Best Temtem Tier List For All Types of Encounters

Not all Temtems are equal, and some Temtems are clearly above others depending on their overall skill, attack power and defense. However, with over 160 Temtems, judging which Temtem is better than the others is a huge chore to do yourself. Luckily, we have undergone this task of finding and dividing the best Temtem for you in a tier list.
Temtem Tier List
Starting from S-tier all the way down to D-tier, these Temtem are some of the best in the game. The higher their tier, the more effective and versatile they are in combat but also more difficult to get your hands on.
We have considered the strengths, weaknesses, attacking capability, defense and overall effectiveness in battle of all the Temtem that we have ranked. So, let’s get started.
S Tier
The best of the best. These S Tier Temtems can hold against almost anything on their own. They are the strongest and prove themselves either by being the main attackers or by their ability to support the entire team.
|Name
|Type
|Attack
|Special Attack
|Defense
|Special Defense
|Tulcan
|Wind, Fire
|62
|74
|69
|49
|Oceara
|Water
|54
|105
|51
|65
|Ukama
|Water
|34
|76
|51
|54
|Anahir
|Crystal, Fire
|50
|50
|101
|101
|Gazuma
|Electric, Wind
|68
|81
|81
|91
A Tier
A Tier Temtems may not be the strongest individually but can hold their ground. These Temtems prove to be user friendly, and you can use them to win almost any fight, whether it’s a team fight or a one-on-one fight, A Tier Temtems are well-rounded Temtems.
|Name
|Type
|Attack
|Special Attack
|Defense
|Special Defense
|Rhoulder
|Neutral, Earth
|79
|22
|91
|65
|Golzy
|Electric, Melee
|84
|40
|49
|48
|Minothor
|Mental, Electric
|86
|44
|70
|44
|Nessla
|Water, Electric
|76
|76
|50
|72
|Barnshe
|Wind, Mental
|60
|75
|40
|79
B Tier
B Tier Temtems are excellent for team fights. They present high flexibility and help build strong team cores.
Individually, they lack any high desirability but are highly effective if you use them against your opponent’s weaknesses.
|Name
|Type
|Attack
|Special Attack
|Defense
|Special Defense
|Gyalis
|Crystal, Melee
|85
|23
|61
|61
|Yowlar
|Neutral
|77
|50
|82
|70
|Akranox
|Earth, Toxic
|71
|71
|64
|64
|Venmet
|Neutral, Melee
|78
|48
|78
|48
|Myx
|Crystal, Mental
|51
|82
|43
|80
C Tier
C Tier Temtems are comfortable to use, but they have specific moments to shine. They are always good in teams, and though they may not be the foundation, they always bring something valuable to the table when they are picked.
They are much more dependent on the team in a fight, and are generally less flexible.
|Name
|Type
|Attack
|Special Attack
|Defense
|Special Defense
|Volgon
|Electric
|58
|90
|62
|67
|Molgu
|Digital
|84
|52
|64
|58
|Adoroboros
|Toxic, Mental
|29
|70
|42
|110
|Magmut
|Melee, Fire
|75
|75
|62
|62
|Raize
|Fire
|46
|69
|74
|43