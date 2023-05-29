Here we have all the details on how to catch Volarend and what is the hierarchy of evolution here and what might be the possible locations where you can find Volarend. This guide is the perfect source for Temtem Volarend Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats.

Temtem Volarend Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats

Volarend is a toxic and wind type temtem, as it is a wind type so it has impressive avian skills with large wingspan which are very strong and can even carry humans in fight.

Volarends are very picky mounts and very temperamental so you need to tame them very well and have to treat them kindly, lest they are given a one-way ticket down below.

Volarend Stats

These are the base stats for Volarend.

HP: 69

Stamina: 38

Speed: 74

Attack: 51

Defense: 61

SPattack: 68

SPdefense: 96

Volarend Techniques

These are the skills learned by Volarend with leveling up.

Lvl Technique Name Type Class Damage Stamina Hold Priority 1 Scratch neutral Physical 20 4 0 Normal 6 Wind Blade wind Special 40 9 0 Normal 10 Venomous Claws toxic Physical 40 9 0 Normal 16 Multiple Pecks neutral Physical 110 26 0 Normal 24 Blizzard wind Special 120 15 1 Low 31 Toxic Plume toxic(+crystal) Special 50 24 1 Normal 39 Tornado wind Special 145 31 1 High 46 Hyperkinetic Strike wind Special 59 28 1 High

These techniques will be learned through technique courses:

TC# Name Type Class Damage Stamina Hold Priority 7 Noxious Bomb toxic Physical 100 20 0 2_Normal 12 Rend neutral Special 50 22 2 2_Normal

These will be learned through breeding

Name Type Class Damage Stamina Hold Priority Feather Gatling wind Physical 100 17 0 2_Normal

Evolution of Volarend

Volarend cannot be further evolved into anything as it is already the final form of the two-stage evolutionary lineup. It is evolved into Volarend from Zephyruff when Zephyruff levels up to 22.

Traits

Aerobic: Volarend get +1 speed and -1 Sp. defence when attacking with wind technique.

Anaerobic: Volarend get +1 Sp. Defence and -1 Sp. attack while attacking with toxic technique.

Type Defense