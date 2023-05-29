This Temtem guide will go over Ukama, also known in Turquesa as “sea-sickles”. We have compiled all the Temtem Ukama Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats information to help you.

Temtem Ukama Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats

Ukama is considered one of the quickest Temtem in the water. We will cover everything you need to know about Ukama, such as the base stats, the techniques it can use, its evolutions and how to catch it.

Where To Find Ukama

Ukama is a fairly common find on the Island of Deniz. You can find it by the waters of the Thalassian Cliffs, Gifted Bridge, Sillaro River, and Aguamarina Caves. They’re fast enough to outrun a sailboat so if you wish to tame it, you have to use an approach of charm and guile.

Type Defense

Type defense determines how much damage Ukama takes from another Temtem of that specific type as we will list below:

Fire: 0.5x

Water: 0.5x

Grass: 2x

Electric: 2x

Earth: 0.5x

Toxic: 2x

Ukama Stats

Ukama has the following base stats

HP: 68

STA: 90

SPD: 100

ATK: 34

DEF: 51

SPKATK: 76

SPDEF: 54

Evolution

Ukama is the second and final form of Umishi’s evolution line. You can evolve Umishi into Ukama after leveling up 14 times. Umishi itself can be commonly found around Sillaro River and Aguamarina Caves.

Techniques

Ukama can learn the following techniques simply by leveling up:

Level Technique Name Type Damage Stamina 1 Finbeat Neutral 32 4 5 Water Blade Water 52 10 7 Nimble Wind – 4 10 Cooperation Neutral – 1 14 Water Cannon Water+ Toxic 100 21 17 Sharp Rain Water 130 20 26 Aqua Bullet Hell Water 67 17 37 Aquatic Whirlwind Water 130 29 48 Blizzard Wind 120 15

These techniques are learned through Technique Courses

TC# Name Type Damage Stamina 1 Tsunami Water+ Wind 70 25 3 Turbo Choreography Wind x2 – 27 18 Major Slash Neutral 150 33

Ukama can learn the following by breeding, for which you need access to a Breeding Center.