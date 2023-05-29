This Temtem guide will go over Ukama, also known in Turquesa as “sea-sickles”. We have compiled all the Temtem Ukama Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats information to help you.
Temtem Ukama Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats
Ukama is considered one of the quickest Temtem in the water. We will cover everything you need to know about Ukama, such as the base stats, the techniques it can use, its evolutions and how to catch it.
Where To Find Ukama
Ukama is a fairly common find on the Island of Deniz. You can find it by the waters of the Thalassian Cliffs, Gifted Bridge, Sillaro River, and Aguamarina Caves. They’re fast enough to outrun a sailboat so if you wish to tame it, you have to use an approach of charm and guile.
Type Defense
Type defense determines how much damage Ukama takes from another Temtem of that specific type as we will list below:
- Fire: 0.5x
- Water: 0.5x
- Grass: 2x
- Electric: 2x
- Earth: 0.5x
- Toxic: 2x
Ukama Stats
Ukama has the following base stats
- HP: 68
- STA: 90
- SPD: 100
- ATK: 34
- DEF: 51
- SPKATK: 76
- SPDEF: 54
Evolution
Ukama is the second and final form of Umishi’s evolution line. You can evolve Umishi into Ukama after leveling up 14 times. Umishi itself can be commonly found around Sillaro River and Aguamarina Caves.
Techniques
Ukama can learn the following techniques simply by leveling up:
|Level
|Technique Name
|Type
|Damage
|Stamina
|1
|Finbeat
|Neutral
|32
|4
|5
|Water Blade
|Water
|52
|10
|7
|Nimble
|Wind
|–
|4
|10
|Cooperation
|Neutral
|–
|1
|14
|Water Cannon
|Water+ Toxic
|100
|21
|17
|Sharp Rain
|Water
|130
|20
|26
|Aqua Bullet Hell
|Water
|67
|17
|37
|Aquatic Whirlwind
|Water
|130
|29
|48
|Blizzard
|Wind
|120
|15
These techniques are learned through Technique Courses
|TC#
|Name
|Type
|Damage
|Stamina
|1
|Tsunami
|Water+ Wind
|70
|25
|3
|Turbo Choreography
|Wind x2
|–
|27
|18
|Major Slash
|Neutral
|150
|33
Ukama can learn the following by breeding, for which you need access to a Breeding Center.
|Name
|Type
|Damage
|Stamina
|Flood
|Water+ Earth
|–
|22