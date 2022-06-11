The “Good, Honest Work” questline is another opportunity for players to gain faction points to raise their levels with the Korolev Heavy Industries faction.

The questline mainly takes place around the Dig Site in the north and the Base Camp in the middle of the map. You will be tasked to hunt down creatures and deliver crafting materials to marked locations on the map.

The following guide will walk you through the Good, Honest Work questline in The Cycle: Frontier.

The Cycle: Frontier Good, Honest Work Quest Guide

To start this quest, find and speak with Vadim Tanayev, the head of operations for Korolev, on Fortuna III. It consists of nine different parts, all of which will assign you a new task.

Good, Honest Work Quest Part 1

In the first part of this quest, your objective will be to hunt down 5x Striders and 2x Rattlers at the Dig Site.

The Dig Site is located in the northern part of the map, next to Parking Lot POI. Make your way there and take down the required enemies to complete this part.

For completing this quest, you will receive 130 FP, 2x Korolev Scrip, and 4800x Krypto Marks as a reward.

Good, Honest Work Quest Part 2

In the second part of the Good, Honest Work quest, you will be tasked to deliver 7x Cloudy Veltecite and 5x Optic Glass to the marked location on the map.

Cloudy Veltecite can be obtained by mining Veltecite Veins, located around water bodies and waterfalls around the map. Optic glass is present in cabinets around different POIs of the map.

You will get 130 FP, 2x Korolev Scrip, and 5800x Krypto Marks as a reward for completing this part.

Good, Honest Work Quest Part 3

In this part, again you will be tasked to deliver 7x Brittle Titan Ore and 3x Pure Veltecite to the marked location on the map.

Brittle Titan Ore can be mined from different caves and mines around the map. For Pure Veltecite, mine Veltecite Veins around water bodies and waterfalls.

You will obtain 160 FP, 3x Korolev Scrip, and 6400x Krypto Marks as a reward for completing this quest part.

Good, Honest Work Quest Part 4

In this part of the Good, Honest Work quest, your task will be to kill 3x prospectors using a Korolev weapon.

Prospectors are enemy players that can be found in your game. Use one of the following weapons to take down 3x prospectors to complete this part of the quest.

KM-9 ‘Scrapper’

Hammer

KOR-47

PKR Maelstrom

KBR Longshot

You will receive 160 FP, 1x Uncommon Helmet, 3x Korolev Scrip, and 5300x Krypto Marks as a reward for completion of this part.

Good, Honest Work Quest Part 5

In this part, you will be asked to retrieve three cameras that can be found around the Dig Site POI. Take note that all of the cameras can be found alongside dead bodies in the area.

For completing this part, you will receive 200 FP, 4x Korolev Scrip, and 7000 Krypto Marks.

Good, Honest Work Quest Part 6

In this part, your task will be to deliver 7x Shard Slicers and 5x Zero System CPUs to the designated area on the map.

Shard Slicers can be commonly found in Civilian Lockers as well as the racks in Starpoint Warehouse. On the other hand, Zero Systems CPU can be found inside cabinets and briefcases all around the map.

For completing this part of the quest, you will receive 200 FP, 4x Korolev Scrip, and 7000 Krypto Marks.

Good, Honest Work Quest Part 7

To complete this part of the quest, you will need to visit Jungle POI and hunt down 15x creatures in the area.

On completing this part, you will be awarded 50 FP, 2x Korolev Scrip, and 5300 Krypto Marks.

Good, Honest Work Quest Part 8

To complete this part, you will need to deliver 5x Meteor Fragments and 5x Circuit Boards.

Meteor fragments are obtainable through mining meteorites that fall from the sky. Their locations are totally random so make sure to keep an eye out for meteor showers and where they fall.

To find circuit boards, scavenge around named POIs on the map to obtain them. Look for electronic devices such as computers etc. to collect them.

For completing this part of the quest, you will receive 240 FP, 6x Korolev Scrip, and 7700 Krypto Marks.

Good, Honest Work Quest Part 9

In the last part of the quest, your objective will be to hunt down and loot 1x Marauder to obtain Hardened Bone Plates, which will need to be delivered to the marked location on the map.

Marauders can be easily found in the Base Camp at the center of the map.

For completing this part of the quest, you will receive 310 FP, 8x Korolev Scrip, and 8500 Krypto Marks.

Good, Honest Work Quest Rewards

For completing all parts of the Good, Honest Work quest, you will receive the PKR Maelstrom as a reward.