the route of Minecarts by interacting with a switch located at the entrance of the Minecart Arena. What you basically need to do is to take the rides in any order:

Bunker #1 (Graben) to Beach (Strand)

Beach (Strand) to U-Boat Pens (U-Boot Hohle)

U-Boat Pens (U-Boot Hohle) to Bunker #1 (Graben)

Once you are done with the rides, what you need to do is to head towards Bunker #3 where you will be asked to insert all the Elektroschnalles in a machine. With all three Elektroschnalles placed in the machine, you will see Pack-a-Punch emerge out of the elevator.

Acquiring Ripsaw and Upgrading

After turning on the power, head inside the Artillery Bunker and acquire the Saw Handle from a desk on the right-hand side of the Armor Purchase Station. From there, you need to head over to Bunker #3 and pick up the Sawn Blade off a corpse – on the right-hand side of the MP-40 Wallbuy.

With both the parts at your disposal, you need to head over to the Crafting Station located on the left-hand side of the Armor Purchase Station inside the Tunnel – between the U-Boat Pens and Bunker #3. Successfully doing so should allow you to purchase the Ripsaw from the Crafting Bench for 2,500 Jolts.

Once you have purchased Ripsaw for 2,500 Jolts, you need to equip it and find an enemy. What you basically need to do is to land a Heavy Attack on the enemy. You can do so by pressing and holding the ADS button. While you are in the Heavy Attack animation, you need to press and hold the ‘Interact’ button to pull out that enemy’s spine.

You need to continue doing it until you successfully pull out the spine with a battery inside – the sparks inside the spine should tell you everything you need to know. With the charged spine at your disposal, you need to head to the Crafting Table and place it there. After that, kill zombies in its vicinity to charge it up. Once fully charged, you should be able to receive the Upgraded Version for 500 Jolts.

Acquiring the Head

You need to head over to the area where Pack-a-Punch is located and look for a hanging corpse near the cliff. What you need to do is to use your Ripsaw to cut off the corpse’s head and let it fall on the ground. After acquiring the head, you need to head over to the U-Boat Pen and place the head onto the Corpse Gate.

Once done, you need to kill zombies near the Corpse Gate in order to charge it. After you have successfully charged it, you will hear Dr. Straub talking with fires erupting from the ground. At this point, you need to make sure that you survive until the fire fades away from three valves inside the area.

After the fire fades, you need to turn the valves and repeat the complete process a total of three times to gain access to the Corpse Gate. After opening the Corpse Gate, you will see a Brenner spawn on the other side. At this point, you will hear Dr. Straub again. You should be able to see aircrafts spawn and shoot down the island.

What you essentially need to do is to shoot down the aircrafts using the Flak Gun. You need to enter the Freezer and use the Terminal in order to spawn a Friendly Bomber. It is important to note that this Friendly Bomber will get attacked by other zombies. What you need to do here is to ensure that the Bomber stays alive and escort it to Artillery Gun inside the Bunker. By doing so, your Friendly Bomber will place an item in the canister, allowing you to charge it.

Radio

In order to assemble the Radio, you will need to collect a few parts. The first piece is acquired by using the Ranged Ripsaw to shoot the corpse directly above Schildblitz and the second piece is located on the corpse near Laufenblitz. With both pieces at your disposal, you need to make your way towards the Radio Tower located near the Artillery Bunker and place the Radio.

Once done, you need to activate the Radio to trigger another audio sequence. Doing so will also cause Destroyers to spawn on the Shore. Head towards the Artillery Bunker (the Battery inside) and acquire kills near it to charge the Battery and the Artillery Gun. The reason why you need to charge the Artillery Gun is to eliminate three Destroyers on the Shore.

Picking Up the Monk Head

In order to acquire the Monk Head, you need to enter the Minecart Tunnels from the Green Area and head towards the Red Area. Keep your eyes peeled for a hole in the right-hand-side wall that you should be able to destroy by causing a Bomber to explode near it. Once done, continue ahead and take the track again followed by pressing the ‘Interact’ button to head inside the hole.

Once you are inside the hole, you should be able to acquire the Monk Head from the right-hand-side section of the room. Now you need to head to the U-Boat Pens and place the Monk’s Head on the left terminal. This should allow you to learn about a puzzle related to three Sons of Nerthus.

Finding the Three Sons of Nerthus

To find the first son, you need to head to the Flak Gun located on the cliffside area and destroy the boulder in the distance. In order to acquire the son, trace your steps back to the Spawn Area and place it inside the door in the Ancient Room.

To find the second son, you need to kill an enemy using Ripsaw’s Heavy Melee Attack which will allow you to acquire a Red Charged Spine. With the item at your disposal, you need to head to the Freezer and provide it to the Monk. This will cause a Friendly Zombie to spawn. This zombie will proceed towards the Spawn Area, dive into the water, and return with the second son. Like the first one, you need to place the second son in the door inside the Ancient Room.

To find the third and final son, you need to use Ranged Ripsaw again but to destroy red cliffs scattered around the map. There are around 7-8 red cliffs on the map in total and only one of them will drop the final son. Acquire it and place it in the door inside the Ancient Room as well. Placing all three Sons of Nerthus will allow you to gain access to the Ritual Room.

Spawning the Pest Zombie

For this step, you need to carry a Pest Spine to the Monk which will cause it to spawn a Friendly Pest. After spawning it, you need to use the Ranged Ripsaw in order to reflect Saw Blades off the colored fuses. The idea is to ensure that the fuse and the Pest has the same color. Another important thing that you need to know is that other enemies will hit your Friendly Pest.

The First Reflection Needs to be From the Teal Fuses Near the Submarines

The Second Reflection Needs to be From the Yellow Fuses (Yellow to Purple to Pest) Near the Corpse Gate

The Third Reflection Needs to From the Teal Fuses (Teal to Yellow to Pest) between Bunker #3 and Bluffs

The Final Reflection Needs to be Near the Artillery Bunker (Yellow to Purple to Pest) above the M1941 Wallbuy

One important thing that you need to do note is that, sometimes, you will have to reflect the Saw Blade off two fuses before hitting the Friendly Pest. Once you have successfully done everything mentioned above, head back to the U-Boat Pens and reflect Saw Blade one last time off the Yellow Fuse (Yellow to Purple to Pest) to complete the step.

Friendly Meuchler

After the previous step, you need to head over to the Ancient Room and eliminate all the Pests in the area. Continue to hit the Pests until you manage to kill the Charged One which will cause it to drop its head. You need to pick up the head and place it on a hook located in the room.

Once you are done, you need to take a Meuchler Spine to the Monk Head which will cause it to spawn a Friendly Meuchler. Immediately after it spawns, it will hide itself somewhere on map shrouded by a dense fog. What you basically need to do is to listen to its shrieks in order to find it and melee him. Repeat the process a total of three times to make him disappear.

At this point, you need to head to the Ancient Room and kill all the Meuchlers in the area. Eventually, you will come across a Charged Meuchler. Killing this Charged Meuchler will cause its head to fall down which you need to place on a hook in the room.

Wüstling

For this step, you need to take a Wüstling Spine and take it to the Monk Head in order to spawn a Friendly Wüstling. What you essentially need to do is to take the W-zombie to Kugelblitz and let it take the perk. From there, head over to the Artillery Bunker and let him acquire Faustblitz. One important thing to note here is that the W-zombie will sometimes try to head towards other perks. If you see such a thing happen, shoot him to force him to change directions.

From Faustblitz, you need to take him to Laufenblitz and then to Lebenblitz. After this, if you do not see the W-zombie jump into a hole in the wall, repeat the entire process again. After this, head to the Ancient Room again and kill the Charged Wüstling to place its head on a hook in the room.

Acquiring Barbarossa’s Pommel

For this step, you need to acquire the Monk Head from the Freezer and place it on the hook inside the Ancient Room. After this, you need to kill all the zombies in the area to make the Barbarossa’s Pommel spawn in statue’s hands. What you need to do is to throw the Pommel at the Radio you assembled earlier. Once you are ready to face off the boss, make sure all your squadmates interact with the Radio at the same time.

The Darkest Shore Boss Fight

For the boss fight, you need to head over to the Beach and kill all the Super Meuchlers to gain access to Minecarts. Take the Minecart to head over to the U-Boat Pens and fight off Super Meuchlers and normal enemies to stay alive in the fire. From there, take the Minecart to the Bunkers.

Once in the Bunkers, acquire anything that you need to prepare for another round with Super Meuchlers and normal enemies. From there, head back to the Beach and repeat the same process again. Once you have eliminated all the Super Meuchlers, the ending cut-scene will trigger and you will unlock the Trophy/Achievement.

This is all we have in our Call of Duty: WWII Zombies The Darkest Shore Easter Egg Guide. If there is anything else that you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!