The Cycle: Frontier Keys Locations, How to Get and Use

This comprehensive guide will explain everything about Keys in The Cycle: Frontier. We will explain in detail how keys work, the different types of keys, and how to use them. Along with that, we will be explaining the locations of all major keys in the Bright Sands and Crescent Fall area of The Cycle: Frontier.

How Keys Work in The Cycle: Frontier

Keys in The Cycle: Frontier are items that are used to unlock rooms and, in those rooms, can be different kinds of loot. Every key varies and inside every room lies a different kind of loot, some better than the others.

Every key can be used an unlimited number of times and doesn’t expire, but you will lose a key if you die. If you don’t want to lose a key even after you die, you can store them in your safe pocket.

Each key weighs 1 kilo and duplicates can be sold for 1000 credits each.

Different Types of Keys in The Cycle: Frontier

There are several different types of keys in The Cycle: Frontier and can be identified using the colored band on the key. Since keys are specific to an area on the map, all the keys of that area will have the same-colored band on them.

For example, all keys belonging to the Bright Sand will have a yellow-colored band on them and all keys belonging to the Crescent Falls will have a purple-colored band on them.

Along with being area-specific, each key has a rarity, and the rarity of the key will decide what kind of loot you will find behind a door. This can vary but in most cases, the rarer the key, the better the loot.

How to Get Keys in The Cycle: Frontier

The keys in The Cycle: Frontier spawn randomly all over the map but the most common places where you will find a key are as follows

Jackets

Safes

How to Use Keys in The Cycle: Frontier

Once you have found a key, just place it either in your inventory or your safe pouch, although the latter is recommended, and walk up to any door you want to unlock.

If you have the right key in your inventory or safe pouch, the game will give you a prompt to interact with and open the door. You can go inside the room and also close the door, so you can safely loot the room.

The Cycle: Frontier Bright Sands Keys Locations

In the following, we will explain the location of all useable keys for the Bright Sands location in The Cycle: Frontier.

Server Access Key

This key is located in the Comms Tower in one of three jackets. Two of the jackets are on the ground floor and the third jacket is inside a locker room on the upper level. Go up the stairs, turn right and go straight to get to the locker.

Mine Access Key

The second key will be located in the Abandoned Mine section of the Bright Sands. This key will give you access to a mine that will hold a jacket and a chest and along with that, you extract useful Brittle Titan Ore.

Tall House Key

This key is located in the Woodcutter Camp in the Bright Sands and as the name suggests, the key unlocks the door to the tall house located in the area.

Armory Key

This next key is located in the Jungle Camp area, and this is one of the better keys and unlocks the room that has a lot of useful loot as well as a weapons crate.

Skeleton Key

The Skeleton Key is located in the Swap Camp, the bottom left of the map. It is a blue rarity key and the room holds a pretty decent loot.

Bright Sands Observation Room Key

This key is located in the Vaccine Labs area and the room holds mostly decent loot and medical supplies. This part of the map is mostly deserted since most don’t bother coming here.

The Cycle: Frontier Crescent Falls Key Locations

Loose House Key

This key is present in the Favela region of the Crescent Falls and is of Uncommon Rarity. The room will hold two ammo boxes and a weapons Crate. To reach the room, just run up all the stairs and the room will be at the top.





Overseers Office Key

This key will be present in the Nutron Farms just above the Favela. The key will unlock a room present on the upper floor on the right side of the building.

Garage Office Key

This key will be located at the center of the map in the Green’s Prospect area. The room will be in the garage with the giant truck on the left side. You can access the room by going up and through the attached room.

Bar Storage Key

This key will also be present in the Green’s Prospect area and the room which will be unlocked is right across the street from the garage with the big “Bar” sign on the top.

Boss’ Office Key

The next key will be in the Starport Admin zone of the Crescent Falls area. You can walk straight into the building and the room will be in the hallway on the left side. This room also has great loot.

Janitor Key

Janitor Key will be located also in the Starport admin area, but it will be in the Starport Admin Basement. Right past the Boss’ Office will be the stairs. Go all the way down and there will be multiple rooms that the key will unlock.

Lab Keycard

The lab Keycard key will be located in the Pinnacle Lab area of the map. To get to the room just run straight up the hill and straight through the front door. Across the bridge, go up the stairs, and on the opposite side will be another building and the room will be on the upper level.

Secret Roof Access from Lab Keycard

Once you are inside the room using the Lab Keycard, you can get to the roof of the building by jumping on the ledge of the broken window and doing a parkour jump on the pink coral and then onto the roof.