There are many different types of Temtems that can be found across the six islands. In this guide, we will tell you Temtem Saipat Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats.
Temtem Saipat Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats
Saipat is a water and melee type Temtem. Saipat resembles a duck and wears a seashell as a helmet to presumably protect its head from injuries. A Luma Saipat has a death green glow that hides the features such yellow beak that makes the normal Saipat stand out.
Saipat has the following base stats:
- HP: 92
- Attack: 80
- Defence: 50
- Stamina: 42
- Speed: 70
- Attack: 75
- Defence: 40
Saipat locations
Saipat can be found in the following locations around the Archipelago Islands.
- Thalassian area on Deniz Island.
- The Gifted Bridges area on Deniz Island.
- Sillaro River area on Deniz Island.
- Windward Ford on Deniz Island.
- Aguamarina Caves on Deniz Island.
- Xolot Reservoir on Tucma Island.
Techniques
Saipat has the following techniques which it can get through leveling up :
|Technique Name
|Level Required
|Technique Type
|Damage
|Martial Strike
|1
|Melee
|50
|Water Blade
|4
|Water
|52
|Rage
|6
|Melee
|–
|Stare
|10
|Mental
|–
|Venomous Claws
|14
|Toxic
|40
|High-pressure Water
|19
|Water + Fire
|50
|Held Anger
|25
|Neutral
|130
|Nicho Sai
|30
|Melee
|135
|Iced Stalactite
|37
|Water
|82
|Ninja Jutsu
|47
|Neutral
|130
In addition, these moves can be learned through Technique Courses (TC).
|Technique Name
|TC#
|Technique Type
|Damage
|Tsunami
|1
|Water + Wind
|70
|Misogi
|5
|Water + Water
|–
Saipat can learn the following moves through Breeding.
|Technique Name
|Technique Type:
|Damage:
|Toxic Ink
|Toxic
|80
|Ice Shuriken
|Water
|60
Saipat Evolution
Currently, Saipat is not known to evolve into or from any other Temtem.
Traits
Saipat has two traits. They are described below:
Amphibian: This trait allows to increase SPD stat by 1 stage when attacked by a water technique.
Toxic Affinity: With this trait, Toxic techniques get a damage boost of the same type.
Type defense
Type defense describes how much damage a Temtem takes from each type. Saipat’s type defense is:
- Neutral: 1x damage
- Fire: 0.5x damage
- Water: 0.5x damage
- Nature: 2x damage
- Electric: 2x damage
- Earth: 0.5x damage
- Mental : 2x damage
- Wind: 1x damage
- Digital: 2x damage
- Melee: 0.5x damage
- Crystal: 1x damage
- Toxic: 2x damage