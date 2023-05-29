There are many different types of Temtems that can be found across the six islands. In this guide, we will tell you Temtem Saipat Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats.

Temtem Saipat Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats

Saipat is a water and melee type Temtem. Saipat resembles a duck and wears a seashell as a helmet to presumably protect its head from injuries. A Luma Saipat has a death green glow that hides the features such yellow beak that makes the normal Saipat stand out.

Saipat has the following base stats:

HP: 92

Attack: 80

Defence: 50

Stamina: 42

Speed: 70

Attack: 75

Defence: 40

Saipat locations

Saipat can be found in the following locations around the Archipelago Islands.

Thalassian area on Deniz Island.

The Gifted Bridges area on Deniz Island.

Sillaro River area on Deniz Island.

Windward Ford on Deniz Island.

Aguamarina Caves on Deniz Island.

Xolot Reservoir on Tucma Island.

Techniques

Saipat has the following techniques which it can get through leveling up :

Technique Name Level Required Technique Type Damage Martial Strike 1 Melee 50 Water Blade 4 Water 52 Rage 6 Melee – Stare 10 Mental – Venomous Claws 14 Toxic 40 High-pressure Water 19 Water + Fire 50 Held Anger 25 Neutral 130 Nicho Sai 30 Melee 135 Iced Stalactite 37 Water 82 Ninja Jutsu 47 Neutral 130

In addition, these moves can be learned through Technique Courses (TC).

Technique Name TC# Technique Type Damage Tsunami 1 Water + Wind 70 Misogi 5 Water + Water –

Saipat can learn the following moves through Breeding.

Technique Name Technique Type: Damage: Toxic Ink Toxic 80 Ice Shuriken Water 60

Saipat Evolution

Currently, Saipat is not known to evolve into or from any other Temtem.

Traits

Saipat has two traits. They are described below:

Amphibian: This trait allows to increase SPD stat by 1 stage when attacked by a water technique.

Toxic Affinity: With this trait, Toxic techniques get a damage boost of the same type.

Type defense

Type defense describes how much damage a Temtem takes from each type. Saipat’s type defense is: