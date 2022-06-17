The “Crafting Better Bags” questline is a short one but one which rewards you with an epic backpack in The Cycle: Frontier.

You can start the quest by speaking with Vadim Tanayev, head of operations for the Korolev faction. The quest will hence earn you faction points with Korolev as well.

Crafting Better Bags consists of two parts, each of which will be explained in detail in the walkthrough below.

The Cycle: Frontier Crafting Better Bags Quest Guide

Crafting Better Bags Quest Part 1

In the first part of the quest, you must deliver 5x Resin Guns and 2x Print Resin to the synthetics team at the marked location on the map.

Resin Guns can most commonly be found in Coolers and Civilian Lockers. Print Resins on the other hand can be found in Dumpsters, Civilian Lockers, and Industrial Crates in the high-tier areas of the map.

Rewards

750 FP

26x Korolev Scrip

12,000x K-Marks

Crafting Better Bags Quest Part 2

The second and last part of the quest tasks you to make more deliveries. You must now deliver 5x Rattler Skins, 10x Textiles, and 10x Salvaged Insulation at the marked location on the map.

Rattler Skins can be found by looting dead Rattlers. Textiles can only be found in Civilian Lockers but in fewer quantities. You will have to head to several named POIs on both maps to stack up on enough Textiles.

Salvaged Insulation on the other hand can be found in Dumpsters, Civilian Lockers, and Containers across industrial areas such as the East Collection Point on Bright Sands and Favela on Crescent Falls.

Rewards

1,200 FP

48x Korolev Scrip

15,000x K-Marks

Crafting Better Bags Quest Rewards

Completing the questline will earn you 1x Heavy Duty Backpack, an epic tier backpack with increased storage capacity.