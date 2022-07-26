There is no doubt that The Cycle: Frontier has a plethora of resources to pursue, but trust us when we say that the Pale Ivy Blossom is one of the harder ones to locate. So, if you’re having trouble finding it, you’re not alone. Don’t sweat it; in this guide, we’ll highlight The Cycle: Frontier Pale Ivy Blossom Locations.

The Cycle: Frontier Pale Ivy Blossom Locations

To begin, the Pale Ivy Blossom is a flamboyant white flower with a contrasting inner purple surface. It’s a rare plant resource that grows around trees and clings to cliffs or walls in overgrown and abandoned areas.

The quest Field Research Part 6 requires you to deliver three Pale Ivy Blossoms, so you’d be definitely on the lookout for them.

They are not only required for crafting a number of materials but also are also valuable if sold. To be more specific, each Pale Ivy Blossom is worth 427 Krypto Marks.

The Pale Ivy Blossom is mostly found in the dense jungle areas across the maps. Some may be higher up in a tree, while others may be closer to the ground, so make sure to look around.

Bright Sands Pale Ivy Blossom Locations

On Bright Sands, the Pale Ivy Blossom will most likely spawn in the Jungle area. However, there is a good amount of Pale Ivy Blossom in the Dig Site and Water Facility areas. Simply visit these locations, and if you’re patient enough, you’ll find a few Pale Ivy Blossoms.

Crescent Falls Pale Ivy Blossom Locations

The Fallen Tree in Crescent Falls has a great deal of Pale Ivy Blossom. Aside from that, the South of Lakeside Building and the East of Hey Fields are hot places to look for Pale Ivy Blossoms.