Ball Bearings are a fundamental crafting item in The Cycle: Frontier that you’ll need to use to print all kinds of different machines that have moving parts, such as firearms. Unlike some of the other crafting items, Ball Bearings are actually quite rare to find.

If you go out looking for Ball Bearings without knowing their spawn locations, you’ll be wasting a lot of your time. So to help you out with finding Ball Bearings, we’ve prepared this guide where we’ll be showing you the best Ball Bearing farming locations in The Cycle: Frontier.

The Cycle: Frontier Ball Bearings Farming Locations

Ball Bearings have an item weight of 5 and are worth 338 K-Marks or 3 Faction Points. They’re quite a rare item to find in The Cycle Frontier.

Ball Bearings only spawn in Dumpers and Industrial Crates. The higher the tier of the crate, the higher the chance of it containing Ball Bearings.

Ball Bearings have a very small chance of dropping from crates, so you’ll need to loot loads of Dumpsters and Industrial Crates to farm Ball Bearings. To give you an idea of how rare Ball Bearings are, we have listed down the drop chances for this item from the different tiers of Dumpsters and Industrial Crates.

Dumpsters

Tier 01: 5.45% Drop Chance

Tier 02: 6.00% Drop Chance

Tier 03: 5.64% Drop Chance

Tier 04: 5.45% Drop Chance

Tier 05: 5.19% Drop Chance

Industrial Crates

Tier 01: 0.86% Drop Chance

Tier 02: 3.17% Drop Chance

Tier 03: 4.82% Drop Chance

Tier 04: 4.06% Drop Chance

Tier 05: 3.84% Drop Chance

Industrial Crates have a slightly lower chance of dropping Ball Bearings as compared to Dumpsters. But these two crates are usually located near each other, so you should always loot both whenever you’re trying to farm Ball Bearings.

Bright Sands Ball Bearings Locations

The map image below shows the location of all of the Industrial Crates (pickaxe) and Dumpsters (container) present in Bright Sands.

The Base Camp, East Collection Point, Dig Site and Water Facility seem to be the best areas to farm Ball Bearings as they have the highest concentration of Dumpsters and Industrial Crates.

Crescent Falls Ball Bearings Locations

The map image below shows the location of all of the Industrial Crates (pickaxe) and Dumpsters (container) present in Crescent Falls.

Greens Prospect, Lakeside Building and the three areas in the south-eastern corner of the map are the best places to farm Ball Bearings as they have the highest concentration of Dumpsters and Industrial Crates.