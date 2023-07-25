The Crew Wreck Parts Locations ‘Scrap Salvager’ Guide

There are 20 Wreck Parts scattered across the United States in The Crew. Finding them all will not only unlock the Hotrod HuP One ride, but will also net players Scrap Salvager Achievement/Trophy.

Players are required to explore an area which will mark these parts on their in-game world map. These will not appear on unexplored territories, though players will still be able to collect those. As players near a part, their mini-map will start pinging and flashing – which will continue to increase if players are headed in the right direction.

Once players have found all 20 Wreck Parts, they are required to head back to the Headquarters and unlock the Hotrod HuP One ride.

The Crew Wreck Parts Locations

In this guide, I will share locations of all Wreck Parts that can be found across the United States:

Wreck Part #1

Location: Once you get to Michigan State Forests, head to the location shown in the screenshot. The part is located in an open area – in the heart of the forest.

Wreck Part #2

Location: Once again, head over to the Michigan State Forests and head towards the designated location on the map. Stick to the boundaries and you will see it near the cementitious wall.

Wreck Part #3

Location: You may have to do a bit of exploration to come across this one. This part is located in the middle of the forest – the screenshot will help you reach it without any difficulty.

Wreck Part #4

Location: You need to head towards Barron in the Midwest where you will find this Wrecked car parked outside a house, right next to an old couch and a bicycle.

Wreck Part #5

Location: For this Wreck part, you need to head towards Dakota Grasslands in the Midwest. Once you get to the open fields, look for a tall water tower with a couple of red/white barrels and the Wreck part near it.

Wreck Part #6

Location: For this Wreck part, you are required to travel towards the Black Hills in Midwest. Once there, you will find it on a sloping terrain.

Wreck Part #7

Location: You are required to head towards the Dairy Land in Midwest and look for a barn titled, ‘Midwest Fruits & Vegetables’. Head inside this barn and you will find the seventh Wreck part. You do not actually have to go inside the barn, just hit the wall and the Wreck part will be added to your collection.

Wreck Part #8

Location: For this Wreck part, you need to head towards the Badlands in Midwest. Once you get to the designated location, you will find the part at the base of a hill; hidden in bushes.

Wreck Part #9

Location: Head towards the Kansas Sunflower Fields in Midwest and head inside the large oil refinery to find this in a small archway.

Wreck Part #10

Location: This one is located in the Pikes Forest in Midwest. Once you get to the location shown in the screenshot, look for it near a rock deposition.

Wreck Part #11

Location: In order to find this Wreck part, you need to head towards the Central Woods in Midwest and look for a fenced telecommunication tower. Once you get there, break the fence and head inside to claim the Wreck part.

Wreck Part #12

Location: You need to head towards the Central Plains in Midwest and look for a rusty barn with a couple cars outside it. You need to head inside this barn and find the Wreck part inside an archway.

Wreck Part #13

Location: Head towards the Bluegrass Region in Midwest and you will come across thie Wreck part at the shore of the river.

Wreck Part #14

Location: Head towards the Mother Road 66 and you will come across this Wreck part at the shore of the river.

Wreck Part #15

Location: For this Wreck part, you are required to head towards the Mother Road 66 in Midwest. Once you get to the designated position shown in the screenshot, check the open fields to find it.

Wreck Part #16

Location: You need to head towards the Midtown in St. Louis and find it near some old storage houses, near the fenced area.

Wreck Part #17

Location: You need to head towards the Industrial Harbor in Midwest and look for large piles of containers with the Wreck part tucked neatly among them.

Wreck Part #18

Location: For this Wreck part, you are required to head towards the Lower Peninsula in Midwest and look for it in the open fields – refer to the screenshot for more precise location.

Wreck Part #19

Location: For this Wreck part, you need to head towards the Lake Erie Shoreline in Midwest and search for it at the corner of a large grey house.

Wreck Part #20

Location: In order to find the last part, you need to head over to the Holmes County Fields in Midwest and look for it at the shore of the river.