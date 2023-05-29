A fascinating creature of Neutral and Crystal type, Valash is a very rare Bipedal hybrid. If you are looking about how to catch the Valash Temtem, read the complete Temtem Valash Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats guide here.

Temtem Valash Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats

Valash Temtem has a normal and Luma form. The normal one has a Red crystal over its head while the Luma’s head is covered with a huge Green crystal. They are both equally beautiful though except for the truth that the Luma has a shiny overall.

Base Stats

Valash has an impressive Defense and Special attack. The complete stats are as follow:

HP: 58

STA: 57

SPD: 90

ATK: 74

DEF: 56

SPATK: 74

SPDEF: 56

Valash can be termed as weak against Fire, Earth and Melee type Temtem. However, it is strong against Electric and Toxic types of Temtem.

Valash Evolution

Evolution for Valash has not been known until yet so probably it cannot be evolved into any other form or any other type of Temtem.

Traits

The traits of a Valash comes from the word ‘Valor’ and bravery. Hence it has two special traits which both are sort of related to bravery.

The first trait of a Valash Temtem is ‘Determined’. This trait prevents negative stat stage changes.

The second trait of a Valash Temtem is ‘Scavenger’. Through this trait, you will be able to restore 15% of max HP if another Temtem is knocked-out.

Techniques – By Leveling

A Valash Temtem can learn up to 8 techniques by leveling up. Three of them are of very high priority, three of middle-range priority and one is the lowest.

Scratch

A neutral type and Physical class technique which deals 20 damage.

Glass Blade

A crystal type and Physical class technique which deals 32 damage.

Crystal Dust

A Crystal and Wind type technique of Special class which deals 60 damage.

Sharp Stabs

A Crystal type and Physical Class technique which deals 76 damage.

Crystal Bites

A Crystal type and Physical Class technique which deals 130 damage.

Crystal Spikes

A Crystal type and Special Class technique which deals 120 damage.

Rend

A Neutral type and Special class technique which deals 50 damage.

Held Anger

A Neutral type and Physical class technique which deals 130 damage.

Valash Location

Valash can be found in Mines of Mictlan on the island of Tucma. You have a roughly 10% chance of running into a Valash in the area and the Temtem should be somewhere around level 34-39.