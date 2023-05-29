This guide will focus on Temtem Vulvir Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats so you have an idea of where to capture this Temtem and why adding it to your party is useful.

Vulvir is a beautiful baby dinosaur/dragon shaped Temtem having the whole face covered by a rock. Its body is brownish orange and have beautiful and bright lime green eyes.

Just as the appearance of Vulvir Temte, it can be deduced that it is a Fire and Eath type Temtem considering the Orange color to be representing the Fire element and the Rocky face to be Earth.

Vulvir is a Fire and Earth type Temtem and has a good defense overall. Here are Vulvir’s base stats:

HP: 59

STA: 54

ATK: 47

SPATK: 47

SPD: 57

DEF: 64

SPDEF: 31

Evolution

Luckily, Vulvir is a Temtem that can be evolved! At Level 14, Vulvir is evolved into a Vulor.

Vulor has the following Bases Stats:

HP: 65

STA: 59

SPD: 63

ATK: 49

DEF: 71

SPATK: 49

SPDEF: 32

Then, at Level 28, Vulvir is evolved into a Vulcrane. During all these evolutions, the Vulvir remains of the same type – Fire and Earth.

Vulcrane has the following base stats

HP: 76

STA: 65

SPD: 73

ATK :74

DEF: 86

SPATK: 64

SPDEF: 35

Location(s)

Vulvir Temtem can be found in the area of ‘Anak Volcano’ as it is a Fire and Earth type of dragon. The Anak Volcano is situated in the island of Omninesia.

Vulvir Traits

Vulvir has two traits which are Caffeinated and Camaraderie.

The Caffeinated trait prevents Vulvir from asleep state conditions.

The Camaraderie trait works when both of the allies are of the same evolution line. It reduces 50% of damage when attacked.

Vulvir Techniques

There are a total of 6 Techniques which the Vulvir Temtem learns by leveling up. Here is the complete detail:

Name Level Type Class Damage Scratch 1 Neutral Physical 20 Stare 3 Mental Status – Sand Splatter 7 Earth Physical 35 Fire Flame 10 Fire Special 45 Head Ram 15 Neutral Physical 100 Embers 21 Fire Physical 63

There are two types of Techniques a Vulvir can learn through Technique Courses.

Name TC# Type Class Damage Wake up 4 Neutral Physical 1 Magma-Cannon 6 Fire Special 70

There are two more types of Techniques a Vulvir can learn through Breeding.

Name Type Class Damage Earth Wave Earth Physical 90 Extinction Fire Status –

Type Defense

Here is a list of Vulvir’s type defense stats against different types which elaborates how much damage a Vulvir takes against different types.