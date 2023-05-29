Here we have all the details on how to catch Volarend and what is the hierarchy of evolution here and what might be the possible locations where you can find Volarend. This guide is the perfect source for Temtem Volarend Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats.
Temtem Volarend Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats
Volarend is a toxic and wind type temtem, as it is a wind type so it has impressive avian skills with large wingspan which are very strong and can even carry humans in fight.
Volarends are very picky mounts and very temperamental so you need to tame them very well and have to treat them kindly, lest they are given a one-way ticket down below.
Volarend Stats
These are the base stats for Volarend.
- HP: 69
- Stamina: 38
- Speed: 74
- Attack: 51
- Defense: 61
- SPattack: 68
- SPdefense: 96
Volarend Techniques
These are the skills learned by Volarend with leveling up.
|Lvl
|Technique Name
|Type
|Class
|Damage
|Stamina
|Hold
|Priority
|1
|Scratch
|neutral
|Physical
|20
|4
|0
|Normal
|6
|Wind Blade
|wind
|Special
|40
|9
|0
|Normal
|10
|Venomous Claws
|toxic
|Physical
|40
|9
|0
|Normal
|16
|Multiple Pecks
|neutral
|Physical
|110
|26
|0
|Normal
|24
|Blizzard
|wind
|Special
|120
|15
|1
|Low
|31
|Toxic Plume
|toxic(+crystal)
|Special
|50
|24
|1
|Normal
|39
|Tornado
|wind
|Special
|145
|31
|1
|High
|46
|Hyperkinetic Strike
|wind
|Special
|59
|28
|1
|High
These techniques will be learned through technique courses:
|TC#
|Name
|Type
|Class
|Damage
|Stamina
|Hold
|Priority
|7
|Noxious Bomb
|toxic
|Physical
|100
|20
|0
|2_Normal
|12
|Rend
|neutral
|Special
|50
|22
|2
|2_Normal
These will be learned through breeding
|Name
|Type
|Class
|Damage
|Stamina
|Hold
|Priority
|Feather Gatling
|wind
|Physical
|100
|17
|0
|2_Normal
Evolution of Volarend
Volarend cannot be further evolved into anything as it is already the final form of the two-stage evolutionary lineup. It is evolved into Volarend from Zephyruff when Zephyruff levels up to 22.
Traits
- Aerobic: Volarend get +1 speed and -1 Sp. defence when attacking with wind technique.
- Anaerobic: Volarend get +1 Sp. Defence and -1 Sp. attack while attacking with toxic technique.
Type Defense
- Neutral: 1x damage
- Fire: 1x damage
- Water: 0.5x damage
- Nature: 0.5x damage
- Electric: 2x damage
- Earth: 0.5x damage
- Mental: 1x damage
- Wind: 1x damage
- Digital: 1x damage
- Melee: 1x damage
- Crystal: 1x damage
- Toxic: 0.5x damage