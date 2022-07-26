The Cycle: Frontier Lost Knowledge Quest Guide

There is yet another quest in The Cycle: Frontier, a particularly long one, known as Lost Knowledge. Lost Knowledge is given by Osiris CEO and Lead Researcher. There are total of 5 parts to this quest and each has different objectives. All of them are explained in this guide.

The Cycle: Frontier Lost Knowledge

Lost Knowledge Quest Part 1

Part 1 of this quest has 3 objectives which are explained below:

Objective 1

The first objective requires you to pay a visit to Nutrion Farms Processing found on the Crescent Falls map.

Objective 2

You are required to deliver 10 Rattler Skins. Look for yellow-eyed, spider-looking mobs on either map. These are called rattlers. The Rattler Skins are dropped by these dead rattlers.

Objective 3

You will have to deliver 25 waterweed filaments. As the name suggests, they are found near rivers or any water body on either map.

Rewards

By the completion of part 1 of this quest, you will be rewarded with the following rewards:

380 FP

ICA Scrip x11

Krypto Marks x9400

Lost Knowledge Quest Part 2

Part 2 of this quest is extremely simple and has 3 objectives which are explained below:

Objective 1

On Bright Sands map, there is a jungle. Go to the jungle and you will find a Crashed Osiris Freighter. You have to enter the ship as this is your first objective.

Objective 2

You have to deliver Flight Recorder which is found in the front portion of the ship. Once you find it, extract it and deliver it.

Objective 3

You have to kill 5 creatures in that ship. Look for mobs in the rear portion of the ship. Hunt them down.

Rewards

By the completion of part 2 of this quest, you will be rewarded with the following rewards:

380 FP

ICA Scrip x11

Krypto Marks x9400

Lost Knowledge Quest Part 3

Part 3 of this quest is shorter and has 2 objectives which are explained below:

Objective 1

The first objective requires you to pay a visit to Favela. It is on Crescent Falls (hard map).

Objective 2

For 2nd objective, you have to take 6 prospectors down. But keep in mind that only an Osiris weapon should be used. And you can take them down on any map you like. You can use any of the following weapons:

Scarab Manticore Phasic Lancer ASP Flachette Gun Gorgon Basilisk

Rewards

By the completion of part 3 of this quest, you will be rewarded with the following rewards:

380 FP

ICA Scrip x11

Krypto Marks x7800

Lost Knowledge Quest Part 4

Part 4 of this quest has 3 objectives which are explained below:

Objective 1

You have to go to the Mysterious Cave which is located on the Crescent Falls map. Locating this cave is not so difficult. Head towards the west of Nutrion Farms Processing and you will see a hole in ground. So basically, it is not a cave but a hole in the ground.

Objective 2

On the entrance of Mysterious Cave, you have to eliminate 5 creatures. These could be any creatures.

Objective 3

You have to deliver 10 Clear Veltecite. Veltecite Veins are the source of Clear Veltecites. They can be mined from there. You can use Modded Mineral Scanner to make your job easier. It will help you locate the nodes.

Rewards

By the completion of part 4 of this quest, you will be rewarded with the following rewards:

380 FP

ICA Scrip x11

Krypto Marks x9400

Lost Knowledge Quest Part 5

Part 5 of this quest is shorter and simpler and has 2 objectives which are explained below:

Objective 1

You have to find Lost Scientist as your first objective. On the Crescent Falls map there is a place known as Favela. The Lost Scientist is basically a dead body that would be laying inside a clinic (on the south-eastern side of POI).

Objective 2

You have to fetch his notebook and deliver it. It would be right next to his corpse.

Rewards

By the completion of part 5 of this quest, you will be rewarded with the following rewards: