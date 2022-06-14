Metallic Alloys are one of the essential hard materials in The Cycle: Frontier that serves important purposes for crafting and upgrading weapons and gears. Finding this item can be difficult; however, this process should be straightforward with defined locations. This guide will look at locations where you can discover Metallic Alloys in The Cycle: Frontier and its spawn rates.

The Cycle: Frontier Metallic Alloys Locations

While playing The Cycle: Frontier, players will soon realize that random materials scattered throughout the game’s map are crucial for various purposes and can serve major help while carrying out processes such as upgrading gear and crafting weapons. Metallic Alloys may come off as scrap; however, that will change soon when you observe it as the reoccurring required item in most recipes.

With stronger gear and weapons, players can encounter any opponent and enemy that comes their way while being out in a hostile environment. Therefore, picking Metallic Alloys is crucial. Every Metallic Alloy you obtain weighs 5 kilos, and every stack will hold 10 Metallic Alloys.

Dumpsters have a chance of dropping Metallic Alloys from 7-4%, while Industrial Crate has a 4-2% drop rate for Metallic Alloys.

Bright Sands Metallic Alloys Locations



Luckily, unlike most materials, Metallic Alloys have a decent number of locations where they can spawn, and players can visit from time to time to obtain the item. There are various concentration points for the item on the Bright Sands map.

Metallic alloys can be found in plenty of places, such as Base Camp, South East Uplink, North Uplink Swamp and Swamp Camp, nearby Water Facility, Wood Cutter Camp, Waterfall Lab, nearby Jungle, and around Crashed Ship Site.

Crescent Falls Metallic Alloys Locations



Crescent Map is more significant in size; therefore, it has various spawn locations for Metallic Alloys. Most of the Metallic Alloys spawn locations are close to each other so farming the resource from them can be time-saving.

Metallic Alloys can be found in Green Prospect, Base Camp Power Up Room, Lakeside Building, Geothermal Plant, Favela, Nutrion Farm Processing, Starport Warehouse, Oasis, and around the Pumpkin Field area.