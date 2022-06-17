The Cycle: Frontier Indigenous Fruit Location

Indigenous Fruit is a very rare item in The Cycle: Frontier. It is used to bring down the Prospector’s Quarter upgrade costs by a decent amount. It is not so easy to find the locations where Indigenous Fruit spawns but don’t worry we’ve got your back! In this guide, we are going to tell you everything you need to know about indigenous fruit’s location.

The Cycle: Frontier Indigenous Fruit Locations

Indigenous Fruit is a green-looking fruit. It has very limited spawn locations. However, it has more spawn locations on the Crescent Falls map than the Bright Sands map.

The most common things in which you’re going to find these are in Coolers and Hidden Stash. Given their rarity, Hidden Stashes aren’t a good source, so it is best you search for Indigenous Fruit in Coolers.

Coolers across both maps will give you a 14-22% chance of giving an Indigenous Fruit so you should have a pretty good stack of them after a bit of farming.

Bright Sands Indigenous Fruit Locations

To the northeast Waterfall Lab, there is a high chance of finding Indigenous Fruit.

Other than waterfall labs, the best places to find and farm Indigenous Fruit are Crashed Ship, South West Collection point and Science Campus.

Crescent Falls Indigenous Fruit Locations

Crescent falls has more spawn locations of this fruit. The main area where you can find these is Nutrion Farm Warehouse, Pinnacle Labs and Nutrion Farm Processing.

You can also find this fruit at Favela and North of Base Camp Power Up Room.