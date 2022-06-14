The Cycle: Frontier Printing Recipes Guide

You will be spending a lot of time farming resources to print (craft) items in The Cycle: Frontier. You might not find the need to print weapons and armor early on but as you advance, being able to print a specific piece of equipment will give your character a massive boost in the game.

Not to mention that some high-level items can only be printed. There is no other way to obtain them except by understanding how the crafting mechanics work in The Cycle: Frontier.

You will naturally need a printing recipe first to know its required resources. Once you are all set, just head over to the Gear Printer at the Prospect Station to begin printing. Do note that printing takes time. Armor, for example, takes the most time to print. Consumables on the other hand take the least amount of time to print.

It is highly recommended to print rare backpacks and armor as soon as possible. They will help you stack more printing resources when farming in dangerous areas.

The following guide will list all of the major printing recipes you need to know in The Cycle: Frontier.

The Cycle: Frontier Printing Recipes

Weapon Recipes

KARMA-1: 1,085,000 K-Marks, 75x Letium Clot, 10x Meteor Core, 25x Interactive Screen, and 3x Alpha Crusher Heart

KOMRAD: 993,000 K-Marks, 30x Nic Oil Cannister, 10x Meteor Core, 40x Derelict Explosives, and 8x Crusher Flesh

Zeus Beam: 902,000 K-Marks, 3x Alpha Crusher Heart, 10x Meteor Core, 3x Gyroscope, 10x Savage Marauder Flesh



Attachment Recipes

All Muzzle Suppressors: 4,900 K-Marks, 5x Hydraulic Piston, 1x Smart Mesh, and 3x Aluminum Scrap

All Magazines: 8,000 K-Marks, 5x Hydraulic Pistons, 2x Co-Tec Multitools, and 1x Clear Veltecite

Holographic Sight: 1,200 K-Marks, 2x Hardened Metals, and 1x Optic Glass

6x and 8x Optics: 8,000 K-Marks, 2x Print Resin, and 3x Optic Glass

4x Optic: 4,300 K-Marks, 1x Print Resin, and 2x Optic Glass

2-4x Variable Optic: 8,000 K-Marks, 2x Print Resin, and 3x Optic Glass

Tactical Foregrip: 8,000 K-Marks, 5x Hydraulic Pistons, 2x Co-Tec Multitools, and 1x Clear Veltecite

MKM Ultralight Stock: 8,000 K-Marks, 1x Shock Absorber, and 2x Co-Tec Multitools

Ultralight Stock: 8,000 K-Marks, 1x Shock Absorber, and 1x Miniature Reactor

Ultralight Stock: 8,000 K-Marks, 1x Shock Absorber, and 1x Miniature Reactor



Armor Recipes

Helmet

Exotic Helmet: 51,000 K-Marks, 2x Interactive Screen, 1x Gyroscope, 1x Crusher Hide

51,000 K-Marks, 2x Interactive Screen, 1x Gyroscope, 1x Crusher Hide Epic Helmet: 23,000 K-Marks, 5x Radio Equipment, 1x Hardened Bone Plates

23,000 K-Marks, 5x Radio Equipment, 1x Hardened Bone Plates Rare Helmet: 7,600 K-Marks, 2x Aluminum Scrap, and 2x Rattler Skin

7,600 K-Marks, 2x Aluminum Scrap, and 2x Rattler Skin Uncommon Helmet: 1,700 K-Marks, 2x Hardened Metals, and 5x Spinal Base

Restoration Helmet

Rare Restoration Helmet: 7,600 K-Marks, 2x Aluminum Scrap, 2x Glowy Brightcap Mushroom, and 2x Rattler Skin

7,600 K-Marks, 2x Aluminum Scrap, 2x Glowy Brightcap Mushroom, and 2x Rattler Skin Uncommon Restoration Helmet: 1,700 K-Marks, 2x Hardened Metals, 2x Brightcap Mushroom, and 4x Spinal Base

Tactical Helmet

Rare Tactical Helmet: 7,600 K-Marks, 2x Aluminum Scrap, 1x Interactive Screen, and 2x Rattler Skin

7,600 K-Marks, 2x Aluminum Scrap, 1x Interactive Screen, and 2x Rattler Skin Uncommon Tactical Helmet: 1,700 K-Marks, 2x Hardened Metals, 2x Electronic Cables, and 4x Spinal Base

Shield

Exotic Shield: 103,000 K-Marks, 6x Print Resin, 1x Pure Focus Crystal, and 2x Crusher Hide

103,000 K-Marks, 6x Print Resin, 1x Pure Focus Crystal, and 2x Crusher Hide Epic Shield: 46,000 K-Marks, 3x Smart Mesh, 1x Titan Ore, and 3x Hardened Bone Plates

46,000 K-Marks, 3x Smart Mesh, 1x Titan Ore, and 3x Hardened Bone Plates Rare Shield: 15,000 K-Marks, 2x Zero Systems CPU, 2x Cloudy Veltecite, and 5x Rattler Skin

15,000 K-Marks, 2x Zero Systems CPU, 2x Cloudy Veltecite, and 5x Rattler Skin Uncommon Shield: 2,000 K-Marks, 2x Polymetallic Prefabricate, and 5x Spinal Base

Restoration Shield

Uncommon Restoration Shield: 2,000 K-Marks, 2x Polymetallic Prefabricate, 2x Brightcap Mushroom, and 5x Spinal Base

2,000 K-Marks, 2x Polymetallic Prefabricate, 2x Brightcap Mushroom, and 5x Spinal Base Rare Restoration Shield: 15,000 K-Marks, 2x Zero Systems CPU, 2x Glowy Brightcap Mushroom, and 5x Rattler Skin

Tactical Shield

Rare Tactical Shield: 15,000 K-Marks, 2x Zero Systems CPU, 1x Pale Ivy Blossom, and 5x Rattler Skin

15,000 K-Marks, 2x Zero Systems CPU, 1x Pale Ivy Blossom, and 5x Rattler Skin Uncommon Tactical Shield: 2,000 K-Marks, 2x Polymetallic Prefabricate, 2x Waterweed Filament, and 5x Spinal Base

Utility Recipes

Backpack

Heavy Duty Backpack: 12,000 K-Marks, 1x Smart Mesh, 1x Dustbloom, and 1x Titan Ore

12,000 K-Marks, 1x Smart Mesh, 1x Dustbloom, and 1x Titan Ore Large Backpack: 6,100 K-Marks, 2x Textiles, 1x Pale Ivy Blossom, and 3x Altered Nickel

6,100 K-Marks, 2x Textiles, 1x Pale Ivy Blossom, and 3x Altered Nickel Medium Backpack: 2,700 K-Marks, 2x Polymetallic Prefabricate, and 2x Altered Nickel

Oil Pump Beacon: 49,000 K-Marks, 12x Hydraulic Pistons, 12x Aluminum Scraps, and 200x ICA Scrip

Orbital Cannon Beacon: 49,000 K-Marks, 6x Derelict Explosives, 4x Interactive Screens, 1x Unique Data Drive, and 200x Osiris Scrip



Consumable Recipes

Audio Decoy: 200 K-Marks, 2x Electronic Cables, and 2x Hardened Metals

Combat Medkit: 460 K-Marks, 2x Medical Supplies, 3x Waterweed Filament, and 1x Pale Ivy Blossom

Combat Stim: 460 K-Marks, 2x Old Medicine, 2x Waterweed Filament, and 1x Pale Ivy Blossom

Gas Grenade: 300 K-Marks, 1x Toxic Glands, and 2x Hardened Metals

Strong Stim: 300 K-Marks, 1x Old Medicine, 1x Brightcap Mushroom, and 1x Waterweed Filament