In this guide, we will be discussing all about Platimous, its evolutionary forms and how to find one. Read on for a full detailed breakdown of Temtem Platimous Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats.
Temtem Platimous Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats
Platimous is a water or toxic type Temtem and its base form is Platox which evolves into Platimous.
It looks like a Platypus with a beak and has a dark blue column of feathers in the middle of its head and the rest of its feathers are light blue. It has a black platypus like beak. They are great predators and effective fighters.
Platimous has the following base stats:
- HP: 71
- STA: 49
- SPD: 82
- ATK: 56
- DEF: 39
- SPATK: 90
- SPDEF: 70
Type Defense
Following types hurt Platimous by the amount mentioned i.e. the damage taken:
- 0.5x from Fire
- 0.5x from Water
- 2x from Electric
- 0.5x from Earth
- 2x from Wind
Evolution
Platimus has three stages of evolution and Platimous is the final stage. It starts from Platypet and goes through Platox before converting into Platimous. Each evolution occurs after an increase of 20 levels.
Techniques
Following is the list of all techniques along with their details.
These techniques are learned by leveling:
|Lvl
|Name
|Type
|Class
|Damage
|Stamina
|Hold
|1
|Finbeat
|Neutral
|Physical
|32
|4
|0
|3
|Water Blade
|Water
|Special
|52
|10
|0
|4
|Venomous Claws
|Toxic
|Physical
|40
|9
|0
|7
|Sand Splatter
|Earth
|Physical
|35
|7
|0
|9
|Cheer Up
|Neutral
|Status
|–
|7
|0
|14
|Aqua Bullet Hell
|Water
|Special
|67
|17
|1
|18
|Tsunami
|Water +Wind
|Special
|70
|25
|1
|24
|Toxic Fang
|Toxic
|Physical
|62
|12
|1
|36
|Paralysing Poison
|Toxic
|Status
|–
|20
|2
|48
|Aquatic Whirlwind
|Water
|Special
|130
|29
|1
These techniques are learned by technique courses
|TC#
|Name
|Type
|Class
|Damage
|Stamina
|Hold
|5
|Misogi
|Water(+Water)
|Status
|–
|22
|2
|7
|Noxious Bomb
|Toxic
|Physical
|100
|20
|0
|12
|Rend
|Neutral
|Special
|50
|22
|2
|15
|Footwork
|Melee
|Status
|–
|15
|1
|16
|Held Anger
|Neutral
|Physical
|130
|12
|3
|18
|Major Slash
|Neutral
|Physical
|150
|33
|1
These techniques are learned by breeding:
|Name
|Type
|Class
|Damage
|Stamina
|Hold
|Urushiol
|Toxic (+Toxic)
|Physical
|41
|8
|0
|Antitoxins
|Toxic
|Status
|–
|26
|2
|Sharp Rain
|Water
|Special
|130
|20
|2
|Flood
|Water (+Earth)
|Status
|–
|22
|1
|Intimidation
|Mental
|Status
|–
|12
|2
|Shrill Voice
|Neutral
|Special
|42
|12
|1
Platimous Locations
There are no known locations to find Platimous directly however you can find its base form and it can evolve into Platimous. Platypet can be found in Corrupted Badlands and Xolot Reservoir areas of Tucma island.